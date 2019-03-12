Twitter questions whether Zidane can win titles without Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.00K // 12 Mar 2019, 11:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Malaga CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Zinedine Zidane made a surprise return to Real Madrid on Monday as the 46-year-old was re-appointed as manager of the club less than a year after leaving the European champions.

The Frenchman departed the Santiago Bernabeu after leading the club to a third consecutive Champions League title last May. Los Blancos then saw a second exit when Cristiano Ronaldo left for Serie A giants Juventus not long after.

Zidane was once again brought in with the hopes of reviving the squad that has been struggling since the two key departures. His replacement, Julen Lopetegui, was sacked not long after his appointment, following disillusionment that escalated after a humiliating Clasico defeat to Barcelona.

Santiago Solari replaced him as interim manager only to show limited improvement before going on a downward spiral. Under the Argentine, the club crashed out of the Copa del Rey and the Champions League while also ending their hopes for a domestic title this season.

Speaking to the official Real Madrid website about his return, Zidane said,

"I'm feeling good and am happy to be back. I'm delighted to be back working at this great club and with this squad of players. When the president called me, the first thing that I thought about was coming back and here I am. This is an important day and I'm here because I really love this club".

Los Blancos has also failed to fill in the big shoes left by Ronaldo, struggling to find a player who is as efficient as the Portuguese when it comes to goals.

Fans have now posed a crucial question about the re-appointment, asking whether Zidane will be able to achieve what he did in the absence of Ronaldo's attacking prowess. They have since taken to Twitter to address the question:

I want to see if Zidane was the one who lead Real to fame or was it Cristiano Ronaldo all a long pic.twitter.com/WiJn0P8ukA — Will ™ 🇬🇧⚜️ (@ftblWilll) March 11, 2019

Advertisement

He is back, but can Zidane do it without superstar Ronaldo at Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/ruNjR5tba6 — BrandonKB (@chiseledout) March 12, 2019

Zidane’s tactics without Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/yfKMPGan0A — Juanito Lucha Libre (@FrankSno9) March 11, 2019

Is it just me who thinks that Zidane coming back to Real won’t change anything. Fact is they have an ageing squad and NO RONALDO NO PARTY. pic.twitter.com/RwaubcSbfr — Saman Dhawan (@DhawanSaman) March 11, 2019

Zidane will be like "can I repeat this magic at Real Madrid without Cristiano Ronaldo" Not gonna be easy!#Zizou pic.twitter.com/J76hXneAhJ — Ifeanyi Stephen (@Ifeanyi80640776) March 12, 2019

Real Madrid actually think Zidane is what they need? Ronaldo without Zidane is like putting a pot of beans under the sun and expecting it to become soft 😂 😂



Rest in peace Madrid pic.twitter.com/ZdYz3yk8o6 — Canadian (@Ade_leke_) March 11, 2019

So now Zidane is back to Madrid we gonna know it’s Zidane or Ronaldo that made the difference — Shaik Rakin (@shaikrakin) March 11, 2019

The problem is not who is Real Madrid's Manager. They need Ronaldo more than Zinedine Zidane. Now you people will definitely know it was "Ronaldo Madrid" as those while.

Ronaldo single handedly wrote the history at Madrid. If it's not CR7, it's not CR7. — Zoba Man Utd 👑 (@ZobaTwits) March 11, 2019

Zidane must make it clear for Perez that McDonalds and KFC won’t arrive in bed every morning like the last 3 season Zidane was coaching with Ronaldo the star..... — Engr Tolu Tezzy_ (@tolutezzy_) March 11, 2019

Zidane: Where is Ronaldo?



Bale:



pic.twitter.com/ZIKhyKrp88 — Muhammed Ali Yıldız (@mayildiz_) March 11, 2019

When zidane gets to training and Ronaldo not there pic.twitter.com/9hhU6mQxOF — Patrick Do Couto (@patrick_2727) March 12, 2019

Zidane without Ronaldo to bail him out? pic.twitter.com/9ljjZ2JOUo — Jon (@DifferentAtName) March 11, 2019

Advertisement