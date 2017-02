Twitter gets emotional as news spreads about Wenger leaving Arsenal

@falsewinger by Sripad Tweets 11 Feb 2017, 16:01 IST

Ian Wright has revealed that Arsene Wenger has told him that his time at Arsenal is coming to an end. The former striker revealed it when he was talking live on BBC and soon reality struck for the Gunners around the world.

Here’s how twitter reacted:

If the speculations are true and this is Arsene Wenger's last season I hope the players give there all for the man who believed in them . pic.twitter.com/pos0OZbiCl — Arsene's Chilean (@ArsenesChilean) February 11, 2017

I have been quiet here since we ended our title hopes but woke up today to read that Wenger's Arsenal reign will finally be over?



Numb. — Sir Jenkinson (@theEpicGooner) February 11, 2017

If Wenger is going at the end of the season I hope the lads give everything for him & he can end on a high. He deserves that — Man Like Memz (@AFCMemz) February 11, 2017

Wenger is a legend and deserves a statue, a stand and the stadium named after him. We are a big club because of him — Benz (@KingBenzizou) February 10, 2017

I'll be incredibly sad the day that Arsene Wenger leaves Arsenal. No one can deny that he turned us into a super club. — ARSENAL (@Artekkers) February 10, 2017

With speculation growing on Arsene Wenger's future..

I just want to say what ever happens....The man is an absolute Arsenal Legend pic.twitter.com/djlk7uCOOT — Gooner Kev (@kevdavis736) February 10, 2017

There's no man I want to lead Arsenal to the title more than Wenger. In my heart of hearts, I still hope he can but you have to wake up. — Mahmoud Jaber (@MahmuudJaber) February 10, 2017

After Ian Wright's comments, it's clear that Wenger's reign is coming to an end, just praying that he can go out on a high #AFC — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) February 10, 2017

When you're about to play the best 7 games of your life to end Wenger's managerial career with a Champions League trophy pic.twitter.com/CeM3vcA0XX — OneArseneWenger (@WilshTheBaller) February 10, 2017

If rumours are true...



Wenger's last two away games: Tottenham and Stoke

Wenger's last two home games: Man Utd and Everton



What a finish. — Jas (@JasAFC) February 10, 2017

Wenger's reign coming to an end. Deserves nothing but respect from all PL fans. At his best-the invincibles, at his worst-top 4. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/owEHemJiP8 — Kloppholic (@Kloppholic) February 10, 2017

One thing I'm sure of is nobody will ever defend The Arsenal and our values as much as Arsène Wenger has done. — Spanish Gooner (@ElSpanishGooner) February 10, 2017

It's genuinely unthinkable not having Wenger at Arsenal, gonna be an emotional day when he announces his retirement pic.twitter.com/fOsYTbr7dU — Sarab (@SarabNanra97) February 10, 2017

Looks like this is Wenger's last season. I respect the man, he's the greatest manager of all time at Arsenal and he's doing the right thing! — Arsenal Till I Die! (@Bellerined) February 10, 2017

It's the right time for Wenger to go but doesn't mean I won't be incredibly sad when it happens. Only ever known him as boss #1ArseneWenger — Paul (@PaulBrownAFC) February 10, 2017

Arsene Wenger leaving Arsenal will feel like a family death to me. — Paddy (@VieiraPaddy) February 10, 2017

Arsenal has only been Arsène Wenger since I was born. Going to be one tough day when he does call it a day. #OneArsèneWenger — Pádraig (@VintageOzil) February 10, 2017

Only seven premier league games left with Wenger managing Arsenal at the Emirates. If you have a ticket use it. Support team. Wish him well — tim payton (@timpayton) February 10, 2017

I think Wenger looks tired, drained and is clearly feeling the pressure. Increasingly I think he'll go in summer. Contract remains on table. — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) February 10, 2017