Twitter goes wild as Lionel Messi makes La Liga history with brace against Alaves

Lionel Messi became the first player in history to net 350 goals in La Liga.

Messi thumps the ball home for his second goal of the game

Lionel Messi missed a penalty but made up for it with a brace as he helped Barcelona record their first away win of the season. Ernesto Valverde's men ensured that they followed their 2-0 home win over Real Betis on the opening day of the season with a 2-0 away win over Deportivo Alaves.

The referee deemed that Gerard Pique was fouled inside the box by Rodrigo Ely as he pointed to the spot. Lionel Messi stepped up but his penalty was saved by Pacheco, who made a good stop to deny the Argentine his 350th La Liga goal.

However, it wasn't long before Messi created La Liga history as his deflected shot beat the Alaves goalkeeper to give Barcelona the lead in the 55th minute, making him the first and only player in history to score 350 La Liga goals.

The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner added another goal in the 66th minute as he thumped home a volley capitalizing on a mistake by Alexis, to net his 351st La Liga goal.

Twitter, as you would expect, didn't hold back, and here are the best tweets:

Record-maker, history-breaker!

Well done, Lionel Messi. Two goals at Alaves takes him over 350 in La Liga, the first player to do so in league history. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/C6lvVVOrHN — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 26, 2017

Lionel Messi missed a penalty and scored both goals as Barcelona beat Alavés 2-0 on Saturday ???? #UCL pic.twitter.com/4JtEEudRV1 — #UCL (@ChampionsLeague) August 26, 2017

True story!

Messi should be able to get there by the end of the year...

Messi became the 2nd player from the top 5 European leagues to reach 350 goals for same club, after Gerd Muller for Bayern Munich (365) — SuperSport Blitz (@SuperSportBlitz) August 26, 2017

Just 15 goals remaining for Messi to become the all time to-scorer of a single top level league. Müller holds the record: 365 goals. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) August 26, 2017

Woof!

Leo Messi in La Liga:

1st goal - 1 May, 2005.

350th Goal - 26 August, 2017.



384 games

351 Goals



pic.twitter.com/lnCy96RHbz — Leo Messi (@messi10stats) August 26, 2017

MILESTONE: Lionel Messi has now scored 350 league goals for Barcelona.



He only needed 384 games. ???? pic.twitter.com/jPPRe3QGtj — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 26, 2017

¡GOAL ⚽️ ALERT!



Lionel Messi scores for the 14th consecutive @LaLiga season (350th goal).



It's his 567th official career goal.#FCBLive pic.twitter.com/4Eg8bi4TE9 — Quotes on Messi ???? (@MessiQuote) August 26, 2017

Another major milestone for Lionel Messi!



The Barcelona great has now scored 350 La Liga goals... ???? pic.twitter.com/kPiku8Fg1s — Goal (@goal) August 26, 2017

Leo Messi career:

???? 705 Games

⚽️ 568 Goals

???? 281 Assists

???? 30 Trophies

???? 41 Hattricks

???? 5 Ballons d'Or

???? 4 Golden Boots



Greatest ever ???? pic.twitter.com/UOQdQLAtop — Leo Messi (@messi10stats) August 26, 2017

Messi vs Alavés

9 shots, 6 on target

2 goals

57 passes, 88% complete

3 chances created

12 dribbles, 7 successful

1 woodwork, 1 penalty miss. — Catalan Edition (@CatalanEdition) August 26, 2017

Just imagine...

Messi scored a brace playing with Deulofeu and Paco. Just wait until Dembele starts playing. — Juan (@socraticjuan) August 26, 2017

Just Missi things...

Lionel Messi has failed to score from a penalty for the 20th time in his career (out of 96).



1 in 5 missed is a terrible conversion rate! pic.twitter.com/a8wVv8Jk4y — Coral (@Coral) August 26, 2017

Lionel Messi reacts after his penalty was saved by Fernando Pacheco.



❌ pic.twitter.com/h8co9WUieV — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) August 26, 2017

With that penalty miss, Messi is mentality more hungrier than ever to get over this, definitely ending this game with a goal or two. watch. — NBK (@Saulability) August 26, 2017

Lionel Messi's penalty record in LaLiga since 2012/13:



32 taken ????

24 scored ⚽️

8 missed ❌



Oops. pic.twitter.com/ZbqywpYD81 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 26, 2017