×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Twitter hails Lionel Messi's brilliant performance against Rayo Vallecano

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Feature
1.34K   //    10 Mar 2019, 12:46 IST

Lionel Messi celebrates - It was another masterclass by the Argentine legend
Lionel Messi celebrates - It was another masterclass by the Argentine legend

Barcelona beat Rayo Vallecano 3-1 in LaLiga at the Camp Nou. For Barcelona, the goals were scored by Gerard Pique, Lionel Messi, and Luis Suarez. For Rayo Vallecano, the goal was scored by Raul de Tomas. Messi was involved in 2 of the 3 goals for Barcelona, and Twitter couldn't stop praising the Argentine maestro.

In the first half, Barcelona dominated the possession stats as expected. The Blaugrana missed a few early chances and they just lacked that final decisive touch. Ray Vallecano scored the first goal through De Tomas. He was found by Alvaro Garcia and he smashed his shot past Marc Andre Ter Stegan into the bottom corner.

Barcelona drew level just before half time through Gerard Pique. Lionel Messi whipped in a brilliant free kick and the Spanish centre back leapt highest to head the ball in.

In the second half, Barcelona got an early penalty when Nelson Semedo was brought down by Jordi Amat in the box. Up stepped Messi who fired La Blaugrana to a 2-1 lead. Barca then had hold of the proceedings. Around the 69th minute, Messi's brilliant free kick was headed over the bar by Alex Moreno.

Luis Suarez made it 3-1 for Barcelona after playing a neat one-two with Ivan Rakitic. In the dying moments of the game, another Messi free kick went just over the bar, keeping the score at 3-1. Barcelona then saw the game off to record yet another victory at the Camp Nou.

This win meant that Barcelona is now 7 points ahead at the top of the LaLiga standings. Also, Lionel Messi now has scored 26 goals and recorded 12 assists in the Spanish League, which is an astonishing record.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Argentine's brilliant performance.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Rayo Vallecano Football Lionel Messi Twitter Reactions
Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Some people think football is a matter of life and death. I don't like that attitude. I can assure them it is much more serious than that.- Bill Shankly
Barcelona 3-1 Rayo Vallecano: 3 Things we learned
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano: Hits and Flops | LaLiga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Barcelona beat Rayo Vallecano
RELATED STORY
Barcelona 3-1 Rayo Vallecano: 5 Talking Points, La Liga 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Predicted Lineups: La Liga Predicted Lineups and Barcelona, Rayo Vallecano Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid 1-0 Rayo Vallecano: 4 Talking Points from the game, LaLiga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi extends his lead over Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo in the race for the European Golden Shoe
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: Barcelona superstar closes in on all-time club record
RELATED STORY
Unstoppable Messi-Suarez draw level with Real Madrid in terms of goals scored in LaLiga this season
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid defender reportedly hit out at Lionel Messi during El Clasico
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us