Twitter goes mad as Tottenham gifted Liverpool a 2-1 victory at Anfield Stadium  

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Feature
87   //    01 Apr 2019, 05:52 IST

Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

The biggest match of the game-week 32 started with high expectations as Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool met on the soil of Anfield Stadium.

Both the teams came up with different formations. Liverpool's boss, Jurgen Klopp, launched his team in his regular 4-3-3 formation. Wijnaldum, Milner, and Henderson were in the command of the Reds' midfield, whereas Mane and Salah started in their conventional positions with Roberto Firmino leading the line.

On the other hand, Mauricio Pochettino opted a 3-5-2 formation. Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Davinson Sanchez started as the back three, whereas Moussa Sissoko was at the defensive midfield position. Superstars like Harry Kane, Dele Alli, and Christian Eriksen all started with Lucas Moura in a supporting role. There was no place for Son Heung-min in the starting lineup as the South Korean made it to the bench.

Klopp's men snatched the lead as their main striker Roberto Firmino hit the opener at the 16th minute of the match. Though Tottenham had three defenders in front of the goalkeeper, they all failed to mark Roberto Firmino who headed the ball into the net sweetly. Robertson was credited for his brilliant cross.

Spurs created a number of chances, while the Reds dominated ball possession. The first half ended with an advantage to Liverpool as the teams were more concentrated in their midfield.

In the second half, things started to change as Spurs were dominating the midfield. They also started to show their dominance over ball possession. As a result, Mauricio Pochettino's Lilywhites started to produce attacks through both wings. Liverpool's defence was not in the best position and could not withstand the pressure.

The Londoners found the equalizing goal at the 70th-minutes of the match. This time, Lucas Moura scored the comeback goal. Eriksen's pass was found by Moura who did his job perfectly.

Liverpool again started to give pressure on Spurs' defence. The Reds' fullback, Trent Alexander-Arnold's left-footed shot was tipped over the bars by Hugo Lloris at the vital moment of the match.

It was Toby Alderweireld who misguided the ball into the net. It was a total drama at Anfield as the visitors conceded an own goal at the ending minutes of the match. The mighty encounter of the week ended with a glorious 2-1 scoreline to Jurgen Klopp's brigade.

Here are a few Twitter reactions.


Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Tottenham Hotspur Roberto Firmino Lucas Moura Mauricio Pochettino Jurgen Klopp Twitter Reactions
Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Football enthusiastic and an avid Premier League spectator Favourite club: Manchester United Favourite player: Kevin De Bruyne -} You can also follow me here and on Twitter. -} You can also DM me on twitter if you have any queries or any suggestions :)
Twitter reacts: Liverpool beats Tottenham 2-1 in a crucial EPL game
