Twitter reacts over reports that Messi could miss Champions League first-leg against Manchester United

Messi sustained a groin injury during Argentina's game against Venezuela on Friday

Manchester United fans have been handed a glimmer of hope in the upcoming Champions League quarter-final clash against Barcelona, following an injury to Lionel Messi. The Argentine has been in sensational form but suffered an injury on his return to the national team fold.

Messi made a return to the Argentina team on Friday, playing his first game since the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The 31-year-old captained the side in an international friendly against Venezuela on Friday.

Goals from Salomon Rondon, Jhon Murillo, and Josef Martinez ensured Venezuela won the game 3-1, with Lautaro Martinez scoring Argentina’s consolation.

Worse off, Messi suffered an injury towards the end of the game and is now reportedly set for a spell on the sidelines.

Although neither Barcelona nor Argentina has released any statement on the extent on the injury, it has been speculated that the Argentine could miss the first leg of Barca’s Champions League quarter-final clash against Manchester United.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has already been sent back to Barcelona and will miss Argentina’s friendly against Morocco on Tuesday.

While many Barca fans are reeling over Messi’s injury, Man United fans are feeling the exact opposite in hope that the Argentine will miss the first-leg tie at Old Trafford.

The 31-year-old has been the star of the Catalan club, netting five goals in his last two games. Messi scored twice and set up two more as Barca beat Lyon 5-1 in the Champions League last 16 2nd-leg.

He then followed up with a sensational hat-trick against Real Betis in La Liga last week, taking his league goal tally for the season to 29.

While the Champions League quarter-final clash is still some weeks away, many fans have already taken to Twitter to react to the reports that Messi could be ruled out.

Here are some of the best tweets:

media: messi felt pain in his lower back during international break-



man united defenders: pic.twitter.com/3uihjh7Ins — booty man (@apoembyafrica) March 23, 2019

Malcom-Boateng-Coutinho frontline against Man United at Old Trafford. Messi injury means that it's written in the stars that we get knocked out in the QF by Lukaku & co. Good bye to the treble — Gun (@dro__ne) March 23, 2019

Man united will eliminate Barcelona (with or without Messi )🙄 and oh Just so u know, I don’t do tramol... it’s just the Ga kenkey at Dansoman roundabout that gets me high AF😂🔥💪 #GGMU #Ibleedred #UCL — #TheLituationMC (@1Mr_Wazza) March 24, 2019

Man United fans are praying for a Messi injury 😂😂😂, but how come Barca players recover so fast from injuries 😏 — 🌸S O L E D A D🌸 (@la_chuppinet) March 18, 2019

FAO Manchester United fans https://t.co/VgsNRvE797 — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) March 24, 2019

Man United fans lowkey praying for Messi to get injured during this international break pic.twitter.com/DorcPFIanP — J O T H A M ™ (@iam_jobaba) March 22, 2019

*United drew PSG*



Neymar- Injured

Cavani- Injured



And, we beat them!



*United drew Barca*



Dembele- Injured

Suarez- Injured

Messi- Groin Injury(won't miss the game but still)



BLACK MAGIC IS REAL, GUYS! — Devvrat Unadkat (@DevvratUnadkat) March 23, 2019

Messi sacrificing himself to play in a meaningless Argentina friendly and picking an injury is a disgrace. He needs to drop this shit and focus on Barcelona, he has nothing more to gain from playing for his country. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) March 22, 2019

Never thought I'd rejoice at a messi injury



But pic.twitter.com/5JzVRc3kDt — kenna (@kennagq) March 23, 2019

No Dembele, Suarez may be out and Messi groin injury may be 3-6 weeks. Is Manu really gonna finesse? 😂😂 — Harish Amatya (@harish_amatya) March 22, 2019

If Messi is struggling to be fit for the utd matches due to a groin injury.

This would be the greatest incentive utd could be given, to progress to the semi finals.

And please don't tell me that we want to see the best players playing.

Not interested. — david walsh (@davidwalsh1956) March 23, 2019

Man Utd fans are happy Messi has an injury that won't last a week 😂😂

.

Brace yourselves, he will play unscathed. — 🎵MusicFreaky🎵 (@YKeys_) March 24, 2019

