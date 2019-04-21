Twitter goes crazy as Crystal Palace beat Arsenal 3-2 at Emirates Stadium

Arsenal FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Manchester United faced a shambolic defeat against Everton before the start of Arsenal-Palace game, where Arsenal had a chance to climb up to 3rd in the points table. But they totally misused the opportunity as they also let go of 3 points from this weekend's match after a narrow defeat in front of the stupendous Emirates crowd.

Arsenal's boss Unai Emery opted to add new faces in the line-up. With the gloves in hands, Leno started under the bars, while Konstantinos Mavropanos made a three-man defense with Koscielny and Mustafi at the back.

Mohamed Elneny, Carl Jenkinson, Matteo Guendouzi, and Sead Kolasinac started the match in Arsenal colours.

Both Aubameyang and Lacazette made their way in the offensive line with Mesut Ozil in the supporting role.

Arsenal started the match on a high note, although the first strike came from the end of Crystal Palace. With 17th-minute on the clock, ex-Liverpool striker, Christian Benteke's header from the middle of the box gave an early lead. Palace captain Luka Milivojevic named his first assist of the match.

In the first half, Arsenal got a number of chances, but the players failed to impress with those opportunities as the first 45 minutes ended with an impressive 1-0 scoreline to Palace.

After coming from the break, Arsenal hit back an early equalizing goal through Mesut Ozil, who opened up the scorecard for Arsenal at the 47th minute of the match.

Palace extended the lead as Arsenal defender, Mustafi made a horrendous mistake. The German failed to shield Wilfried Zaha, who made a clean strike to grab the lead again.

Palace continued to show their domination over the home side as McArthur increased the gap following his brilliant header at the far post of Arsenal's goal.

Aubameyang single-handedly closed the gap at the 77th minute. The Gabon international made a solo run from the right-hand side and finished the job with a right-footed strike. In reply, Arsenal managed to produce outstanding chances, but there was no outcome.

Here, we have a few Twitter reactions as Arsenal were handed a home defeat by Crystal Palace.

Manchester united fans looking at arsenal fans after they were so quick in trolling them after their loss. #ARSCRY pic.twitter.com/xvm84sc7Vh — Kennyk (Kenny Adigun) (@KennyAdigun1) April 21, 2019

Unai Emery: Let’s keep it tight and capitalise on our dominance



Mustafi’s brain: pic.twitter.com/xITouRwCuv — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) April 21, 2019

Mustafi should just leave the club. Absolutely disgraceful defending pic.twitter.com/zY0g9unnds — The Arsenal Daily (@TheArsenalDay) April 21, 2019

When Arsenal fans meet Mustafi after the match #ARSCRY pic.twitter.com/MOUM3v6Qv4 — Lérd Chigbo ā (@itschigbo) April 21, 2019

The Arsenal we expected VS the Arsenal we watched #ARSCRY pic.twitter.com/j1WveVSSDb — Elly Mwebembezi (@HEmwibembezi) April 21, 2019

When you give Man Utd and Arsenal a chance to play in Champions League next season pic.twitter.com/14sf8cBLhx — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) April 21, 2019