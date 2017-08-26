Twitter goes wild after Real Madrid social media accounts get hacked

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Real Madrid hack...

by Aakanksh Sanketh Tweets 26 Aug 2017, 12:28 IST

Florentino Perez will certainly be angry

Less than a week after Barcelona's official twitter account was hacked, Real Madrid, it seems, are the new dummies. Earlier today, a group of hackers that call themselves 'OurMine', reportedly hacked Real Madrid's official social media accounts and subsequently announced the signing of Lionel Messi.

#RealMadridHack Real Madrid officials have been hacked by hackers OurMine, releasing a "welcome to Messi" video. pic.twitter.com/Trz4Z3uBa7 — joe store (@Joesoccerstore) August 26, 2017

#RealMadridHack Internet Security is a big joke... A group calling themselves OurMine claimed responsibility — LetzCheer (@LetzCheer) August 26, 2017

Imagine hacking Real Madrid(!!) and posting Messi's last minute winner for all the world to see. I can't even.... ????????????#RealMadridHack pic.twitter.com/k8d7lLvx2V — Naveen (@iNViesta) August 26, 2017

The Saudi Arabian hacker group OurMine had also claimed responsibilty for the FC Barcelona hack, in which they stunned the world in similar fashion by falsely announcing the signing of Angel Di Maria from Paris Saint-Germain.

Real Madrid were similarly targeted today, and as expected, Twitter went absolutely nuts.

Real Madrid security team right now pic.twitter.com/Cv5mqixpag — Noura A IbnJumah???????? (@Nouraa101) August 26, 2017

Hacking Madrid twitter and posting a video of Messi's El Classico winner has to be one of the best things this year. ????????????#RealMadridHack — Amogh Hurali (@Amogh_Hurali) August 26, 2017

While some fans enjoyed a hearty laugh at Real Madrid's expense, others took to making memes and jokes, and the rest just mocked the Los Blancos.

Uncle Perez and his puppets at the Bernabeu right now #RealMadridHack pic.twitter.com/xH4vtuEjBM — beej (@FCBeej) August 26, 2017

That's how hackers went through Real Madrid security #RealMadridHack pic.twitter.com/jWIctodPzZ — Jon Targaryen (@GaziAhmed_) August 26, 2017

Barça Signing Dembelé yesterday, Real Madrid trolling themselves today????, GOT finale tomorrow.

What a weekend.????????#RealMadridHack pic.twitter.com/mgkdpGQBEE — Naveen (@iNViesta) August 26, 2017

RM account gets hacked announcing Messi on the same day we sign @Dembouz #RealMadridHack pic.twitter.com/uvsNeLSjwz — beej (@FCBeej) August 26, 2017

Some fans humourosly suggested that Barcelona and Gerard Pique, in particular, were behind the Real Madrid hack.

Of course, it's impossible to abstain from comparisons when Barcelona and Real Madrid are involved, with fans going as far as debating which hack was better.

The Barca hack was better than the #RealMadridHack — cristiano fc (@Mrs_Cr7) August 26, 2017

Real Madrid wasted no time in taking down the hackers' post, albeit the internet took even lesser time in blowing the whole thing up.

OurMine have now hacked two of the biggest clubs in world football, while their agenda still remains unknown.