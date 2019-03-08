Manchester United fans brutally troll Arsenal on Twitter following their loss in the Europa League

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.38K // 08 Mar 2019, 18:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Stade Rennais v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: First Leg

Arsenal lost 3-1 to Stade Rennes in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the Europa League at Roazhon Park in France. A day before Arsenal's shock defeat, Manchester United beat Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in France and United fans took complete advantage of this and trolled Arsenal mercilessly.

Coming to the match, Arsenal were quick to open the scoring with Alex Iwobi who was found by Nacho Monreal. It looked like it would be a stroll in the park for the Gunners, but around the 40th-minute mark, Sokratis Papastathopoulos was given his marching orders after he got a second yellow card and minutes after the sending off, Rennes equalized through Benjamin Bourigeaud. The match was perfectly set up for the French team to win in the second half.

The second half of the game was all about Arsenal trying to hold Rennes. But, the French team had other ideas. They scored through a Monreal own goal around the 65th-minute to make it 2-1 on the day. The killer punch for the Gunners was the late goal by Ismaila Sarr who was found by James Lea Siliki. This meant that Arsenal will now have to come back from 2 goals behind in the second leg at the Emirates stadium.

Unai Emery would have been very upset with this result as it felt like the Gunners were building some momentum on the back of some good results in the Premier League.

Arsenal face United next at the Emirates on Sunday in the Premier League and the Red Devil's fans were absolutely delighted to see their rivals lose to a mid-table Ligue 1 side.

Here's how United fans trolled Arsenal on Twitter:

LOL, same set of fans who were giving it to United for a historic turnaround in the Champions League against PSG with a under strength team are now getting handed a big fat massive L by a midtable French team! 🤣 — Adam McKola (@AdamMcKola) March 7, 2019

I LOVE THIS GAME. https://t.co/WvdKKSFwVD — Adam McKola (@AdamMcKola) March 7, 2019

Advertisement

So Man United left 3 goals at France and Arsenal went there to collect them😂 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/ibRtUrGUiG — Eslaxclusive(your 🔌 ✨) (@JagguEsla) March 8, 2019

There are levels to this game. pic.twitter.com/F96VBcDeX7 — United Xtra (@utdxtra) March 7, 2019

Arsenal for life. I swear. Different toilet same comedic shit. Losing 3-1 to Rennes the day after trolling united fans for beating PSG. I wish 2moro was sunday. #MunArs cant come soon enough. — Heisenberg (@Phumylo) March 8, 2019

Arsenal Fan TV tonight should be good 😌 and @MrDtAFC tried trolling United by putting a pic of the Eiffel Tower as his display picture, when last night we made history in Paris, 24 hours later Arsenal are in France getting their pants pulled down by Rennes. Levels 😂 — Sean (@Football_Sean1) March 7, 2019

ASSnal fans right now after they spent the whole day trolling United for actually WINNING against PSG 😂😂😂😂 #MUFC #Arsenal #EuropaLeague #RENARS pic.twitter.com/fhSeiTUjnO — Melanin Stan Queen (@KeamoCaliente) March 7, 2019

Giving Arsenal a place in Europe is like giving Pep Toni & Guy vouchers. — United Religion (@Unitedology) March 7, 2019

Advertisement