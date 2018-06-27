Twitter goes crazy as Argentina qualify for the next round
WHAT A GAME! Argentina have defied the odds and done it!
Humor 27 Jun 2018, 01:47 IST
THEY HAVE DONE IT! Argentina have defied the odds to qualify for the next round!
Needing nothing less than a win vs Nigeria, Argentina took the lead thanks to Lionel Messi. The African side levelled things up early in the 2nd half thanks to a clumsy foul by Mascherano.
It looked like Nigeria were going to pull off a draw and go through to the next round, Marcos Rojo scored! MARCOS ROJO! And that too from a cross by Mercado...
Here's how Twitter reacted to the epic finish: