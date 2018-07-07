Twitter goes berserk as Brazil crash out of the World Cup

Brazil v Belgium: Quarter Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

The second quarter-final match between Brazil and Belgium saw The Red Devils scrape past Seleção as they pulled off a sensational giant-killing.

With only 13 minutes on the clock, Belgium opened the scoring courtesy of a howler from Fernandinho that resulted in an own goal. Kevin De Bruyne then doubled the lead with an absolute belter of a strike from several yards outside the penalty area on the half-hour mark.

In reply, Renato Augusto scored Brazil's opener in the 76th minute to help Seleção stay in contention. Nevertheless, it went in vain as Belgium edged past Brazil with a marginal scoreline of 2-1.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the cliffhanger.

I was alive when Marouane Fellaini bossed the midfield against Brazil, in a World Cup quarter final. We witnessed that. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) July 6, 2018

50% - Philippe Coutinho 🇧🇷 has been involved in half of Brazil’s eight goals in this World Cup 2018 🏆. Provider. #BRABEL #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/uoYtXhdTNV — OptaJean (@OptaJean) July 6, 2018

The World Cup has become the European Championship. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 6, 2018

Adnan Januzaj breathes a huge sigh of relief — Rory Smith (@RorySmith) July 6, 2018

Brazil defenders when Hazard is running at them pic.twitter.com/pbcFccI6WV — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) July 6, 2018

Lukaku running through the Brazil defence like...#BRABEL pic.twitter.com/8OE5Qjcgwq — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) July 6, 2018

Neymar has had more haircuts this #WorldCup (3) than he’s scored goals (2) 😂 pic.twitter.com/IzwOqcdn0G — ShotOnGoal (@shotongoal247) July 6, 2018

4 - Brazil have now been eliminated by a European nation in each of the last four editions of the World Cup (France 2006, Netherlands 2010, Germany 2014 and Belgium 2018). Exit.#WorldCup #BraBel #Bra #Bel pic.twitter.com/cSAzbQX1q8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 6, 2018

My heart Brazil. It was a good game. No South American teams left. Wow.crazy — THEMIKEINATOR (@themikeinator) July 6, 2018

Brazil, I'm devastated — AdoroCinema (@adorocinema) July 6, 2018

Goals this #WorldCup



Gabriel Jesus: 0

Fernandinho: 1 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) July 6, 2018

Playing in the farmers league has turned Neymar into a farmer. — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) July 6, 2018

Brazil just can’t perform against these colours...it’s their kryptonite 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CFRr2grVHn — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) July 6, 2018

Belgium reach the #WorldCup semifinals for the second time after 1986, where they lost 2-0 to eventual winners Argentina. #BEL — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) July 6, 2018

Even the mascot was trolling Neymar pic.twitter.com/uZUO5JFCa0 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) July 6, 2018

2014 vs 2018 for Brazil pic.twitter.com/YfgFmtsMAB — TheCristianoFan (@TheCristianoFan) July 6, 2018

For the first time ever, none of Brazil, Germany or Argentina have reached the semi-finals of the World Cup . — The False 9 (@TheFalse_9) July 6, 2018

World Cup 2018 has become the Euro 2018 😂😂😂 — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) July 6, 2018

One of these teams will win the #WorldCup:



🇫🇷 France

🇧🇪 Belgium

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England

🇸🇪 Sweden

🇷🇺 Russia

🇭🇷 Croatia pic.twitter.com/E5Z2tlBH9I — TheFootballRepublic (@TheFootballRep) July 6, 2018

Brazil saw this tweet before the matchhttps://t.co/Gx5gOdsZn4 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) July 6, 2018