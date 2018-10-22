Twitter reactions as Messi suffered an injury and set to miss El Clasico

Messi after he fell on the ground with an injury

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi broke his right forearm on the match against Sevilla FC on Saturday in Camp Nou stadium. It all happened in the 17th minute when Messi fell on the ground and landed hard on his elbow just five minutes after scoring the second goal which helped Barcelona thrash Sevilla FC by four goals to two.

Barcelona confirmed after the match that Messi suffered a fracture of the radial bone in his right arm and is set to miss the game for three weeks. The 31 year old will also miss the next Champions League clash against Inter Milan this Wednesday, and El Clasico match against Real Madrid this Sunday.

❗ [INJURY NEWS] Tests carried out on the first team player Leo Messi have confirmed that he has a fracture of the radial bone in his right arm. He will be out for approximately three weeks. #FuerzaLeo pic.twitter.com/kpNcspnfqo — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 20, 2018

Barcelona head Coach Ernesto Valverde after the game said:

"It's a significant loss. We will notice his absence. We've played without him in the past. We will be prepared to overcome this.We'll see how we will play without him, and we will try to maintain our style."

The Argentine forward is currently the second top scorer in LaLiga this season with seven goals in nine games. His injury would be a setback for the Catalan, especially against Real Madrid this Sunday, as Barcelona have never won an El Clasico match without Messi in the playing XI since his debut. It will also be the first El Clasico without Messi and Ronaldo after Ronaldo moved to Juventus after nine years in Real Madrid.

Messi and Ronaldo during an El Clasico match

Barcelona is currently at the top of the LaLiga table with 18 points from nine games winning five games, drawing three and losing one. Next up they will have the first El Clasico of the season against Real Madrid this Sunday.

Meanwhile, in the Champions League, Barcelona will face Inter Milan in the third match of the group stages in Camp Nou.

Below is how fans reacted on Twitter as Messi suffered an injury and is set to miss the El Clasico match and Champions League matches.

Unlike some clubs(names withheld) Barça has never been a one-team. Yes, Messi will be greatly missed but Barcelona will be merciless without Messi. Watch out, Inter!😜 — Etimbuk (@sirtimzz) October 21, 2018

Seems a generation I last witnessed an el clasico without CR7 and/or Messi. — Ola Abdul (@Olaadisa) October 21, 2018

Too bad

No messi

No ronaldo@GarethBale11 classico😁😁😁 — adjei yaw derrick (@adjeiyawderrick) October 21, 2018

Good news for @realmadriden fans as there is no #Messi😁 — Arif Ahmed (@the_arif2552) October 21, 2018

Barca fans when they hear Lionel Messi will miss six games with a fractured arm 😥 pic.twitter.com/fWeKn3s5Ru — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) October 21, 2018

More like BREAKING news am I right oh wait — Dave Barnes (@davebarnesmusic) October 20, 2018

Get well Soon Sir 🙏 — Aman Qureshi (@Qureshiaman49) October 21, 2018