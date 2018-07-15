Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter goes crazy as France win the World Cup

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Humor
3.95K   //    15 Jul 2018, 22:46 IST

2018 FIFA World Cup Final: France vs Croatia
2018 FIFA World Cup Final: France vs Croatia

THEY HAVE DONE IT! France have beaten Croatia to win the World Cup 2018.

Les Bleus sat back, defended and still scored 4 past Subasic to seal a 4-2 win! A Mandzukic own goal gave France an early lead but Perisic scored a stunned to level things up minutes later.

However, the night was not meant to be Croatia's as a Perisic went from hero to zero within 10 minutes. A handball in the penalty box gave France a penalty and Griezmann converted with ease.

Into the second half and it was all France. Paul Pogba scored a beautiful goal in the 59th minute to make it 3-1 and within 6 minutes, it was 4-1! Kylian Mbappe scored to become the second teenager to score at the World Cup final.

Here's how twitter reacted to the game:



