Twitter goes wild as Belgium edge past Japan in the Round of 16

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Humor
03 Jul 2018, 01:42 IST

Belgium v Japan: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Belgium v Japan: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

The sixth knockout tie between Belgium and Japan saw the former prevail over the latter courtesy of a last-minute winner.

After a scoreless first half, Genki Haraguchi opened the scoring for Japan in the 48th minute before Inui doubled the lead with a sensational strike just 4 minutes after.

Nevertheless, Belgium stayed in contention with two quick goals from Jan Vertonghen and Marouane Fellaini in the 69th and 74th minute respectively. The last-minute heaven-sent goal then came from Chadli's straightforward tap-in which sent The Red Devils straight into the quarter-finals.

Consequently, Roberto Martínez's side will now face Brazil who defeated Mexico in the Round of 16.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the nail-biting encounter.





FIFA WC 2018 Belgium Football Japan Football Eden Hazard Shinji Kagawa Twiter reactions Twitter Reactions Leisure Reading
