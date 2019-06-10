Twitter hails Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal win the UEFA Nations League
Cristiano Ronaldo has now won two major international titles with Portugal, who edged out the Netherlands 1-0 in the inaugural UEFA Nations League final last night.
With Ronaldo leading their attacking line, Portugal created a lot of opportunities in the first half, but wasteful finishing in front of goal kept the score at 0-0. Goncalo Guedes’ second half strike was the difference between the two sides, with Portugal lifting the UEFA Nations League trophy.
After winning the 2016 Euro in France, Ronaldo has now led Portugal to another major international success. Although the Juventus star might not have played his best game in the final, his contribution in the semi-final against Switzerland can never be ignored. He scored a sensational hat-trick against the Swiss brigade.
Speaking after the game, Ronaldo was delighted to win an international trophy in Portugal. He said:
“[It feels] Excellent.
"As I said before, I’m very happy to win here. The Portuguese people deserve it. They’ve supported us right from the start of the two matches, against Switzerland and today, and this trophy is for all of them. It doesn’t belong to the national team but all of Portugal."
Ronaldo then went on to add how the Portuguese team will cope after his retirement.
“The national team will continue, with or without Cristiano. I think the team has great potential. There are young players, players who over the years will become more mature and better.
“I want to be part of this project because I feel good and I feel able to help the national team. But, as I said, I think the national team has the potential to continue to evolve and win more trophies.”
Below are some of the best tweets featuring Ronaldo’s outstanding achievement.