Twitter goes wild after Real Madrid social media accounts get hacked
Here's how Twitter reacted to the Real Madrid hack...
Less than a week after Barcelona's official twitter account was hacked, Real Madrid, it seems, are the new dummies. Earlier today, a group of hackers that call themselves 'OurMine', reportedly hacked Real Madrid's official social media accounts and subsequently announced the signing of Lionel Messi.
The Saudi Arabian hacker group OurMine had also claimed responsibilty for the FC Barcelona hack, in which they stunned the world in similar fashion by falsely announcing the signing of Angel Di Maria from Paris Saint-Germain.
Real Madrid were similarly targeted today, and as expected, Twitter went absolutely nuts.
While some fans enjoyed a hearty laugh at Real Madrid's expense, others took to making memes and jokes, and the rest just mocked the Los Blancos.
Some fans humourosly suggested that Barcelona and Gerard Pique, in particular, were behind the Real Madrid hack.
Of course, it's impossible to abstain from comparisons when Barcelona and Real Madrid are involved, with fans going as far as debating which hack was better.
Real Madrid wasted no time in taking down the hackers' post, albeit the internet took even lesser time in blowing the whole thing up.
OurMine have now hacked two of the biggest clubs in world football, while their agenda still remains unknown.