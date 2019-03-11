Twitter: Manchester United fans slam John Moss for the penalty decision against Arsenal in 2-0 loss

Manchester United fans have reacted on Twitter

Arsenal beat Manchester United 2-0 in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium, with Granit Xhaka and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang both scoring for the Gunners. Aubameyang scored from the spot after Fred brought down Alexandre Lacazette in the box. It didn't really look like a penalty and felt more like a dive by Lacazette. Clearly, Manchester United fans were livid with this decision and took to Twitter to express it.

Coming to the match, Arsenal started very well and were clearly looking like the team on top. But it was Manchester United who first hit the post through Romelu Lukaku after Luke Shaw found him with a delightful cross. However, Arsenal eventually leapfrogged their rivals and took the lead via a Granit Xhaka long-range effort which completely deceived David de Gea.

Then, Manchester United started dominating the proceedings and missed a couple of very good chances. Fred hit the post again and Lukaku missed a one on one opportunity, which was brilliantly saved by Bernd Leno.

The second half saw the Red Devils start on top again with a few brilliant opportunities. Lukaku missed another sitter, which was saved by Leno once again. Manchester United were lacking that final touch in front of goal but were clearly looking the only side who would score the next goal.

Then against the run of play, Lacazette won a penalty for Arsenal after Fred seemed to have caught him. But seeing the replay, it clearly looked like Lacazette dived more in hope and Fred didn't really catch him. However, the penalty was given by John Moss and Aubameyang scored to give Arsenal a 2-0 lead which sealed the points for the Gunners.

Arsenal jumped to the fourth spot, while Manchester United dropped to the fifth. The penalty decision came at a crucial moment and it looked like a wrong call and Manchester United fans were very upset.

Here's how they reacted on Twitter:

Never ever a penalty. — Full Time DEVILS (@FullTimeDEVILS) March 10, 2019

John Moss missed that call because he was checking his FitBit to see how many calories he’s burnt in this half — JB™️ (@gunnerpunner) March 10, 2019

I can see why John Moss hasnt reffed a top 6 battle til now this season... he has zero clue what is going on. — Corey Schwartz (@CSchwartz18) March 10, 2019

John Moss is a walking ad for VAR. #ARSMAN — Adam Wesley (@adambwesley) March 10, 2019

John Moss absolutely kills football games. There is no worse referee in the premier league — PL Polls (@PL_PoIIs) March 10, 2019

John Moss should never referee a PL game again. — ManUtdMindset (@ManUtdMindset) March 10, 2019

John Moss is a mess. The richest League in the world and we have some cunt who looks like he eats Pies and drinks 6 packs everynight. Unprofessional. Can't even keep up with the pace of the game. — James Stretford (@Jamesstretford) March 10, 2019

Oh look, another @FA employee making it all about themselves once again, sadly this will never stop. Not only is John Moss a terrible referee, he’s not fit enough to keep up with the game. Games gone mad! — Josh (@StrettyUltras) March 10, 2019

Never a penalty for me, poor officiating from John Moss. Obviously I'm saying this because I'm a Liverpool fan 🤠 — Ben Carr / DoctorBenjyFM (@DoctorBenjy) March 10, 2019

Manchester United practically played against an Arsenal side with 12 players. John Moss scored the second goal for Arsenal with the ludicrous Penalty decision!



I still Proudly Stand United 💯#ARSMUN — Zoba Man Utd 👑 (@ZobaTwits) March 10, 2019

