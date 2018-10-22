×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Twitter reactions as Messi suffered an injury and set to miss El Clasico

Ontiwell Khongthaw
ANALYST
News
154   //    22 Oct 2018, 16:29 IST

Messi after he fell on the ground with an injury
Messi after he fell on the ground with an injury

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi broke his right forearm on the match against Sevilla FC on Saturday in Camp Nou stadium. It all happened in the 17th minute when Messi fell on the ground and landed hard on his elbow just five minutes after scoring the second goal which helped Barcelona thrash Sevilla FC by four goals to two.

Barcelona confirmed after the match that Messi suffered a fracture of the radial bone in his right arm and is set to miss the game for three weeks. The 31 year old will also miss the next Champions League clash against Inter Milan this Wednesday, and El Clasico match against Real Madrid this Sunday.

Barcelona head Coach Ernesto Valverde after the game said:

"It's a significant loss. We will notice his absence. We've played without him in the past. We will be prepared to overcome this.We'll see how we will play without him, and we will try to maintain our style."

The Argentine forward is currently the second top scorer in LaLiga this season with seven goals in nine games. His injury would be a setback for the Catalan, especially against Real Madrid this Sunday, as Barcelona have never won an El Clasico match without Messi in the playing XI since his debut. It will also be the first El Clasico without Messi and Ronaldo after Ronaldo moved to Juventus after nine years in Real Madrid.

Messi and Ronaldo during an El Clasico match
Messi and Ronaldo during an El Clasico match

Barcelona is currently at the top of the LaLiga table with 18 points from nine games winning five games, drawing three and losing one. Next up they will have the first El Clasico of the season against Real Madrid this Sunday.

Meanwhile, in the Champions League, Barcelona will face Inter Milan in the third match of the group stages in Camp Nou.

Below is how fans reacted on Twitter as Messi suffered an injury and is set to miss the El Clasico match and Champions League matches.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi UCL Final Leisure Reading Lionel Messi Net Worth
Ontiwell Khongthaw
ANALYST
"Football is a game that has the power to inspire and nurture the sense of responsibility, confidence, and discipline in everyone."
LaLiga 2018-19: An El Clasico without Messi and Ronaldo...
RELATED STORY
El Clasico: The last time both Messi and Ronaldo did not...
RELATED STORY
5 players who will make El Clasico exciting without...
RELATED STORY
Inter, El Clasico and more - the games Messi will miss...
RELATED STORY
5 times Messi destroyed Real Madrid single-handedly 
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo's transfer to Juventus means an end to the...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why the El Clasico is now more popular than ever
RELATED STORY
El Clasico: 5 times Real Madrid destroyed Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Did the Portuguese...
RELATED STORY
Former Premier League champion goes on a bizzare rant...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us