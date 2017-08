Twitter goes wild as Paulinho signs for Barcelona

Twiiter does what it does best, erupts!

by Harsh Biyani Tweets 14 Aug 2017, 18:35 IST

Barcelona have reached an agreement to sign the Brazil international

Former Tottenham player, Paulinho, today joined Barcelona for £36.3m subject to a medical. He moved from Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande.

The player will undergo his medical and be officially presented on Thursday.

After Barcelona announced the agreement, Twitter went wild and we bring you some of the best tweets.

- Neymar sold to PSG

- Liverpool refuse to sell Coutinho

- Lose 3-1 to Real Madrid

- Sign Paulinho for €40m



The Barcelona board today... pic.twitter.com/tefRgXru5T — BetBright (@BetBright) August 14, 2017

Barcelona's most expensive signings ever:



- Neymar

- Suárez

- Zlatan

- Paulinho pic.twitter.com/LOeF1URibr — Football__Tweet (@Football__Tweet) August 14, 2017

Barcelona buy Paulinho a Spurs reject, & a Chinese Club (Guangzhou Evergrande) makes profit ???? — Aaqib (@Chocmilksheikh1) August 14, 2017

Barcelona signings which cost less than Paulinho:



Ter Stegen

Alves

Milito

Piqué

Alba

Rakitic

Fabregas

Henry

Ronaldinho

Ronaldo

Eto'o pic.twitter.com/vb7JGPwyv3 — bet365 (@bet365) August 14, 2017

Yesterday was the 44th annoversary of the icon Johan Cruyff signing for Barcelona, today we honour him by announcing the sogning of Paulinho — El Máestro (@ElMaestrofcb) August 14, 2017

BREAKING: Barcelona sign former Spurs midfielder Paulinho for €40m. ????



Making him the club's 4th most expensive signing of all-time. ???? pic.twitter.com/WnErptKhpW — SPORF (@Sporf) August 14, 2017

Why would Barcelona sign Paulinho for €40m when they could've bought Jean Seri from OGC Nice for the same price? Makes little sense. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) August 14, 2017

Barcelona: "Guangzhou Evergrande, we want to sign Paulinho, and are willing to spend €40m."



Guangzhou Evergrande: pic.twitter.com/xaXW11hO2e — Matthew Santangelo (@Matt_Santangelo) August 14, 2017

Villas-Boas said Paulinho's signing shows Chinese League's strength. No, mate, it is Barcelona's weak business model. — یشل (@Leospass) August 14, 2017

Don't worry Barcelona, Paulinho will save your club pic.twitter.com/sIYFgIHwmg — Coral (@Coral) August 13, 2017

Barcelona have €222m to spend and the first player they sign is a 29-year-old Paulinho for €40m? What a total mess. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) August 14, 2017

If you want to know what does "PANIC BUY" means

then Barcelona js signed Paulinho for €40 Mn



My condolences to all the barcelona fans RIP pic.twitter.com/tvOP3BMSJx — Freaky ~ DRaval (@_DRaval) August 14, 2017

Leo Messi welcomes Paulinho on Instagram....



???? ???? ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/PQgsQDB7Q8 — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) August 14, 2017

Paulinho:



March 2017 - Voted the worst ever player at Tottenham



August 2017 - Signs for Barcelona for €40m. pic.twitter.com/doJFtC0jQW — Football__Tweet (@Football__Tweet) August 14, 2017