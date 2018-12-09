×
Twitter goes berserk over Lionel Messi’s double free-kick goals against Espanyol

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
News
1.08K   //    09 Dec 2018, 16:37 IST

Messi netted two free-kicks against Espanyo
Messi netted two free-kicks against Espanyol

Lionel Messi continues to prove to be a man out of this world. The Barcelona captain has had a great year so far, albeit being ignored for the FIFA Best Player and Ballon d’Or awards.

However, on Saturday, there was no stopping him as he set the Catalan derby alight with a breath-taking performance. Messi completely dominated Espanyol, as Bara run out 4-0 comfortable winners.

The Argentine opened the scoring in the 17th minute with a wonderful free-kick, with the ball looped into the top right-corner. He then set up Ousmane Dembele for Barcelona’s second of the night, weaving through so many bodies to lay the ball to the Frenchman.

After Luis Suarez had scored Barca’s third goal, Messi again popped up with another stupendous free-kick to round up the win. It was one of those days when everything the 31-year-old touched turned to gold.

In the aftermath of the game, Messi said he was lucky, but for many football fans, this was pure genius.

"I try to follow a routine a bit, trying to do it the same way so that it goes well again," Messi told Vamos.
"Other times I have a lot of free-kicks and I do not put them in. I was lucky enough to get two in a row."

His teammate Jordi Alba added that the Argentine remains the best player in the world, despite unflattering comments from Brazil legend Pele earlier this week.

"Everyone knows that Messi is the best player in the world by far.
"[Pele] may not see it very well, if he says that about Leo. He has everything.” The left-back said.

On social media, though, fans are going crazy over those two wonderful free-kicks scored by Messi.

Here are some of the best tweets from fans across the globe:







 

