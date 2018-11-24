Twitter trolls Thibaut Courtois for dismal performance against Eibar

Courtois conceded three goals against Eibar

After his pretty successful World Cup journey with Belgium in the summer, Thibaut Courtois left Chelsea to join Real Madrid. He signed for the UEFA Champions League champions for a reported fee of £35 million and will be with them for six years. However, since the start of the 2018/19 season, Real Madrid have not been doing well both domestically and in the European competition.

Today, the visitors fell to a 3-0 defeat to Eibar. Previously, Eibar had only scored three goals past the Vikings in their history. In just one game, the home team managed to break their own record. It was Santiago Solari's first game in charge as the permanent manager of the club since Julen Lopetegui was sacked.

Because of the poor performances throughout the whole season, many Spanish fans have turned against the Belgian goalkeeper while Chelsea fans must be thankful that they have sold Courtois in the summer. For three years, the Golden Glove winner was a player of Atletico Madrid when on loan from the Blues. Now, he has returned to Spain's capital to play for Real Madrid, but he has not been able to find his form between the sticks.

Keylor Navas, who was the club's first choice keeper before the 26-year-old arrived, continues to play for the team. Both goalkeepers take turns to represent the team as the previous manager was unable to decide who to start. In 12 games this season, the former Chelsea keeper has conceded 18 goals and kept four clean sheets.

Meanwhile, Navas played seven times, conceded seven goals and kept three clean sheets. It seems like both keepers are suffering from a dip in form and the club appears to be unable to get the best out of them. After an embarrassing defeat, here was how fans reacted to Courtois' game.

"In training, you see that the level at Real Madrid is high. The level at Real Madrid is higher than at Chelsea."



- Thibaut Courtois, 4th September 2018 pic.twitter.com/p4Rx1WcCwt — bet365 (@bet365) November 24, 2018

Eibar have only scored 3 goals against Real Madrid in their history before today.



They have just smashed them 3-0! #EibarRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/zonVshD6Ux — TheSportsman Transfers (@TSMTransfers) November 24, 2018

Real Madrid getting battered, you know what that means? Barça fans laughing their asses off, Ronaldo fans saying they are nothing without him, and Chelsea fans roasting Courtois. Beautiful scenes. — J. (@Messilizer) November 24, 2018

Madrid signed Courtois and made him their 1st keeper just because of his name. Keylor is better than him. So disrespectful towards Keylor after what he has done for them.



I'd understand if they signed someone of Oblak/MAtS/Neuer quality. But Courtois? — Josip 🎗️ (@jperkovic93) November 24, 2018

Thibaut Courtois for Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/2V0zINq5hB — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) November 24, 2018

Keylor navas appreciation tweet. Man saved Madrid so many times when Ramos & varane messed up. Something courtois is failing to do. — becks (@evertonbd) November 24, 2018

Real Madrid conceded 3 Vs Eibar



Thibaut Courtois is a snake.



🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — The Blue Dentist (@thebluedentist1) November 24, 2018

Thibaut Courtois - Funny moments - 18/19 season. pic.twitter.com/98lPZIxfGX — Pys (@CFCPys) November 24, 2018

Me when Courtois has a shocker: pic.twitter.com/FxvIC3fCDJ — POB. (@Pobbyy97) November 24, 2018

After Real Madrid scammed Chelsea with Morata, Chelsea hit back with Thibaut Courtois



🤣🤣🤣😂 — BlackSheep🐑🐏 (@Motsi_ZA) November 24, 2018

Real Madrid losing 3-0 to Eibar is hilarious. I’ll never get bored of watching them get a thrashing. Wonder if Courtois is regretting forcing his way out of Chelsea... — Sibs 🔰 (@SibsMUFC) November 24, 2018

Courtois shipping 3 goals right after eating 5 on int duty. Hahaha this keeps getting better 🤣🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/gWOU3sIkaF — sarrismoFC (@_cfcHQ) November 24, 2018