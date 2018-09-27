Twitter reaction after Germany gets to host the 2024 Euro Cup

Portugal after winning the UEFA Euro 2016

The 2014 World Cup champion will get to host the European Championship in 2024 after they outbid Turkey to host the tournament. Apart from that UEFA also decided to implement the VAR in the 2019/20 Champion League, 2019 UEFA Super Cup, at Euro 2020 and in the 2020/21 edition of the Europa League.

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin also said: "We are confident that introducing Video Assistant Referees in August 2019 will give us enough time to put in place a robust system and to train match officials to ensure an efficient and successful implementation of VAR in the UEFA Champions League, the world’s flagship club competition."

The bid depends on the 17 members of the UEFA Executive Committee entitled to vote, and the results came out in favor of Germany with twelve votes while Turkey was stuck with four votes and one vote was invalid.

Turkey had fourth defeat in the last four bidding race for hosting the European Championship. However, it came so close to beat France to host the 2016 Euro Cup where it lost by one vote.

Germany DFB President Reinhard Grindel with Joachim Low

German Football Association (DFB) President, Reinhard Grindel after winning the bid said : "I would like to thank the UEFA Executive Committee for its trust and confidence. I am fully aware of the responsibility and how much this tournament means to UEFA. Tomorrow we will start doing all we can to meet the high expectations you have of us."

Germany which last hosted the European Championship in 1988, saw the Netherlands winning it for the first time after beating the Soviet Union by two goals. The European giant also hosted the World Cup in 2006, where Italy has crowned the Champion after defeating France in a thrilling 120 minutes match.

Germany will use ten stadiums for the competition in cities such as Cologne, Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Leipzig, Munich and Stuttgart. Meanwhile, Berlin will host the final of the European Champion tournament.

Twitter has reacted to Germany winning the bid over Turkey.

