Twitter goes wild as Barcelona lose 2-1 to Leganes
Barcelona’s unbeaten start to the season has finally ended after the club lost 2-1 to Leganes on Wednesday night. The Catalan giants were expected to bounce back to winning ways having drawn last week.
When Philippe Coutinho put them ahead in the 12th minute, everything looked like it would be just another routine win for Ernesto Valverde’s side.
However, Leganes flipped the scripts in the second half by scoring two goals in two minutes to steal the win from the clutches of Lionel Messi and Co.
First Nabil El Zhar struck against the run of play in the 52nd minute to draw the LaLiga minnows level, before Oscar struck the hammer blow a minute later to give Leganes a 2-1 lead.
Barcelona created a number of chances thereafter, but could not find a way through the stubborn Leganes defence, who were both robust and well-disciplined. There were a couple of chances for Messi, Suarez, and a couple of others to bring Barca back into the game, however, all went begging.
The result means that Barca are very likely to end the week occupying second spot in La liga at best. With Real Madrid also yet to play against Sevilla, Los Blancos could go three points clear at the top of the table should they win their game.
Social media has since had its say on the game, as fans around the world give their takes on Barcelona’s first loss of the season. For many Barcelona fans, it was a frustrating night, especially after the team took an early lead but failed to build on it.
However, for opposition fans, especially those in the corner of Real Madrid, this game couldn’t have turned out any better.
Meanwhile, Leganes have also done themselves a huge favour with the win, as they have now moved clear off the relegation places.
