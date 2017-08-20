Twitter melts down as Arsenal lose to Stoke City

Arsenal succumbed to a 1-0 away defeat against Stoke City and Twitter didn't hold back from trolling them.

Arsene Wenger's side dropped their first points of the season

Arsenal suffered an early blow in their hunt for a top 4 finish this season as they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against Stoke City at the Britannia Stadium, courtesy of a debut goal from former Real Madrid man Jese.

The Gunners had recorded a late win against Leicester City in the season opener but couldn't replicate it this time around against Mark Hughes' side, who took the lead early on in the second half courtesy of a well-placed finish by new signing Jese.

Twitter, as you would expect, didn't hold back and trolled Arsenal for dropping 3 valuable points. Here are the best tweets:

The goal that was controversially ruled out...

Brilliant goal that was wrongfully disallowed for offside pic.twitter.com/f9XvBb7v9e — Terje (@ArsenalTerje) August 19, 2017

My apologies, linesman. Apparently your telescopic eyesight enabled you to see Lacazette's heel was 40 millimetres offside. #SCFCvAFC pic.twitter.com/juQoJlEHgG — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 19, 2017

Same old, same old Arsenal!

Arsenal are a squad of players who don't fight hard enough coached by a man who can't make them. Rewarding mediocrity invites more of it. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) August 19, 2017

In a changing, unpredictable world you can rely on good old Arsenal for more of the bloody same....#refs #wengertactics #subs #finishing — tim payton (@timpayton) August 19, 2017

Lucky win last week.

Beaten by Stoke this week.

Nothing's changed.

Same old mediocre Wenger crap.#afc — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 19, 2017

Apple of my eye. Bane of my life. — Arsène's Son (@hughwizzy) August 19, 2017

"You watching the Arsenal game?"



Me: pic.twitter.com/6neMRblrV5 — Mike Sanz (@mikesanz19) August 19, 2017

When you've died from watching Arsenal but you still gotta tweet 'Wenger out' pic.twitter.com/SDywu0UlIv — Football Trolls (@Footballltrolls) August 19, 2017

Arsenal fail to win their first two PL games for an 8th year in a row. #afc pic.twitter.com/ZEae96JYiT — afcstuff (@afcstuff) August 19, 2017

At least, Arsenal Fan TV is there...

Arsenal Fan TV tonight...pic.twitter.com/UMDSXHbP0a — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) August 19, 2017

Waiting for Arsenal Fan TV like… ???? pic.twitter.com/SdR22JUoe4 — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 19, 2017

Weng-errrr?

77.3% - This was the highest possession figure that Arsenal have had in a single Premier League match since 2003-04 (77.3%). Defeated. pic.twitter.com/VnvZYv68Ys — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 19, 2017

That's what you fucking get for playing so many players out of position for all preseason then bringing it to a actual match — Sach (@SarriesKid10) August 19, 2017

Arsenal fortunate not to have lost both games so far this season. Taking off Lacazette when in need of a goal is just Wenger. — Shane Burns (@ShaneBurns_) August 19, 2017

Unsurprising. Not a terrible performance, but a typical Wenger showing. Exactly what happens when you're not honest about failings. #afc — Le Grove (@LeGrove) August 19, 2017

Same manager, not enough new players, too many of the old ones, same old story for Arsenal. Didn't think they'd finish top 4, still don't. — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) August 19, 2017

Trying to work out why Wenger takes off Lacazette and decides to leave Welbeck on the field. pic.twitter.com/iBm455FdaL — Azhar (@Azhar_Arsenal) August 19, 2017

Wenger had all summer to get some organization into this team. But like I said, leave it to Wenger to take a defensive formation like a 343 — 7amkickoff (@7amkickoff) August 19, 2017

strip it of any defensive midfielders, put forwards in as defenders, and allow everyone to stream forward all game. It's a mess. — 7amkickoff (@7amkickoff) August 19, 2017

All together now:



You put your Wenger In,

Your Wenger Out,

Weng-In, Weng-Out,

Shake it all about... — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 19, 2017

Arsenal ka bhakt hona maansik santulan ke liye sahi nahi hai. — Arsenal Hindi (@ArsenalHindi) August 19, 2017

True story...

Every August, 'judge Arsenal in May. Every May 'judge us after the window'. Rinse. Repeat. — Lee Hurley (@HLeeHurley) August 19, 2017

The refereeing was atrocious, to be honest...

Lacazette really unlucky not to have been given that. No way the assistant saw his laces were offsides in real time. #Arsenal — invinciblog (@invinciblog) August 19, 2017

Two penalties denied and perfectly good goal disallowed. Mark Hughes won and Stoke fans are happy. This world is truly a dark place. — FG (@FunnyGooner) August 19, 2017

Someone, give him the memo...

It's time for a frank discussion about whether Arsene Wenger is the right man for Arsenal. We've held off long enough. — Jacob Steinberg (@JacobSteinberg) August 19, 2017

Point!

You can only beat what's in front of you. West Ham and Swansea are not world class teams, but it appears Stoke are. Too good for Arsenal. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) August 19, 2017

Doomed?