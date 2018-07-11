Twitter goes crazy as France beat Belgium to make it to the World Cup final

A Samuel Umtiti header was enough to help them get past Belgium in the semi-final

20 years after winning the World Cup, France have made it to the finals! A Samuel Umtiti header was enough to help them get past Belgium in the semi-final.

Les Blues has just one plan going into the game, stay back and attack on the counter. They had no plans to put pressure on Belgium and the Red Devils had to do all the hard work.

Kylian Mbappe was running the show when France while Eden Hazard, De Bruyne and Fellaini were trying their best to get past the French defence. However, when they did manage to sneak past the defenders, Hugo Lloris stood tall and kept making incredible saves.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the game:

1998 was a great year for France... pic.twitter.com/GGUO6ZVUSf — Football Zion (@FootballZion) July 10, 2018

This is Mbappe walking 😂 pic.twitter.com/Hesy8i9F8F — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) July 10, 2018

Can someone tell this referee that not all footballers are Neymar — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) July 10, 2018

Jose Mourinho sitting at home, watching what Paul Pogba is actually capable of... pic.twitter.com/1Q34IfP3RD — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) July 10, 2018

Watching Mbappe play be like: pic.twitter.com/uOjbMgL1DH — Nitwik Football (@NitwikFootball) July 10, 2018

Courtois and Lloris right now pic.twitter.com/ltlCIuv8Tv — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) July 10, 2018

- He had a lucky miracle season

- but, He can't do it in a big club

- but, He can't do it in the Champions League

- but, He can't do it in the World Cup.



Bow Down To The Real MVP! pic.twitter.com/cFbG3qeV08 — Lord Niklas Bendtner (@LordBendtner) July 10, 2018

France Soccer Club players hug it out as they take the W against the Belgian Soccerlates. Samuel Mmm Titties’ head kick was enough for the Soccer Cocks to get past their humongous semi. pic.twitter.com/qIJV2zM5Qy — Soccer Guy (@usasoccerguy) July 10, 2018

Whenever Giroud tries to score pic.twitter.com/ina2vs8ScS — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) July 10, 2018

Laugh all you want, at least I have a team to support in the final pic.twitter.com/Br5Om6GIcd — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) July 10, 2018

🗣 Alan Shearer: “How do you defend against a guy like Mbappé?” 🤷‍♂️



🗣 Rio Ferdinand: “You look up and say ‘Please help’.” 🙏



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/V0el12JBoH — 🇫🇷 vs 🇧🇪 Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) July 10, 2018