Manchester United fans brutally troll Arsenal on Twitter following their loss in the Europa League
Arsenal lost 3-1 to Stade Rennes in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the Europa League at Roazhon Park in France. A day before Arsenal's shock defeat, Manchester United beat Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in France and United fans took complete advantage of this and trolled Arsenal mercilessly.
Coming to the match, Arsenal were quick to open the scoring with Alex Iwobi who was found by Nacho Monreal. It looked like it would be a stroll in the park for the Gunners, but around the 40th-minute mark, Sokratis Papastathopoulos was given his marching orders after he got a second yellow card and minutes after the sending off, Rennes equalized through Benjamin Bourigeaud. The match was perfectly set up for the French team to win in the second half.
The second half of the game was all about Arsenal trying to hold Rennes. But, the French team had other ideas. They scored through a Monreal own goal around the 65th-minute to make it 2-1 on the day. The killer punch for the Gunners was the late goal by Ismaila Sarr who was found by James Lea Siliki. This meant that Arsenal will now have to come back from 2 goals behind in the second leg at the Emirates stadium.
Unai Emery would have been very upset with this result as it felt like the Gunners were building some momentum on the back of some good results in the Premier League.
Arsenal face United next at the Emirates on Sunday in the Premier League and the Red Devil's fans were absolutely delighted to see their rivals lose to a mid-table Ligue 1 side.
Here's how United fans trolled Arsenal on Twitter: