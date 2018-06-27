Twitter goes crazy as Argentina qualify for the next round

WHAT A GAME! Argentina have defied the odds and done it!

Nigeria v Argentina: Group D - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

THEY HAVE DONE IT! Argentina have defied the odds to qualify for the next round!

Needing nothing less than a win vs Nigeria, Argentina took the lead thanks to Lionel Messi. The African side levelled things up early in the 2nd half thanks to a clumsy foul by Mascherano.

It looked like Nigeria were going to pull off a draw and go through to the next round, Marcos Rojo scored! MARCOS ROJO! And that too from a cross by Mercado...

Here's how Twitter reacted to the epic finish:

Maradona has a message for the #ARG and Messi doubters 😂 pic.twitter.com/y1HzhegJ6t — ShotOnGoal (@shotongoal247) June 26, 2018

The 3 stages of a night out. pic.twitter.com/HfITdCR1b9 — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) June 26, 2018

Diego Maradona on his way out of the stadium, driving past Nigerians like... pic.twitter.com/SNtMUCdW4k — Sunday League (@SundayShoutsFC) June 26, 2018

ARGENTINA HAVE DONE IT! pic.twitter.com/9IpZWp6DVD — FIFA World Cup (@WorIdCupUpdates) June 26, 2018

האיש שלא יודע אפילו להכין טוסט pic.twitter.com/DrjXRnJTrc — HTHR (@Ya_Ear) June 26, 2018

World cup WhatsApp group D:

Croatia removed Argentina

Nigeria added Argentina

Iceland left....

Nigeria made Argentina admin

Argentina removed Nigeria. — Danny WelBeast (@WelBeast) June 26, 2018

When Nigeria need attackers to get a draw vs Argentina and progress

They sadly have their best attackers on twitter 😂 — Soldier↪ (@PatohShanqueels) June 26, 2018

Potentially looking at France-Argentina and Brazil-Germany in the second round here. pic.twitter.com/puqPNurKOC — Mark Douglas (@MsiDouglas) June 26, 2018