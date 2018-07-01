Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter goes berserk as Spain are knocked out of the World Cup

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Humor
7.35K   //    01 Jul 2018, 22:32 IST

Spain v Russia: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Spain v Russia: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

FIFA World Cup 2018 produced yet another nail-biting encounter between Russia and Spain that saw the former prevail over the latter in the penalties.

With only 12 minutes on the clock, Spain opened the scoring courtesy of an own goal from Sergei Ignashevich. The Russian veteran was so busy wrestling with Sergio Ramos that the ball clipped his calf before going straight into the back of the net.

Russia then equalized in the 41th minute with the help of a penalty which was awarded after Gerard Piqué obstructed Aleksandr Samedov's header with a raised hand. Consequently, Artem Dzyuba converted the spot-kick to put Sbornaya level.

As a result, the game was decided on penalties which were won by Russia.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the giant-killing:



FIFA WC 2018 Russia Football Spain Football Sergio Ramos Andres Iniesta Twitter Reactions
