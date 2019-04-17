Twitter: Lionel Messi hailed as the greatest ever after his masterful performance against Manchester United

FC Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

Barcelona beat Manchester United 3-0 in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Quarter finals. The home side won 4-0 on aggregate. Phillippe Coutinho scored one while Messi scored a brace for the Blaugrana. Fans on Twitter couldn't help but praise the Argentine genius.

In the first half, Manchester United started very well and Marcus Rashford hit the post in the first minute of the game. That was a huge chance which United should have put away.

Then Barcelona settled into the game and kept pinging the ball about until Ashley Young lost the ball in his own half. Thereafter, Messi nutmegged a United player before curling an effort into the bottom corner in his typical style.

The second Barcelona goal was a howler by David de Gea after Messi took a shot with his right in more hope than zest and it rolled past the Spaniard into the back of the net.

After that, it was all Barcelona until the end of the first half. Coutinho had another opportunity just at the stroke of half time when Messi pulled off one of his trademark runs from midfield before finding Jordi Alba who smacked a low ball into the box only for Coutinho to find David de Gea.

Manchester United needed something extraordinary in the second half to pull this comeback off and they started pretty tentatively in the second half.

Barcelona were still dominating the ball and creating chances. Messi was playing at his very best and he was leaving all United defenders guessing which move he would make.

In the 61st minute, Phillipe Coutinho curled one of his trademark shots into the back of the net. It was one of those goals which we were used to seeing in his Liverpool days and it was spectacular.

That made it 3-0 on aggregate and after that, it was all about United avoiding a drubbing. Manchester United kept hold of the ball for a couple of minutes but they just weren't able to create much on the day.

In the end, Barcelona held on to their lead and won the tie 4-0 on aggregate and progressed into the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Here's how Twitter praised Messi's genius.

Lionel Messi’s first half vs. Man Utd by numbers:



90% pass accuracy

4 successful take-ons

4 shots (2 on target)

2 goals



Ouch. 🤕🤕🤕 pic.twitter.com/3Ds132fLHS — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 16, 2019

Messi in full piss taking mode — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) April 16, 2019

The incomparable Messi gives @FCBarcelona the lead. The nutmeg alone was exquisite, the finish sublime. Nobody else can do this shit. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 16, 2019

Is he the greatest ever lived ? 💯

Will anyone ever be as good ? ❌#Messi — Mark Wright (@MarkWright_) April 16, 2019

#Messi ...."the Mozart of our game. The rest? Banjo players." — Ray Hudson (@RayHudson) April 16, 2019

Don't take him for granted. Just don't take him for granted. Special, special, special. #Messi — Andy West (@andywest01) April 16, 2019

It's one thing to past Phil Jones twice, but to drop a shoulder and send the ref the wrong way as well is something else #Messi — Sam Wallace (@SamWallaceTel) April 16, 2019

You just know Messi runs around the pitch with "can't touch this" playing in his head — TalkFCB (@FCBNewsRoom) April 16, 2019

Messi absolutely toying with Manchester United. Feints, twists, turns, nutmegs, bursts of pace, close control and delivery inflicting such pain on Young, Jones etc. "Messi, Messi" chorus Barcelona fans. #BARMUN — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) April 16, 2019

Messi is toying with Manchester United like they're amateur footballers — Messi World (@MessiWorId) April 16, 2019

Messi every time he runs at Phil Jones pic.twitter.com/QJ0odLiP2S — Tom Bellingham (@TommyWTF1) April 16, 2019

Team Messi for life ✨🌟✨ — KOREDE BELLO (@koredebello) April 16, 2019

Messi: "No one sings as purely as those who inhabit the deepest hell–what we take to be the song of angels is their song."pic.twitter.com/gE1MvvveB5 — Zito (@_Zeets) April 16, 2019

