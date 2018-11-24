Twitter goes berserk as Eibar trash Real Madrid 3-0

Real Madrid were battered 3-0 by Eibar on Saturday

Real Madrid fell to an embarrassing 3-0 loss to Eibar in Saturday’s early kick-off game. The Spanish giants went into the encounter having not lost in their last four games in all competitions.

However, it seems the international break broke the momentum of Los Blancos who looked lethargic and out of depth against their opponents on Saturday. Having started the game on a slow note, it was rather the home side that opened the scoring against the run of play in the 16th minute when Gonzalo Escalante fired home.

That goal was the first conceded by Real Madrid since Santiago Solari took over – Madrid had not conceded since the end of October when the club lost to rivals Barcelona.

However, it quickly went from bad to worse as the European champions struggled to create any meaningful chances. Despite improving after conceding, Eibar went on to double their lead 7 minutes into the second half. This time Sergi Enrich took advantage of poor defending from Madrid to score.

Five minutes later, Kike made it 3-0 to the hosts, killing any chance of a comeback from Real Madrid. It was one of those days where nothing really worked for Real Madrid, with Los Blancos managing just a handful of shots on target.

The 3-0 loss was the first defeat suffered by Solari since he was appointed the manager of Madrid. The result also leaves the club rooted on sixth position and four points behind Barcelona who will be playing against Atletico Madrid later in the day.

As sad as many Madrid fans are, the world of Twitter has made matter worse with some of the most interesting trolls you’ll ever see. Many football fans took to Twitter to share their views on the game and the result in particular.

Here are some of the best tweets:

Is this the same Real Madrid you people say Ronaldo is nothing without it?

Eibar 3 - 0 Real Madrid#EibarRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/QEuWbYKvsE — Omo Jesu (@dhammyluv) November 24, 2018

Yes Bale 😂

Real Madrid is more relaxed without Ronaldo 😂

Happy relaxation😂😂#EIBRMA pic.twitter.com/fWyrGm3fWe — Son of Benin Kingdom (@Sobsoil) November 24, 2018

⚽ Eibar 1-0 Real Madrid 16'

⚽ Eibar 2-0 Real Madrid 52'

🤕 Alvaro Odriozola comes off injured 54'

⚽ Eibar 3-0 Real Madrid 57'#EIBRMA



Everyone at Real Madrid right now: pic.twitter.com/nnJScfTS6P — Goal (@goal) November 24, 2018

Weekend never start Real Madrid don burn tickets. #NFFCShow pic.twitter.com/zMd8bfBjLw — Canadian Mazi Ibe (@I_pissVodka) November 24, 2018

When Real Madrid placed Santiago Solari on interim basis he won all the games. First match after making his appointment permanent he is losing 3-0 to Eibar.

Real Madrid have been scammed by a 42 year old Yahoo boy pic.twitter.com/ZIJpnq7jXj — Soccer Nation (@SoccerNationNg) November 24, 2018

Real Madrid are 3-0 down to Eibar after an hour.



New manager, same old problems...#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/lw0UQEYRw5 — Babalola Oladapo (@Emperor_derek) November 24, 2018

According 2 fifa

Worldbest player:Modric

Worldbest defender:Ramos

Worldbest midfielder:Modric

Worldbest goalkeeper:Thibaut Courtois

According to Madrid fans

Worldbest left back:Marcelo

Worldbest young star:Asensio

Worldbest Striker:Benzema

But Eibar 3:0Madrid

Me: 👇👇😂#EIBRMA pic.twitter.com/hg6BVMAHPa — Jiji_Byte (@ByteJiji) November 24, 2018

Madrid to win is on that slip 😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/8gdp8Uyvqc — Mr Deolu 🇳🇬 (@Atis_TM) November 24, 2018

Is there an error with livescore? What's this I'm seeing in the Real Madrid match 😂 — Babalola Oladapo (@Emperor_derek) November 24, 2018

“Ronaldo needs Real Madrid to succeed” pic.twitter.com/clAPCSp5z2 — JAGS (@EtniesJags) November 24, 2018

Real Madrid with and without Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/7DXVj14gs6 — Taofeek Oseni (@HEAD_MASTA) November 24, 2018

just how many goals is #MADRID planning on collecting today pic.twitter.com/PWGE1VpUBk — __official_sean (@oldfolk__) November 24, 2018

Real Madrid lose to Eiber?

Ronaldo & Zidane right now... pic.twitter.com/zBqzHALk34 — ⚽️442oons⚽️ (@442oons) November 24, 2018