Twitter goes berserk as Shahrukh Khan meets Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil and team, after Newcastle win

One legend meeting the other

Arsenal and SRK fans went berserk on Twitter when the two legends met recently after the Gunners beat Newcastle United at the Emirates to jump to third place in the Premier League points table.

The north London giants put up a great performance as they won the game against their rivals 2-0 on the night and continued to chase their ambitions of finishing in the top four this season.

A couple of Champions League spots are up for grabs at the moment, with Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United competing for that third and fourth spot and Unai Emery’s side look favorites at present to clinch it.

With that being said, King Khan made the trip to London and met up with a lot of stars including Xhaka, Mustafi and even World Cup winner Mesut Ozil. He posted pictures with all of them and when he and Ozil had a great exchange of words on social media, the fans just went berserk.

The duo had posted a picture holding the Mesut’s number 10 Jersey, alongside his wife Amine Gulse, which went viral on the online platforms. Within no time the fans were overjoyed to see their favorite stars together and they couldn’t help but respond, with the King Of Bollywood alongside one of the best footballers in the world today.

Shahrukh Khan has always had a thing for football, as he was actively watching and cheering the teams during the 2018 FIFA World Cup as well. Though his main focus would have been the IPL and Kolkata Knight Rider’s success in the tournament, it was great to see him take some time off and travel to the Emirates too.

Here is how the fans reacted on Twitter to the meeting of these two stars from their fields, as the post went viral in no time-

It was a big honour to have you as my special guest during yesterday's match! 👍🏼😉🇮🇳⚽ Thanks for coming! @iamsrk || Kal ki match mein aapka swaagat karna mere liye ek sammaan ki baat thi. 👍🏼😉🇮🇳⚽ Aane ke liye dhanyavaad. #M1Ö #YaGunnersYa pic.twitter.com/QKI52C2Sb8 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 2, 2019

What a lovely evening @Arsenal congratulations. Thx @MesutOzil1088 & #AmineGulse for your warmth love & hospitality. See u guys soon in India. pic.twitter.com/4rtBJXZ5uW — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 1, 2019

King Khan posed for the picture with very beautiful Miss Turkey World 2014 Amine and skilled Arsenal player Ozil. @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/U4IJjl03rm — DieHard Fan SRK (@pramodsrkian) April 2, 2019

Even Shah Rukh Khan is an Arsenal Supporter... wahhh👏🏼👌🏼🤩...

The Baadshah of Bollywood with the Baadshah of Beautiful Football.. 😍 @iamsrk @MesutOzil1088 @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/dgAo5cZiRO — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) April 2, 2019

.@iamsrk attended one of Premier League 2018-19's important matches that took place on Sunday night in London at the Emirates Stadium. The German player @MesutOzil1088 who is playing @Arsenal invited the superstar to his hospitality box as he’s a big fan of the actor. pic.twitter.com/jomWAMW8cC — YuppTV (@yupptv) April 2, 2019

King of Bollywood with King of Assist😍😍♥️♥️ — SRKs'Juve ♥️💯 (@Juveriya1709) April 2, 2019

