Twitter goes crazy as France beat Belgium to make it to the World Cup final
SENIOR ANALYST
Humor
2.04K // 11 Jul 2018, 02:12 IST
20 years after winning the World Cup, France have made it to the finals! A Samuel Umtiti header was enough to help them get past Belgium in the semi-final.
Les Blues has just one plan going into the game, stay back and attack on the counter. They had no plans to put pressure on Belgium and the Red Devils had to do all the hard work.
Kylian Mbappe was running the show when France while Eden Hazard, De Bruyne and Fellaini were trying their best to get past the French defence. However, when they did manage to sneak past the defenders, Hugo Lloris stood tall and kept making incredible saves.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the game: