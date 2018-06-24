Twitter goes berserk as England thrashes Panama 6-1
England thrash Panama in their second fixture of Group G
In the first match of Day 11 of the FIFA World Cup, former champions England thrashed Panama 6-1 in a clinical first-half display that saw England scoring 5 first-half goals.
The goal fest was started off by John Stones who scored his first ever World Cup goal. Kane then doubled the lead from the spot after Lingard was adjudged to have been fouled inside the penalty area. Lingard then tripled the lead for the Three Lions with a stunner from outside the box.
The goal scoring spree continued with John Stones scoring his second of the day after Raheem Sterling had his shot saved by the keeper. Kane then doubled his tally again from the spot and ending the first half with a 5-0 lead over Panama.
The second half started much slower than the action-packed first half. Harry Kane then scored his first World Cup hattrick, courtesy of a bizarre goal, making him the first player since Gary Lineker to score a hattrick in the World Cup. Then in the 78th minute, Felipe Baloy scored North American's first ever World Cup goal making the scoreline 6-1.
