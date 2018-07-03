Twitter goes wild as Belgium edge past Japan in the Round of 16

Muhammad Saad FOLLOW ANALYST Humor 548 // 03 Jul 2018, 01:42 IST

Belgium v Japan: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

The sixth knockout tie between Belgium and Japan saw the former prevail over the latter courtesy of a last-minute winner.

After a scoreless first half, Genki Haraguchi opened the scoring for Japan in the 48th minute before Inui doubled the lead with a sensational strike just 4 minutes after.

Nevertheless, Belgium stayed in contention with two quick goals from Jan Vertonghen and Marouane Fellaini in the 69th and 74th minute respectively. The last-minute heaven-sent goal then came from Chadli's straightforward tap-in which sent The Red Devils straight into the quarter-finals.

Consequently, Roberto Martínez's side will now face Brazil who defeated Mexico in the Round of 16.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the nail-biting encounter.

Damn s/o to japan quality match .. Belgium v Brasil is gonna be absolutely nuts — Kyle Berg (@Kyle_Berg17) July 2, 2018

Everyone’s reaction to the Belgium v Japan game. That second half was INSANE!! #WorldCup #BELJPN pic.twitter.com/Y75SAoe1ZD — Joshua Reyes (@therealjosho0) July 2, 2018

3 - If Romelu Lukaku had touched the ball the way he normally does, it would have landed in Moscow in 3 hours time. Dummy. — OptaJoke (@OptaJoke) July 2, 2018

The real GOAT 🐐 pic.twitter.com/C5Ou5zFDhG — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) July 2, 2018

This Japan v. Belgium World Cup match has been phenomenal! Drama and intensity is at a fever pitch! — Levi Maxwell (@themax1979) July 2, 2018

When she says "choose, football or me?" pic.twitter.com/b70eMwHbGF — Mike Sanz (@mikesanz19) July 2, 2018

Well played Belgium, but I'm heartbroken for Japan, this world cup is nutty. — Asa Butterfield (@asabfb) July 2, 2018

Since this tweet, Japan conceded thrice to be the first team in 48 years to lose after going 2 goals up in a World Cup match. https://t.co/KQceAzugOm — Fiaz Hamzath (@fiazhamzath) July 2, 2018

They should play this for the Japan team as they head towards the tunnel pic.twitter.com/gqL5QxHkKp — blackbeard (@WaryaAbdi) July 2, 2018

Japan fans right now 😰 pic.twitter.com/Va76pwMEXt — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) July 2, 2018

Dating is pretty much like this Belgium vs Japan match. #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Ydhaa2aXkc — Jesse (@JayFromVenda) July 2, 2018

Gutted for Japan but really looking forward to Belgium v Brazil. Could be a belter — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) July 2, 2018

156,610 - Number of people deleting their tweet laughing at Belgium for bringing on Marouane Fellaini. Equalise. — OptaJoke (@OptaJoke) July 2, 2018

Wow. The Japanese haven’t felt this bad since Hiroshima #WorldCupRussia2018 #BelgiumvJapan — David Aldridge (@ilovejerryjones) July 2, 2018

I’m so heartbroken for Japan 🇯🇵 - atleast they deserved Extra Time #BELJPN pic.twitter.com/dMvKq685Or — Village Headman ⚽️ 🇫🇷 (@samnyakudya) July 2, 2018

Japan just put on a fucking sports anime classic 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — WANO SZN 🇨🇲🇺🇸 (@PorscheofSports) July 2, 2018

Feel so sorry for Japan. Didn't deserve to lose it like that. But they were so close to pulling off another incredible upset to add to this #WorldCup. They can leave with their heads held high. #JPN #BELJPN — UNILAD Football (@UNILADFooty) July 2, 2018