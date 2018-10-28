Twitter goes berserk as Barcelona wallop Real Madrid 5-1
Barcelona handed Real Madrid a heavy defeat on Sunday, after thrashing their rivals 5-1 at the Camp Nou in a LaLiga clash.
In the first Clasico in over a decade which featured neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi, it is fair to say that Los Blancos missed the Portuguese more than Barca did their captain. Having won five Ballons d’Or apiece, there were suggestions that the absence of the superstar duo would take a bit of shine off the game.
However, once the match kicked off, it was action-packed. Barcelona opened the scoring after just 11 minutes, when Jordi Alba squared a perfect cutback pass for Philippe Coutinho to slot home.
From there, the Blaugrana took complete control of the game and went 2-0 up in the 30th minute through Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan striker was fouled in the Madrid penalty box by Raphael Varane, with the penalty being awarded after the referee consulted VAR. Suarez stepped up and expertly converted to double Barca’s lead.
Real Madrid returned for the second-half with much more purpose and pulled one back five minutes after the restart through the impressive Marcelo. Los Blancos continued to push for an equaliser, but could just not find a way through.
The result soon went from bad to worse, with Suarez adding two more goals in the final 15 minutes to complete the rout. The former Liverpool striker scored his second of the day on 75 minutes, before completing his hat-trick in the 83rd minute to make it 4-1 to Barcelona.
Substitute Arturo Vidal then came on to add a fifth goal in what was a humiliating defeat for Lopetegui’s side at the Camp Nou.
The result leaves Real Madrid 9th on the LaLiga table, with the club now also going five games without a win in the league. Barcelona, on the other hand, remain top of the league and currently hold a healthy lead over their rivals.
