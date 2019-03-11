×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Twitter: Manchester United fans slam John Moss for the penalty decision against Arsenal in 2-0 loss

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Feature
1.21K   //    11 Mar 2019, 02:39 IST

Manchester United fans have reacted on Twitter
Manchester United fans have reacted on Twitter

Arsenal beat Manchester United 2-0 in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium, with Granit Xhaka and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang both scoring for the Gunners. Aubameyang scored from the spot after Fred brought down Alexandre Lacazette in the box. It didn't really look like a penalty and felt more like a dive by Lacazette. Clearly, Manchester United fans were livid with this decision and took to Twitter to express it.

Coming to the match, Arsenal started very well and were clearly looking like the team on top. But it was Manchester United who first hit the post through Romelu Lukaku after Luke Shaw found him with a delightful cross. However, Arsenal eventually leapfrogged their rivals and took the lead via a Granit Xhaka long-range effort which completely deceived David de Gea.

Then, Manchester United started dominating the proceedings and missed a couple of very good chances. Fred hit the post again and Lukaku missed a one on one opportunity, which was brilliantly saved by Bernd Leno.

The second half saw the Red Devils start on top again with a few brilliant opportunities. Lukaku missed another sitter, which was saved by Leno once again. Manchester United were lacking that final touch in front of goal but were clearly looking the only side who would score the next goal.

Then against the run of play, Lacazette won a penalty for Arsenal after Fred seemed to have caught him. But seeing the replay, it clearly looked like Lacazette dived more in hope and Fred didn't really catch him. However, the penalty was given by John Moss and Aubameyang scored to give Arsenal a 2-0 lead which sealed the points for the Gunners.

Arsenal jumped to the fourth spot, while Manchester United dropped to the fifth. The penalty decision came at a crucial moment and it looked like a wrong call and Manchester United fans were very upset.

Here's how they reacted on Twitter:


Advertisement
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Manchester United Romelu Lukaku Alexandre Lacazette Twitter Reactions Emirates Stadium Premier League Teams
Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Some people think football is a matter of life and death. I don't like that attitude. I can assure them it is much more serious than that.- Bill Shankly
Arsenal v Manchester United Preview: How the two sides can line-up for the game
RELATED STORY
Manchester United fans brutally troll Arsenal on Twitter following their loss in the Europa League
RELATED STORY
Twitter gears up as Arsenal host Manchester United tonight in the Premier League Super Sunday
RELATED STORY
Twitter explodes as Arsenal beat Manchester United by 2-0 to go fourth in the Premier League table 
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs Manchester United: 3 Crucial factors to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Manchester United vs Arsenal ends in a draw
RELATED STORY
Twitter slams David de Gea for his 'huge error' against Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United: 5 Talking Points from the game | Premier League 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United: Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs Manchester United: Preview & predictions | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us