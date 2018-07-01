Twitter goes berserk as Spain are knocked out of the World Cup
FIFA World Cup 2018 produced yet another nail-biting encounter between Russia and Spain that saw the former prevail over the latter in the penalties.
With only 12 minutes on the clock, Spain opened the scoring courtesy of an own goal from Sergei Ignashevich. The Russian veteran was so busy wrestling with Sergio Ramos that the ball clipped his calf before going straight into the back of the net.
Russia then equalized in the 41th minute with the help of a penalty which was awarded after Gerard Piqué obstructed Aleksandr Samedov's header with a raised hand. Consequently, Artem Dzyuba converted the spot-kick to put Sbornaya level.
As a result, the game was decided on penalties which were won by Russia.
