Twitter goes crazy as France win the World Cup

2018 FIFA World Cup Final: France vs Croatia

THEY HAVE DONE IT! France have beaten Croatia to win the World Cup 2018.

Les Bleus sat back, defended and still scored 4 past Subasic to seal a 4-2 win! A Mandzukic own goal gave France an early lead but Perisic scored a stunned to level things up minutes later.

However, the night was not meant to be Croatia's as a Perisic went from hero to zero within 10 minutes. A handball in the penalty box gave France a penalty and Griezmann converted with ease.

Into the second half and it was all France. Paul Pogba scored a beautiful goal in the 59th minute to make it 3-1 and within 6 minutes, it was 4-1! Kylian Mbappe scored to become the second teenager to score at the World Cup final.

Here's how twitter reacted to the game:

Paul Pogba to his haters pic.twitter.com/o1vXMkG3HD — 9GAG Football ⚽ (@9GAGFootball) July 15, 2018

French president Emmanuel Macron celebrating France winning the World Cup pic.twitter.com/wKWqKzDkxt — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) July 15, 2018

There are 2 types of people in this world.... pic.twitter.com/Lh9Gg2qcXj — Danny WelBeast (@WelBeast) July 15, 2018

19 ans et champion du monde ! pic.twitter.com/fpz7CFLFwU — Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) July 15, 2018

Olivier Giroud at the World Cup:



🇫🇷 Games: 7

⏱ Minutes: 800+

🥅 Shots On Target: 0

🏆 Winners Medals: 1#WorldCup #FRA pic.twitter.com/lSwCFQFPu3 — 🇫🇷 vs 🇭🇷 Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) July 15, 2018

How many Liverpool players won the World Cup?



pic.twitter.com/6UKHYTYx2B — Troll Football Media (@Troll__Footbal) July 15, 2018

2014 World Cup: Young Player of the Tournament 🏅



2018 World Cup: Scores in the final and lifts the trophy 🏆 pic.twitter.com/I5v7lDdzkC — 9GAG Football ⚽ (@9GAGFootball) July 15, 2018

Last time 6 goals were scored in a #WorldCupFinal – 1966! pic.twitter.com/hNw2E7Gjt1 — Nitwik Football (@NitwikFootball) July 15, 2018

Imagine if Ivan Perisic stuck with Volleyball.. pic.twitter.com/YK6wODfj66 — Football Zion (@FootballZion) July 15, 2018

25-year-old Paul Pogba has now played in:



🏆 Champions League Final

🏆 Europa League Final

🏆 UEFA EURO Final

🏆 FIFA World Cup Final pic.twitter.com/4hjvk6yhKZ — Football Digest (@FootyDigest) July 15, 2018

Since 1998, when 🇫🇷 make it out of the group stage, they either win the competition or lose to the winner



98: Win 🏆

00: Win 🏆

02: Groups ✖️

04: Lose to 🇬🇷

06: Lose to 🇮🇹

08: Groups ✖️

10: Groups ✖️

12: Lose to 🇪🇸

14: Lose to 🇩🇪

16: Lose to 🇵🇹

18: Win 🏆 pic.twitter.com/1AP93TvBxh — FourFourTweet (@FourFourTweet) July 15, 2018

If you ever feel sad about yourself, just remember that Dejan Lovren has lost 4 finals in a row, Capital one Cup, Europa league final, Champions League final and the World Cup Final. pic.twitter.com/2m1orhWetk — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) July 15, 2018

Pogba for Manchester United vs Pogba for France. pic.twitter.com/dzpKxVcNYX — Mike Sanz (@mikesanz19) July 15, 2018