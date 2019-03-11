Twitter: Manchester United fans slam John Moss for the penalty decision against Arsenal in 2-0 loss
Arsenal beat Manchester United 2-0 in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium, with Granit Xhaka and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang both scoring for the Gunners. Aubameyang scored from the spot after Fred brought down Alexandre Lacazette in the box. It didn't really look like a penalty and felt more like a dive by Lacazette. Clearly, Manchester United fans were livid with this decision and took to Twitter to express it.
Coming to the match, Arsenal started very well and were clearly looking like the team on top. But it was Manchester United who first hit the post through Romelu Lukaku after Luke Shaw found him with a delightful cross. However, Arsenal eventually leapfrogged their rivals and took the lead via a Granit Xhaka long-range effort which completely deceived David de Gea.
Then, Manchester United started dominating the proceedings and missed a couple of very good chances. Fred hit the post again and Lukaku missed a one on one opportunity, which was brilliantly saved by Bernd Leno.
The second half saw the Red Devils start on top again with a few brilliant opportunities. Lukaku missed another sitter, which was saved by Leno once again. Manchester United were lacking that final touch in front of goal but were clearly looking the only side who would score the next goal.
Then against the run of play, Lacazette won a penalty for Arsenal after Fred seemed to have caught him. But seeing the replay, it clearly looked like Lacazette dived more in hope and Fred didn't really catch him. However, the penalty was given by John Moss and Aubameyang scored to give Arsenal a 2-0 lead which sealed the points for the Gunners.
Arsenal jumped to the fourth spot, while Manchester United dropped to the fifth. The penalty decision came at a crucial moment and it looked like a wrong call and Manchester United fans were very upset.
Here's how they reacted on Twitter: