Twitter goes mad as Tottenham gifted Liverpool a 2-1 victory at Anfield Stadium

Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

The biggest match of the game-week 32 started with high expectations as Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool met on the soil of Anfield Stadium.

Both the teams came up with different formations. Liverpool's boss, Jurgen Klopp, launched his team in his regular 4-3-3 formation. Wijnaldum, Milner, and Henderson were in the command of the Reds' midfield, whereas Mane and Salah started in their conventional positions with Roberto Firmino leading the line.

On the other hand, Mauricio Pochettino opted a 3-5-2 formation. Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Davinson Sanchez started as the back three, whereas Moussa Sissoko was at the defensive midfield position. Superstars like Harry Kane, Dele Alli, and Christian Eriksen all started with Lucas Moura in a supporting role. There was no place for Son Heung-min in the starting lineup as the South Korean made it to the bench.

Klopp's men snatched the lead as their main striker Roberto Firmino hit the opener at the 16th minute of the match. Though Tottenham had three defenders in front of the goalkeeper, they all failed to mark Roberto Firmino who headed the ball into the net sweetly. Robertson was credited for his brilliant cross.

Spurs created a number of chances, while the Reds dominated ball possession. The first half ended with an advantage to Liverpool as the teams were more concentrated in their midfield.

In the second half, things started to change as Spurs were dominating the midfield. They also started to show their dominance over ball possession. As a result, Mauricio Pochettino's Lilywhites started to produce attacks through both wings. Liverpool's defence was not in the best position and could not withstand the pressure.

The Londoners found the equalizing goal at the 70th-minutes of the match. This time, Lucas Moura scored the comeback goal. Eriksen's pass was found by Moura who did his job perfectly.

Liverpool again started to give pressure on Spurs' defence. The Reds' fullback, Trent Alexander-Arnold's left-footed shot was tipped over the bars by Hugo Lloris at the vital moment of the match.

It was Toby Alderweireld who misguided the ball into the net. It was a total drama at Anfield as the visitors conceded an own goal at the ending minutes of the match. The mighty encounter of the week ended with a glorious 2-1 scoreline to Jurgen Klopp's brigade.

Here are a few Twitter reactions.

Robertson has been immense. Looks to be 100% after that injury that kept him out of Scotland's trip to Kazakhstan. #LIVTOT pic.twitter.com/b8b4NFB2Jl — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 31, 2019

Liverpool are on course to record the fourth biggest points total in Premier League history, and still come second.



Beware anyone who accuses either of these two teams of 'bottling' the title race. This is unprecedented. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) March 31, 2019

Mo Salah won’t get the credit for winning the goal but all the Liverpool fans know the real King 👑#livtot pic.twitter.com/6EO9yTh7rZ — LFC (@RockyKlopp) March 31, 2019

Another Mo Salah disasterclass masked by a Liverpool win

pic.twitter.com/pYT6xYAaFj — ManUtdMindset (@ManUtdMindset) March 31, 2019

Liverpool have scored 3 winning goals in the 90th minute or later in the #PL this season, their second-most in a single campaign after 2008/09 (4)#LIVTOT pic.twitter.com/LUydtdlHST — Premier League (@premierleague) March 31, 2019

Virgil van Dijk kicking the ball out of the stadium after Liverpool's last-minute winner against Spurs 😂pic.twitter.com/1g2ez7WjMI — LFC Globe (@LFCGlobeUK) March 31, 2019

Is this a match official celebrating Liverpool’s winner? 👀 pic.twitter.com/PYHNeipJQz — The Away Fans Videos (@TheAwayFansVids) March 31, 2019

This is almost a personal blasphemy but I’m getting to the point where I’m having to accept that Alan Hansen may no longer be Liverpool’s best ever centre back. Virgil van Dijk is that good. — Tony Barrett (@TonyBarrett) March 31, 2019

My Liverpool the kop will always rule...🔝 pic.twitter.com/WHVAbY9Kz8 — Callum (@robo_lfc7) March 31, 2019

It’s ok to be white.

It’s ok to be black.

It’s ok to be asian.

It’s ok to be female.

It’s ok to be male.

It’s ok to be gay.

It’s ok to be straight.

It’s ok to be YOU.



but it's NEVER okay to think Liverpool are out of the title race. — Señor🔰 (@EnRouteAnfield) March 31, 2019

Winning ugly/scoring late winners = sign of champions.



Liverpool winning ugly/scoring late winners = ‘lucky’.



Call it what you want, 3 points is all that matters. #LFC — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) March 31, 2019

