Twitter reactions as Jose Mourinho defends himself on Marcus Rashford stance

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 894 // 15 Sep 2018, 10:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jose Mourinho

Ahead of Manchester United's game against Watford, manager Jose Mourinho spoke in detail about his use of young striker Marcus Rashford in the past two seasons. Speaking during a pre-match conference on Friday, the United manager defended his decisions on the 20-year-old's game time so far.

The Portuguese has been criticized for not playing the striker enough in United's Premier League games despite his bright performances. England coach Gareth Southgate played Rashford in all 90 minutes of his team's games against Spain and Switzerland during the international break, with the striker scoring twice.

Southgate also emphasized the need for players to play first team football in order to make it into England's squad in time for its UEFA Nations League games in October.

Marcus Rashford

Speaking to the media on the issue, Mourinho said,

"If you don't mind losing a couple of minutes, I'm going to do something not for you [the media] but the United fans and I think I hold myself to the United fans and for them I am going to spend two minutes with you"

"In 2016-17, Marcus Rashford played 32 Premier League matches, 11 Europa League matches, including the final, three FA Cup matches, six League Cup matches and the Community Shield"

"He had 53 appearances, but if you want to take to the minutes of play, he played 3,068 and if you want to divide that by 90 minutes matches, he played 34.2 matches of 90 minutes matches in 2016-17"

"In 2017-18, 35 Premier League matches, eight in the Champions League, five in FA Cup, three League Cup matches and the European Super Cup final"

"He played a total of 52 matches with 2,676 minutes, if you divide that by 90 minutes, gives 29.7 matches"

"So with me, in two seasons, he had 105 appearances, 5,774 mins, 63.7 matches of 90 minutes, including five finals, so the people that are speaking about these minutes, I think they are a bit confused"

"Marcus Rashford is not Dominic Solanke. He is not Ruben Loftus-Cheek, he is not Dominic Calvert-Lewin"

"He is Marcus Rashford, a Manchester United player, with an incredible number of appearances and an incredible number of minutes played at the highest level in the best possible competitions"

"So Manchester United supporters, for you and just for you, to know what we are doing with Marcus Rashford, that's what we are doing here"

Fans have since taken to Twitter to comment on the issue.

Agree with Mourinho regards Rashford. Lads still young and learning whilst getting game time and experience at a very high level. — Craig Burley (@CBurleyESPN) September 14, 2018

Maybe in minority but don’t think Mourinho has done much wrong on Rashford. He’s started two finals under Mourinho, generally played left or as frontman & done well. He’s endured a a post-breakout slump, which is normal too. He’s not exploded like Mbappe because he is not as good — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) September 14, 2018

Mourinho bites back with the numbers don't lie card. Damn!!



He is ready to take the media head on just like Trump is doing. — Rahman osman (@iamrahmanosman) September 14, 2018

Let’s take a moment to recognize the lowly intern who pulled all the numbers for Jose’s press conference. 🔎📊⏳👏 — Alvaro Dompé (@atmf96) September 14, 2018

Jose Mourinho turned into OptaJose at today's press conference. Asked a simple question about Marcus Rashford's England performances, he went after "obsessed" pundits & reeled off the forward's stats from a piece of paper. Answer to that question alone lasted 276 seconds — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) September 14, 2018

Totally agree with Mourinho’s stance on Rashford. What other top club in Europe would give him time/opportunities as he’s had at #MUFC ? As for Carragher suggesting he’d be better off at Everton. How many Champions League games and major finals would he have played there? — James Robson (@jamesrobsonES) September 14, 2018

Press criticise Mourinho for not playing Rashford enough. Mourinho defends himself and points to other young English players who are struggling at other top clubs. Press criticises Mourinho for responding to them. pic.twitter.com/lXgVVo4T7a — Sam Homewood (@SamHomewood) September 14, 2018

Agree totally ...like almost all #United players he is inconsistent but the media builds this narrative to disparage #Mourinho. #ManUnited has a way greater inconsistency problem than they do a #Mourinho problem — Chris (@misfittweet) September 14, 2018

He's destroying the lad... simple!!! — Johnny (@diplomaticjohn) September 14, 2018

Hate him or love him, JM shows up to press conferences prepared for the media — johnny ferrari (@jjf199) September 14, 2018

If you come on for the last 5 minutes it's an appearance , Rashford was the next big thing before Maureen got hold of him now he's a sub.🤣🤣🤣🤣 — pip1974 (@pippin_terence) September 14, 2018

Mourihno has failed to utilize the players at his disposal..speaking of Rashford.. He's a talented young player who deserves more playing time if united r to get something out of him.. @skysports yo the best — Mugisha Hope (@mugisha_hope) September 14, 2018