Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter goes wild as Barcelona lose 2-1 to Leganes

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
Feature
213   //    27 Sep 2018, 02:22 IST

Enter ca
Leganes defeated Barcelona 2-1

Barcelona’s unbeaten start to the season has finally ended after the club lost 2-1 to Leganes on Wednesday night. The Catalan giants were expected to bounce back to winning ways having drawn last week.

When Philippe Coutinho put them ahead in the 12th minute, everything looked like it would be just another routine win for Ernesto Valverde’s side.

However, Leganes flipped the scripts in the second half by scoring two goals in two minutes to steal the win from the clutches of Lionel Messi and Co.

First Nabil El Zhar struck against the run of play in the 52nd minute to draw the LaLiga minnows level, before Oscar struck the hammer blow a minute later to give Leganes a 2-1 lead.

Barcelona created a number of chances thereafter, but could not find a way through the stubborn Leganes defence, who were both robust and well-disciplined. There were a couple of chances for Messi, Suarez, and a couple of others to bring Barca back into the game, however, all went begging.

The result means that Barca are very likely to end the week occupying second spot in La liga at best. With Real Madrid also yet to play against Sevilla, Los Blancos could go three points clear at the top of the table should they win their game.

Social media has since had its say on the game, as fans around the world give their takes on Barcelona’s first loss of the season. For many Barcelona fans, it was a frustrating night, especially after the team took an early lead but failed to build on it.

However, for opposition fans, especially those in the corner of Real Madrid, this game couldn’t have turned out any better.

Meanwhile, Leganes have also done themselves a huge favour with the win, as they have now moved clear off the relegation places.

Below are some of the best tweets after the game:

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Leganes Lionel Messi Philippe Coutinho Twiter reactions Leisure Reading
Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
I am a student of the game. I like to read good articles and a passionate football fan.
Twitter erupts as Leganes humble Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Leganes 2-1 Barcelona: 5 Talking Points, LaLiga 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Leganés record historic LaLiga victory against Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Real Madrid thrash Leganes
RELATED STORY
5 Keynotes as Barcelona cruise through Deportivo Alavés 
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Real Madrid beat Leganes
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid vs Leganes - Match Preview, Predictions,...
RELATED STORY
5 talking points from Real Madrid's 4-1 win over Leganes
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018/19: Real Madrid's Three Best Players So Far
RELATED STORY
Thibaut Courtois' Real Madrid debut: Analysis
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us