Twitter trolls Thibaut Courtois for dismal performance against Eibar

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
Humor
811   //    24 Nov 2018, 21:06 IST

Courtois conceded three goals against Eibar
Courtois conceded three goals against Eibar

After his pretty successful World Cup journey with Belgium in the summer, Thibaut Courtois left Chelsea to join Real Madrid. He signed for the UEFA Champions League champions for a reported fee of £35 million and will be with them for six years. However, since the start of the 2018/19 season, Real Madrid have not been doing well both domestically and in the European competition.

Today, the visitors fell to a 3-0 defeat to Eibar. Previously, Eibar had only scored three goals past the Vikings in their history. In just one game, the home team managed to break their own record. It was Santiago Solari's first game in charge as the permanent manager of the club since Julen Lopetegui was sacked.

Because of the poor performances throughout the whole season, many Spanish fans have turned against the Belgian goalkeeper while Chelsea fans must be thankful that they have sold Courtois in the summer. For three years, the Golden Glove winner was a player of Atletico Madrid when on loan from the Blues. Now, he has returned to Spain's capital to play for Real Madrid, but he has not been able to find his form between the sticks.

Keylor Navas, who was the club's first choice keeper before the 26-year-old arrived, continues to play for the team. Both goalkeepers take turns to represent the team as the previous manager was unable to decide who to start. In 12 games this season, the former Chelsea keeper has conceded 18 goals and kept four clean sheets.

Meanwhile, Navas played seven times, conceded seven goals and kept three clean sheets. It seems like both keepers are suffering from a dip in form and the club appears to be unable to get the best out of them. After an embarrassing defeat, here was how fans reacted to Courtois' game.

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
I am an avid Arsenal fan who started watching football back in 2014. COYG
