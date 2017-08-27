Twitter goes wild as Lionel Messi makes La Liga history with brace against Alaves
Lionel Messi became the first player in history to net 350 goals in La Liga.
Lionel Messi missed a penalty but made up for it with a brace as he helped Barcelona record their first away win of the season. Ernesto Valverde's men ensured that they followed their 2-0 home win over Real Betis on the opening day of the season with a 2-0 away win over Deportivo Alaves.
The referee deemed that Gerard Pique was fouled inside the box by Rodrigo Ely as he pointed to the spot. Lionel Messi stepped up but his penalty was saved by Pacheco, who made a good stop to deny the Argentine his 350th La Liga goal.
However, it wasn't long before Messi created La Liga history as his deflected shot beat the Alaves goalkeeper to give Barcelona the lead in the 55th minute, making him the first and only player in history to score 350 La Liga goals.
The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner added another goal in the 66th minute as he thumped home a volley capitalizing on a mistake by Alexis, to net his 351st La Liga goal.
