Twitter pays a warm tribute to Wayne Rooney as England legend announces retirement

Wayne Rooney has announced his retirement and Twitter is buzzing with tributes.

Wayne Rooney has decided to call it a day in international football

Remember that fearsome teenager who stole the headlines at Euro 2004? 13 years down the line, Rooney has retired as England's record goal scorer and we're finding it a little difficult to come to terms with it.

Wayne Rooney has decided to hang up his boots in International football and the Twitterverse is buzzing with tributes. The Manchester United legend and current Everton frontman published a statement where he thanked everyone involved in what has been a thoroughly entertaining journey.

There is only one Wayne Rooney.

We bring you the best tweets (reactions) from all over the globe:

From Old Trafford

From one frontman to another

???? @WayneRooney - an amazing player and goalscorer for @England. A three lions legend. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/qrYlYbyTCu — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 23, 2017

End of an Era.



Wayne Rooney has officially retired from International football. ???????? pic.twitter.com/7NrhEV70cq — Football Tweets (@FutballTweets) August 23, 2017

Gary Lineker knows how to wind a few up.

So many buffoons denouncing @WayneRooney's international career. You have no idea how good he is or how hard it is. Stick to playing FIFA. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 23, 2017

A fantastic @England player who always gave his all. @WayneRooney helped me loads when I got into the squad. An @England legend. #Rooney ???????????? pic.twitter.com/AR30GIq9lw — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) August 23, 2017

The absolute treasure that Rooney's Twitter account used to be!

With Wayne Rooney retiring from International football, let's take a look back at some of his finest tweets: pic.twitter.com/mqmiBynqTQ — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 23, 2017

Stats that matter

Players to score 2+ goals in back-to-back games at the European Championships:



Gerd Müller (1972)

Michel Platini (1984)

Wayne Rooney (2004) pic.twitter.com/rRJ91nahyW — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 23, 2017

You can count on Morgan to be where the attention is!

The amount of crap @WayneRooney gets is so ridiculous. Magnificent player for club/country & great guy off the pitch.

Proud of you, Legend. pic.twitter.com/XBTYu4w0c1 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 23, 2017

⚽️ 119 caps

⚽️ 71 wins

⚽️ 53 goals



A record breaker. A legend.



Wayne Rooney has retired from international duty.https://t.co/JPntG6RCS8 pic.twitter.com/eaxo50VdNA — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 23, 2017

Brilliant timing. Always great to go out on top. Well done @WayneRooney an International career to be proud of. — michael owen (@themichaelowen) August 23, 2017

A light tug at the heart

Wayne Rooney's England retirement sees the end of England's 'Golden Generation'. They could have achieved so much more ????. RT if you agree! pic.twitter.com/oS26m8xN2l — 90min (@90min_Football) August 23, 2017

Master Wayne

"Retire and be a hero, or play long enough to see yourself become the villain." - the story of Bruce Wayne Rooney. — FonZo (@OfficialFonZo) September 18, 2016

Wayne Rooney has been a national treasure and now he's hung up the international boots EFC will benefit immensely!!! ???????? Class ???? — Kevin Campbell (@1kevincampbell) August 23, 2017

Wayne Rooney has has retired from international football. pic.twitter.com/E64DP5OTJw — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) August 23, 2017

Rooney to do a Messi when Southgate realises his World Cup hopes rest with Ross Barkley. — Ben • Carter (@ben_crtr) August 23, 2017

When Southgate asks Rooney to return