Twitter hails Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal win the UEFA Nations League

Portugal v Netherlands - UEFA Nations League Final

Cristiano Ronaldo has now won two major international titles with Portugal, who edged out the Netherlands 1-0 in the inaugural UEFA Nations League final last night.

With Ronaldo leading their attacking line, Portugal created a lot of opportunities in the first half, but wasteful finishing in front of goal kept the score at 0-0. Goncalo Guedes’ second half strike was the difference between the two sides, with Portugal lifting the UEFA Nations League trophy.

After winning the 2016 Euro in France, Ronaldo has now led Portugal to another major international success. Although the Juventus star might not have played his best game in the final, his contribution in the semi-final against Switzerland can never be ignored. He scored a sensational hat-trick against the Swiss brigade.

Speaking after the game, Ronaldo was delighted to win an international trophy in Portugal. He said:

“[It feels] Excellent.

"As I said before, I’m very happy to win here. The Portuguese people deserve it. They’ve supported us right from the start of the two matches, against Switzerland and today, and this trophy is for all of them. It doesn’t belong to the national team but all of Portugal."

Ronaldo then went on to add how the Portuguese team will cope after his retirement.

“The national team will continue, with or without Cristiano. I think the team has great potential. There are young players, players who over the years will become more mature and better.

“I want to be part of this project because I feel good and I feel able to help the national team. But, as I said, I think the national team has the potential to continue to evolve and win more trophies.”

Below are some of the best tweets featuring Ronaldo’s outstanding achievement.

🏆 EURO 2016

🏆 UEFA Nations League



2⃣9⃣ career trophies for Cristiano Ronaldo.#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/bUbfz8bRJm — UEFA Nations League (@UEFAEURO) June 9, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo is the FIRST player in Football to win 🔟 UEFA Trophies:



🇵🇹 Euro: 🏆

🇵🇹 Nations League: 🏆

UCL: 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

Super Cup: 🏆🏆🏆



King 👑🤴 pic.twitter.com/CYVBeFR8mH — Football Factly (@FootballFactly) June 10, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018/19:



Serie A winner🏆

Seria A player of the year✅

SuperCopa De Italia🏆

Winner in SuperCopa Final✅

UEFA Nations League 🏆



-31 Goals

-10 assists



“Ronaldo’s worst season in 10 years” pic.twitter.com/IktNyiYZ4T — Ryan. (@Rygista) June 9, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo:



🏆 UEFA Nations League ✅

🏆 Top Scorer of Nations League ✅



Captain 🇵🇹 #ForçaPortugal pic.twitter.com/nDsFrrtYPx — TheCristianoFan (@TheCristianoFan) June 9, 2019

OFFICIAL:



Cristiano Ronaldo has now WON 31 TROPHIES in his career. pic.twitter.com/dVaqbascfl — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) June 9, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo is just amazing. Incredible talent, even stronger winning mentality, has made Portugal European champions and now Nations League winners. — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) June 9, 2019

HISTORY:



Cristiano Ronaldo is the FIRST player in Football to win 🔟 UEFA Trophies:



🇵🇹 Euro: 🏆

🇵🇹 Nations League: 🏆

UCL: 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

Super Cup: 🏆🏆🏆



pic.twitter.com/0vNnMENOQu — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) June 9, 2019

Holding the trophy with one hand and carrying Portugal with the other.#Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/O5VYQWppVG — Ahmed (@Kingofucl) June 9, 2019

🏆 European champions 2016

🏆 Nations League champions 2019



👏 Cristiano Ronaldo lifts his second trophy for Portugal! #NationsLeaguepic.twitter.com/kggkDGJSS4 — Sport Brief (@SportBrief) June 9, 2019

Before Cristiano Ronaldo debuted for Portugal



Finals reached: 0 .



After Cristiano Ronaldo debuted for Portugal



Finals reached: 3.

Won: 2.



🏆🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/YstIfucyvI — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) June 9, 2019

Love it when Ronaldo plays for Portugal so I can still pretend he plays for Madrid pic.twitter.com/GCBEYyiqTr — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) June 9, 2019

🏆 Champions League x5

🏆 Premier League x3

🏆 League Cup

🏆 La Liga x2

🏆 Copa del Rey x2

🏆 UEFA Super Cup x2

🏆 European Championships

🏆 FA Cup

🏆 Serie A

🏆 Supercoppa Italiana

🏆 UEFA Nations League

🥇 Ballon d'Or x5@Cristiano‘s career, ladies and gents. 🎩 pic.twitter.com/lK6g840iKv — 433 (@official433) June 9, 2019

🏆 2016 - Euros Winner

🏆 2019 - Nations League Winner



👀 Cristiano Ronaldo eyeing up the World Cup in 2022 like... pic.twitter.com/5G3yWr3R44 — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) June 9, 2019