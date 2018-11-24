×
Twitter goes berserk as Eibar trash Real Madrid 3-0

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
News
770   //    24 Nov 2018, 19:46 IST

Real Madrid were battered 3-0 by Eibar on Saturday
Real Madrid were battered 3-0 by Eibar on Saturday

Real Madrid fell to an embarrassing 3-0 loss to Eibar in Saturday’s early kick-off game. The Spanish giants went into the encounter having not lost in their last four games in all competitions.

However, it seems the international break broke the momentum of Los Blancos who looked lethargic and out of depth against their opponents on Saturday. Having started the game on a slow note, it was rather the home side that opened the scoring against the run of play in the 16th minute when Gonzalo Escalante fired home.

That goal was the first conceded by Real Madrid since Santiago Solari took over – Madrid had not conceded since the end of October when the club lost to rivals Barcelona.

However, it quickly went from bad to worse as the European champions struggled to create any meaningful chances. Despite improving after conceding, Eibar went on to double their lead 7 minutes into the second half. This time Sergi Enrich took advantage of poor defending from Madrid to score.

Five minutes later, Kike made it 3-0 to the hosts, killing any chance of a comeback from Real Madrid. It was one of those days where nothing really worked for Real Madrid, with Los Blancos managing just a handful of shots on target.

The 3-0 loss was the first defeat suffered by Solari since he was appointed the manager of Madrid. The result also leaves the club rooted on sixth position and four points behind Barcelona who will be playing against Atletico Madrid later in the day.

As sad as many Madrid fans are, the world of Twitter has made matter worse with some of the most interesting trolls you’ll ever see. Many football fans took to Twitter to share their views on the game and the result in particular.

Here are some of the best tweets: 






Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
