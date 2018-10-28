Twitter goes berserk as Barcelona wallop Real Madrid 5-1

Luis Suarez scored a hat-trick as Barcelona walloped Real Madrid 5-1 in LaLiga

Barcelona handed Real Madrid a heavy defeat on Sunday, after thrashing their rivals 5-1 at the Camp Nou in a LaLiga clash.

In the first Clasico in over a decade which featured neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi, it is fair to say that Los Blancos missed the Portuguese more than Barca did their captain. Having won five Ballons d’Or apiece, there were suggestions that the absence of the superstar duo would take a bit of shine off the game.

However, once the match kicked off, it was action-packed. Barcelona opened the scoring after just 11 minutes, when Jordi Alba squared a perfect cutback pass for Philippe Coutinho to slot home.

From there, the Blaugrana took complete control of the game and went 2-0 up in the 30th minute through Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan striker was fouled in the Madrid penalty box by Raphael Varane, with the penalty being awarded after the referee consulted VAR. Suarez stepped up and expertly converted to double Barca’s lead.

Real Madrid returned for the second-half with much more purpose and pulled one back five minutes after the restart through the impressive Marcelo. Los Blancos continued to push for an equaliser, but could just not find a way through.

The result soon went from bad to worse, with Suarez adding two more goals in the final 15 minutes to complete the rout. The former Liverpool striker scored his second of the day on 75 minutes, before completing his hat-trick in the 83rd minute to make it 4-1 to Barcelona.

Substitute Arturo Vidal then came on to add a fifth goal in what was a humiliating defeat for Lopetegui’s side at the Camp Nou.

The result leaves Real Madrid 9th on the LaLiga table, with the club now also going five games without a win in the league. Barcelona, on the other hand, remain top of the league and currently hold a healthy lead over their rivals.

The world of Twitter has since gone berserk following Barca’s 5-1 win over Real Madrid. Here are some of the best tweets on the game:

Meanwhile Thibaut Courtois, who is at his "dream club" at Real Madrid has just conceded 5 goals against Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/M3aH2STd4Y — iChelseaTweets (@iChelseaTweets) October 28, 2018

Madrid deserves everything they’re getting. How they handled the Lopetegui deal before the WC while he was still with Spain was classless. Happy for Courtois #elclasico — Veronica Commey (@VeronicaCommey) October 28, 2018

📞Conte: Hello Florentino, I will be in Madrid tomorrow. Tell Courtois he will be in the bench for the rest of his life. pic.twitter.com/XVRUzwHOsK — Football Stuff (@FootbalIStuff) October 28, 2018

Hi,my name is Lerato and I'm a Real Madrid fan #ElClásico pic.twitter.com/LdvDXimTHU — Lerato (@AndImLee) October 28, 2018

Na so Barca wan kill Real Madrid today.... Everywhere goalss#ElClasico pic.twitter.com/EqfaSWrLaJ — Hello, I cum in peace💦 (@MaxxyFire) October 28, 2018

Live scenes in Barcelona after Suarez and co thrash Real Madrid in El Clasico! 🕺 #SkibidiChallenge pic.twitter.com/fS3UCm0HAk — 90min (@90min_Football) October 28, 2018

Our thoughts on Courtois who left Chelsea where he would have been enjoying sarri ball for real Madrid where he's suffering for the sins of others.. 😭😭

A minute silence for him pls 😢😫#ElClasico pic.twitter.com/tusvE9P8Y3 — Man Like Fabian👑🎮 (@FabbyOG) October 28, 2018

Real Madrid are ninth with a goal difference of zero - the exact same as Wolves in the Premier League.



The Spanish Wolves — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) October 28, 2018

Real Madrid trying to beat Barcelona in the El Clasico 😂😂😂#ElClasico pic.twitter.com/mdO7kgLE7v — Pye Waw (@pyewaw) October 28, 2018

Barcelona just bulldozed Real Madrid. In fact, every Barcelona fan now is like this. #ElClasico pic.twitter.com/9DyyZMg8Df — Fuad Alakbarov ⁠⁠ (@DrAlakbarov) October 28, 2018