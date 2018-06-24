Twitter goes berserk as England thrashes Panama 6-1

England thrash Panama in their second fixture of Group G

England ran out 6-1 winners against Panama

In the first match of Day 11 of the FIFA World Cup, former champions England thrashed Panama 6-1 in a clinical first-half display that saw England scoring 5 first-half goals.

The goal fest was started off by John Stones who scored his first ever World Cup goal. Kane then doubled the lead from the spot after Lingard was adjudged to have been fouled inside the penalty area. Lingard then tripled the lead for the Three Lions with a stunner from outside the box.

The goal scoring spree continued with John Stones scoring his second of the day after Raheem Sterling had his shot saved by the keeper. Kane then doubled his tally again from the spot and ending the first half with a 5-0 lead over Panama.

The second half started much slower than the action-packed first half. Harry Kane then scored his first World Cup hattrick, courtesy of a bizarre goal, making him the first player since Gary Lineker to score a hattrick in the World Cup. Then in the 78th minute, Felipe Baloy scored North American's first ever World Cup goal making the scoreline 6-1.

This is how Twitter reacted to this impressive scoreline:

This is what it is all about. Come on England!!!!!! 🦁🦁🦁 #ENGPAN pic.twitter.com/3Gul6XnOh7 — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) June 24, 2018

5 - Harry Kane is the current leading scorer at the 2018 World Cup with five goals, scoring with all five of his shots on target in the tournament. Midas. #ENGPAN #ENG #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/xcOEEoWOE0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 24, 2018

3 - Harry Kane is only the third England player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup match, after Geoff Hurst in the 1966 final, and @GaryLineker vs Poland in 1986. Illustrious. #ENGPAN #ENG #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/KH50ZlnmZJ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 24, 2018

😲 When you hear 20 people backed Stones first scorer & #ENG to win 6-0.



🔢 The odds?



🤞 1000/1! #ENGPAN pic.twitter.com/0BsAkIDWhH — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) June 24, 2018

Our dance teachers would be proud of that pointed toe 👌🏻💃🏼👯‍♀️ #ENGPAN pic.twitter.com/DDOIh6gSSr — TSPA Performing Arts (@TSPA_PerfArts) June 24, 2018

Sam Allardyce spotted in the pub watching England vs Panama on his own, with a Big Mac he’s brought in with him 😂😭😂 #ENGPAN pic.twitter.com/XbfWORaTlQ — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) June 24, 2018

Oh Christ. It’s going to be 6-7, isn’t it? #ENGPAN — David Schneider (@davidschneider) June 24, 2018

Panama when they finally scored a goal at the #WorldCup 😂 #ENGPAN pic.twitter.com/II5r4VxmV0 — World Cup Updates (@LeCoqueliin) June 24, 2018

Harry Kane hits a hat-trick as @England thrash Panama 6-1 to secure their place in the last 16 of the #WorldCup#PL #ENGPAN pic.twitter.com/E3kiekBYYr — Premier League (@premierleague) June 24, 2018

Panama trying to score a goal while England players were celebrating. #ENGPAN pic.twitter.com/i0q92wSwAG — FIFA World Cup (@WorIdCupUpdates) June 24, 2018

FT England 6 Panama 1



"I'm claiming all your goals so I'll win the Golden Boot" #ENGPAN #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/fbUtSoh6la — ⚽️442oons⚽️ (@442oons) June 24, 2018

Score when Kane on pitch:

England 6 - 0 Panama

Score when Kane not on pitch:

England 0 - 1 Panama#ENGPAN ⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) June 24, 2018

Jesse Lingard turning up the adorable to 11 #ENGPAN pic.twitter.com/uOio7sa5QX — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) June 24, 2018