Twitter goes wild as Barcelona lose 2-1 to Leganes

Emmanuel Ayamga Feature 27 Sep 2018, 02:22 IST

Leganes defeated Barcelona 2-1

Barcelona’s unbeaten start to the season has finally ended after the club lost 2-1 to Leganes on Wednesday night. The Catalan giants were expected to bounce back to winning ways having drawn last week.

When Philippe Coutinho put them ahead in the 12th minute, everything looked like it would be just another routine win for Ernesto Valverde’s side.

However, Leganes flipped the scripts in the second half by scoring two goals in two minutes to steal the win from the clutches of Lionel Messi and Co.

First Nabil El Zhar struck against the run of play in the 52nd minute to draw the LaLiga minnows level, before Oscar struck the hammer blow a minute later to give Leganes a 2-1 lead.

Barcelona created a number of chances thereafter, but could not find a way through the stubborn Leganes defence, who were both robust and well-disciplined. There were a couple of chances for Messi, Suarez, and a couple of others to bring Barca back into the game, however, all went begging.

The result means that Barca are very likely to end the week occupying second spot in La liga at best. With Real Madrid also yet to play against Sevilla, Los Blancos could go three points clear at the top of the table should they win their game.

Social media has since had its say on the game, as fans around the world give their takes on Barcelona’s first loss of the season. For many Barcelona fans, it was a frustrating night, especially after the team took an early lead but failed to build on it.

However, for opposition fans, especially those in the corner of Real Madrid, this game couldn’t have turned out any better.

Meanwhile, Leganes have also done themselves a huge favour with the win, as they have now moved clear off the relegation places.

Below are some of the best tweets after the game:

Huge mistake from Pique and Real player on loan Óscar gives Leganes the lead 2-1 #LeganesBarça pic.twitter.com/pPXei46qa5 — Nicolai Steffensen (@NicolaiSteffen1) September 26, 2018

Dropped 5 points against Girona and Leganes. That’s how you lose the league title, dropping points against the smaller teams. pic.twitter.com/w2biFzNwxw — BarcaTimes (@BarcaTimes) September 26, 2018

20-year-old Real Madrid youth graduate on loan at Leganes Óscar Rodríguez scores against Barcelona!



What a day for him! pic.twitter.com/Uq8PADh3TJ — FootballTalentScout (@FTalentScout) September 26, 2018

Took 37 games for Barça to taste defeat under Valverde last season. Taken just six this year. Shocking against Leganes tonight. Some real problems to fix. — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) September 26, 2018

FT: Leganes 2-1 FC Barcelona. #LaLiga



PIQUE MAN OF THE MATCH ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/l7yf1a1qhk — RMadridHome (@RMadridHome_) September 26, 2018

Messi and the whole squad, including the club's president, speak of winning the Champions League, but how the hell can you win the hardest competition in club football when the manager can't even setup a reliable midfield vs last placed Leganés and Valladolid?! — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) September 26, 2018

If Barcelona had won vs Leganes, there would've been tremendous pressure on Real Madrid to win vs Sevilla. Barcelona lost to Leganes and there is even more pressure on Real Madrid to beat Sevilla.



This is LaLiga. — M•A•J¹³ (@Ultra_Suristic) September 26, 2018

Barcelona lost to Leganes I’m hearing? pic.twitter.com/XrtSjiHY94 — FergieTime (@SSIIIIUUUU) September 26, 2018

Barcelona lose at Leganes.



Real Madrid with a chance to go top but they trail 0-2 at Sevilla. Andre Silva a the double. — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) September 26, 2018

When you watch this Barça team. Who actually can make the difference out of nowhere? It’s basically only Messi and maybe you can add Coutinho too there. That’s it. This team lacks so much on so many aspects. And this is only Leganés, Saturday was only Girona. — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) September 26, 2018

It's more embarassing when you consider the caliber of players currently in barca:



Messi

Suarez

Coutinho

Dembele

Rakitic

Vidal



And then you have to see Barca draw with Girona and then lose to Leganes.



Leaves you with a sour taste in the mouth. — AURACOOL (@TWEETORACLE) September 26, 2018

Barcelona lose to Leganes.



Real Madrid: hold my San Miguel beer.



Sevilla 2 Real Madrid 0. — 👑 DaddyMO 👑 🚀♠️ (@officialdaddymo) September 26, 2018

I take a rest for a bit, go study physics, come back, check the match and Leganes have made a comeback of 2-1. Can't believe it. — Sᴇʀɢɪ's Rᴜɴs ☢️ (@Robertonical) September 26, 2018