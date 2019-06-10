Twitter mocks Lionel Messi as Cristiano Ronaldo wins the UEFA Nations League with Portugal

Argentina v Portugal - International Friendly

Cristiano Ronaldo won his second major international title as Portugal edged out the Netherlands 1-0 in the final of the UEFA Nations League at the Estadio do Dragao last night.

Ronaldo, who failed to score against the Dutch, however, netted a sensational hat-trick against Switzerland in the semi-final to help his nation reach the final.

The Portuguese talisman has now won two out of the three finals he has played for his national side, winning the 2016 UEFA Euro in France and now the inaugual UEFA Nations League. The only setback Ronaldo has faced in a final for Portugal was back in 2004, when Greece beat them in the 2004 Euro final.

In contrast, Ronaldo’s arch-rival Lionel Messi’s international career with Argentina has never really taken off. Despite carrying Argentina to four finals on the international stage, Messi has failed to deliver for his national side when it mattered the most.

The Albiceleste skipper has lost a total of three Copa America finals, besides suffering a huge setback in the final of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, when Messi himself missed a golden opportunity to give Argentina the lead after being one on one with Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Messi’s legacy with Argentina has been questioned on numerous occasions as his critics have downgraded his impact by pointing out his failure with the national side.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo gained that extra-wing after wining the 2016 Euro in France, beating the host nation 1-0 in extra time, courtesy of a thunderbolt from Eder. Although Ronaldo played very little part in that very final after suffering a knee injury, his contributions in the knockout and group stages were pivotal to Portugal's success.

This is how the Twitter has mocked Messi after Ronaldo added another international title to his name.

CAREER TROPHIES:



🏆31: Cristiano Ronaldo

✔️Won 1️⃣4️⃣ different trophies

✔️Won with Country + 4 Clubs

🇵🇹 Portugal

🇵🇹 Sporting CP

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Man Utd

🇪🇸 Real Madrid

🇮🇹 Juventus



🏆34: Lionel Messi

✔️Won 6️⃣ different trophies

✔️Won All with one club

🇪🇸 Barcelona pic.twitter.com/XxUavDiM6E — MKnaldo7 (@MKnaldo7) June 9, 2019

International Trophies:



Ronaldo: 2



Messi: 0



The GOAT debate is over. There is only Cristiano Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/w8MgQcdyj0 — Cristiano Ronaldo ⬜⬛ 🐐 (@Cr7Fran4ever) June 9, 2019

Messi fans trying to downplay Cristiano’s achievements with Portugal when Leo will get a chance to participate in 4 Copa Americas between 2015-2020 and teams like Qatar, Japan and USA are participating. — MP (@elsaetarubia) June 9, 2019

Messi has been in 4 finals with Argentina - won ZERO.

Ronaldo has been in 3 finals with Portugal - won TWO.



I know who my goat is. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/yDXKb99ABt — Baran (@RonaIdoEdition) June 9, 2019

The same people that spent years telling us Ligas, Copas & Olympics count for nothing will try to convince us today that Nation Leagues is a major trophy. Miss me with it.



Just make sure your boy secures Messi’s his 6th Ballon d’or tonight and shut your mouth. pic.twitter.com/OB5hmYzwM8 — Laportismo (@MoRosement) June 9, 2019

Let me make this clear

Ronaldo has played 3 finals with Portugal now and yet hasnt scored a single goal in them, the same as Messi.

But only one of them is labelled a bottler for the national team while the other is a hero just because his team carried him over the line ?

Amazing — Fahad (@busquesque_) June 9, 2019

No one asks why Maradona or Ronaldo didnt win a UCL, no one asks why Cristiano or Di Stefano never reached a WC final, no one asks why Pele never left Brazil, no one asks why Cruyff never won a WC.



Because none of them has a bigger claim than Messi to being the greatest ever. https://t.co/xPlEwfymz4 — Laportismo (@MoRosement) June 9, 2019

Messi fans are seriously replying at the Cristiano-Messi international title comparison with stats of how many shots and touches Messi took in the finals which ended up losing as some kind of comeback... I have no words to describe this decline. — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) June 9, 2019

When you hear someone say that Messi should win the Ballon d’Or... pic.twitter.com/lCrCZ92ASt — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) June 9, 2019

In other words because the general consensus is that Messi's the best ever, others must try to find a flaw in this claim (which is Leo never winning a WC). But with others, you have to find arguments to get them in the conversation to begin with (which is their successes). — Laportismo (@MoRosement) June 9, 2019

🇵🇹

Portugal before Ronaldo:

• 0 finals played

Portugal with Ronaldo:

• 3 finals / 2 finals won



🇦🇷

Argentina before Messi:

• 2 World Cups won

• 14 Copa Americas won

• 1 Confederations Cup won

Argentina with Messi:

• 0 finals won / 4 finals played — Madridista Haven¹³ (@MadridistaHaven) June 9, 2019