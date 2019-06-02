×
Twitter goes mad as Liverpool become the Champions of Europe for the sixth time 

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Feature
538   //    02 Jun 2019, 03:08 IST

Liverpool score two goals to win the UEFA Champions League.
Liverpool score two goals to win the UEFA Champions League.

With Liverpool winning the final, the Champions League 2018-19 ended in a great manner. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool met Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the Champions League under the lights of Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Pochettino opted to launch his team in his conventional 4-2-3-1 formation. Hugo Lloris started under the bars. Danny Rose, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Kieran Trippier completed the four-man defence line. Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko made their start at the defensive midfield positions. Pochettino picked Harry Kane as a lone striker with Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-Min starting at the supporting role.

Liverpool, on the other hand, came up with a 4-3-3 formation. Alisson started with the gloves for the Reds. As expected, Robertson and Alexander-Arnold started as the fullbacks. Virgil Van-Dijk paired up with Joel Matip at the heart of Liverpool's defence. Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Wijnaldum made it to the Liverpool's midfield. The deadly trio of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino completed the Reds' starting lineup.

The match started as Tottenham conceded a penalty at the opening minute of the match. Mane's lofted cross hit the right hand of Moussa Sissoko as the referee pointed at the spot for an early penalty. It was Mohamed Salah who broke the deadlock, scoring from the penalty in the second minute of the game.

In the first thirty minutes, Liverpool were totally dominating the game. On the other hand, Spurs were trying to grab something big following their deadly counter-attacks. Even though Spurs' players had created a few great chances at the ending minutes of the first, there was nothing to cheer about for the Tottenham fans. The opening half ended with a 1-0 scoreline to Liverpool.

The second half started as the Lilywhites fans were hoping for something good from their players. Spurs forwards were failing to break Liverpool's defence as the Reds' midfield was very calm, composed and well-settled.

Jurgen Klopp added some more experience in the midfield, replacing Wijnaldum for James Milner. Alisson became the saviour for Liverpool, making a few terrific saves to keep his team in the contention.

Divock Origi sealed the title for Liverpool, scoring a cracker at the 87th-minute of the match. As a result, the final of Champions League concluded with a 2-0 scoreline to Liverpool.

Here, we have a few Twitter reactions:

Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Tottenham Hotspur Mohamed Salah Divock Origi Jurgen Klopp Twitter Reactions Champions League Final
