Twitter goes berserk as Spain are knocked out of the World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2018 produced yet another nail-biting encounter between Russia and Spain that saw the former prevail over the latter in the penalties.

With only 12 minutes on the clock, Spain opened the scoring courtesy of an own goal from Sergei Ignashevich. The Russian veteran was so busy wrestling with Sergio Ramos that the ball clipped his calf before going straight into the back of the net.

Russia then equalized in the 41th minute with the help of a penalty which was awarded after Gerard Piqué obstructed Aleksandr Samedov's header with a raised hand. Consequently, Artem Dzyuba converted the spot-kick to put Sbornaya level.

As a result, the game was decided on penalties which were won by Russia.

"You can release De Gea's family now. He kept his word." pic.twitter.com/4ig9xzMtoL — Witty Footy (@Witty_Footy) July 1, 2018

The reaction at the airport in Dallas to Spain missing its final PK and losing to Russia. pic.twitter.com/1KGXr8Hi2T — Jason Page (@TheBackPage) July 1, 2018

Spain, Argentina + Portugal all out in the space of 24 hours........ 🦁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/S9eKDKHbp8 — Moriarty.. (@JoeAMoriarty) July 1, 2018

Nothing makes sense at this World Cup. pic.twitter.com/2BS1KsuQnX — FotMob 🌏🏆 (@FotMob) July 1, 2018

No one talk to me for the rest of the day #ESPRUS pic.twitter.com/kvTBHLQFh3 — Karyn (@anselmoke) July 1, 2018

#RUS have reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the first time since 1970, and first time since the break-up of the Soviet Union.



Home advantage counts. 🏟 pic.twitter.com/hRrLB1Z8yG — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 1, 2018

Russians right now pic.twitter.com/G7ORQXRGgo — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) July 1, 2018

The main person to blame for this shit-hole performance in the World Cup is Rubiales. 0 self esteem by letting Lopetegui go only a few days before the World Cup started. Had to feed his ego. Stupid decision. — SB (@Realmadridplace) July 1, 2018

Mental. 120 mins of dominance from Spain, yet they created next to nothing. Congrats to Russia on such a disciplined performance. #WorldCup18 #ESPRUS — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) July 1, 2018

2014 World Cup champions Germany knocked out by South Korea.

2010 World Cup champions Spain knocked out by Russia.



Football, bloody hell. pic.twitter.com/BxUqNELadY — Messi World (@MessiWorId) July 1, 2018

Argentina Out

Germany Out

Portugal Out

Spain Out

Columbia the best team we play till the final.

It’s Actually Sunny in England

Harry Kane Can’t Stop Scoring

It’s Coming Home ⚽️ — PyroTing 🔥 (@AshleyRaksu) July 1, 2018

With Spain out, one of these teams is guaranteed to be in the #WorldCup final:



🇷🇺 Russia

🇭🇷 Croatia

🇩🇰 Denmark

🇸🇪 Sweden

🇨🇭 Switzerland

🇨🇴 Colombia

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England pic.twitter.com/ddo7yFu6PE — Soccer Memes (@SoccerMemes) July 1, 2018

*Pique does a blatant hand ball to make it 1-1 at half time*



Putin: “You can release Shakira now” 😂😂#ESPRUS pic.twitter.com/63xpK8oJg5 — Hassan Omran 🇸🇦🇬🇧 (@HassanAOmran) July 1, 2018

Spain's gameplan:



Step 1. Win possession of the ball

Step 2. Pass sideways/backwards until you lose the ball

Step 3. Repeat pic.twitter.com/AwaSyVW3mh — Soccer Memes (@SoccerMemes) July 1, 2018

I’m excited for the shootout in this game because I think Spain will still try to pass the ball — Drew Magary (@drewmagary) July 1, 2018

Spain plays like the guy in FIFA who tries to play like FIFA is real life, but only manages to pointlessly pass the ball around for 90 mins, concedes on a counter attack, loses 1-0, and messages you complaining about how much more possession he had than you. — FutEconomist (@FUT_Economist) July 1, 2018

Spain's striker waiting for someone to make a forward pass. #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/vgA8OGXIHu — Historical Sport (@HistorySport_) July 1, 2018

I've not enjoyed this Spain performance at all. Found it really boring. — Alex Shaw (@AlexShawESPN) July 1, 2018

1000 - Spain are the first team to attempt 1000+ passes in a World Cup game since at least 1966. Style.#ESP #RUS #ESPRUS #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/xAtELSgda9 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) July 1, 2018

When the game is so boring, they're cutting to people eating... #ESPRUS pic.twitter.com/RYnG6h2fue — Top 4ce (@Top4ce) July 1, 2018

Remember when Spain intelligently overloaded the half-spaces and played quick 1-2s and throughballs behind the line after lay-offs? Well, they fired the guy responsible for that. #ESPRUS — Constantin Eckner (@cc_eckner) July 1, 2018

Russia have putin a performance 👏 — Mike Sanz (@mikesanz19) July 1, 2018

Penalties means Spain will be forced to shoot. — Craig Burley (@CBurleyESPN) July 1, 2018

Hello, you can release De Gea's Family now#ESPRUS pic.twitter.com/JZM15qbJws — Not Your X (@Thexzaminer) July 1, 2018