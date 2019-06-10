Twitter mocks Lionel Messi as Cristiano Ronaldo wins the UEFA Nations League with Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo won his second major international title as Portugal edged out the Netherlands 1-0 in the final of the UEFA Nations League at the Estadio do Dragao last night.
Ronaldo, who failed to score against the Dutch, however, netted a sensational hat-trick against Switzerland in the semi-final to help his nation reach the final.
The Portuguese talisman has now won two out of the three finals he has played for his national side, winning the 2016 UEFA Euro in France and now the inaugual UEFA Nations League. The only setback Ronaldo has faced in a final for Portugal was back in 2004, when Greece beat them in the 2004 Euro final.
In contrast, Ronaldo’s arch-rival Lionel Messi’s international career with Argentina has never really taken off. Despite carrying Argentina to four finals on the international stage, Messi has failed to deliver for his national side when it mattered the most.
The Albiceleste skipper has lost a total of three Copa America finals, besides suffering a huge setback in the final of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, when Messi himself missed a golden opportunity to give Argentina the lead after being one on one with Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.
Messi’s legacy with Argentina has been questioned on numerous occasions as his critics have downgraded his impact by pointing out his failure with the national side.
Meanwhile, Ronaldo gained that extra-wing after wining the 2016 Euro in France, beating the host nation 1-0 in extra time, courtesy of a thunderbolt from Eder. Although Ronaldo played very little part in that very final after suffering a knee injury, his contributions in the knockout and group stages were pivotal to Portugal's success.
This is how the Twitter has mocked Messi after Ronaldo added another international title to his name.