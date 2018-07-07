Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter goes berserk as Brazil crash out of the World Cup

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Humor
1.22K   //    07 Jul 2018, 02:53 IST

Brazil v Belgium: Quarter Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Brazil v Belgium: Quarter Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

The second quarter-final match between Brazil and Belgium saw The Red Devils scrape past Seleção as they pulled off a sensational giant-killing.

With only 13 minutes on the clock, Belgium opened the scoring courtesy of a howler from Fernandinho that resulted in an own goal. Kevin De Bruyne then doubled the lead with an absolute belter of a strike from several yards outside the penalty area on the half-hour mark.

In reply, Renato Augusto scored Brazil's opener in the 76th minute to help Seleção stay in contention. Nevertheless, it went in vain as Belgium edged past Brazil with a marginal scoreline of 2-1.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the cliffhanger.


FIFA WC 2018 Brazil Football Belgium Football Kevin De Bruyne Neymar Twitter Reactions
Brazil vs Belgium: 5 Talking Points as Belgium knock...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 ways how Belgium can knock out Brazil
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Brazil vs Belgium: 3 key battles to watch...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Brazil vs Belgium: Combined XI
RELATED STORY
France and Brazil are favorites, but Uruguay is double...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Belgium can knockout Brazil
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Brazil vs Belgium: 5 things to watch out for
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Brazil Team vs Belgium, Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Top 3 Contenders for the Cup after...
RELATED STORY
2018 FIFA World Cup: Brazil vs Belgium - 3 key battles to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us