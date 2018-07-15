Twitter goes crazy as France win the World Cup
SENIOR ANALYST
Humor
3.95K // 15 Jul 2018, 22:46 IST
THEY HAVE DONE IT! France have beaten Croatia to win the World Cup 2018.
Les Bleus sat back, defended and still scored 4 past Subasic to seal a 4-2 win! A Mandzukic own goal gave France an early lead but Perisic scored a stunned to level things up minutes later.
However, the night was not meant to be Croatia's as a Perisic went from hero to zero within 10 minutes. A handball in the penalty box gave France a penalty and Griezmann converted with ease.
Into the second half and it was all France. Paul Pogba scored a beautiful goal in the 59th minute to make it 3-1 and within 6 minutes, it was 4-1! Kylian Mbappe scored to become the second teenager to score at the World Cup final.
Here's how twitter reacted to the game: