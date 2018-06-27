Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter goes crazy as Argentina qualify for the next round

WHAT A GAME! Argentina have defied the odds and done it!

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Humor 27 Jun 2018, 01:47 IST
8.10K

Nigeria v Argentina: Group D - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Nigeria v Argentina: Group D - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

THEY HAVE DONE IT! Argentina have defied the odds to qualify for the next round!

Needing nothing less than a win vs Nigeria, Argentina took the lead thanks to Lionel Messi. The African side levelled things up early in the 2nd half thanks to a clumsy foul by Mascherano.

It looked like Nigeria were going to pull off a draw and go through to the next round, Marcos Rojo scored! MARCOS ROJO! And that too from a cross by Mercado...

Here's how Twitter reacted to the epic finish:


FIFA WC 2018 Argentina Football Nigeria Football Lionel Messi Marcos Rojo Twitter Reactions
