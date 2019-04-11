Twitter reactions: Manchester United fans upbeat after narrow defeat to Barcelona in the first leg of Champions League Quarter-Finals

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces the uphill task of winning the return leg in Spain

Manchester United succumbed to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Barcelona in the first leg of the Champions League Quarter Finals at Old Trafford. An own goal from Luke Shaw proved to be the difference between the two sides in a very tight match.

The first half of the match saw Barcelona dominate proceedings in terms of possession and they were passing the ball around with ease and creating opportunities.

One such opportunity was converted by the away side, as Sergio Busquets picked out Lionel Messi with a brilliant chip pass and the Argentine in turn picked out Luis Suarez who headed the ball into the back of the net via a Luke Shaw deflection.

Manchester United reacted very well to that first goal and quickly started pressing Barcelona and started dominating the proceedings in the middle of the park.

Manchester United were pressing Barcelona up field and they were causing some problems to the Blaugrana's back line but they just weren't able to find that decisive touch in front of goal in the first half.

The second half of the match saw Manchester United play with that same intensity with which they ended the first half and they were finding themselves in promising positions higher up field. Marcus Rashford missed one such opportunity when he blasted his half-volley off target from nearly 10 yards out.

United were keeping hold of the ball but their final third play wasn't that great and that inaccuracy was what cost them the game. Barcelona in the second half weren't really in the game, but they showed their composure and big match experience to see off the game.

Manchester United fans then took to Twitter to express their thoughts about the game and they were very upbeat as it wasn't a bad performance from the Red Devils by any means. Here are some of the reactions:

FT @ManUtd 0 - 1 @FCBarcelona



Not the result we wanted for but can take a lot away from that performance and at very least we can still head to the Nou Camp with some belief, crazier things have happened!



The 20 years on from '99 dream CAN STILL HAPPEN!#MUNBAR #MUNBARCA — Full Time DEVILS (@FullTimeDEVILS) April 10, 2019

Manchester United should've and could've scored tonight. If they had a right back who could cross, they would have. So, so frustrating. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) April 10, 2019

What a missed opportunity for Manchester United. Barcelona unimpressive and rarely threatened. Should've scored at least one. The crossing from the right wing was diabolical. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) April 10, 2019

The tie isn't over yet we are still in it. We should have at least taken the tie all square to Nuo Camp. Believe.

McTominay was great today. We kept Barcelona at bay and that calls for an appreciation. Let's finish the job with some luck next Tuesday.#FullTimeDoc #MUNFCB #MUFC — Jubin Joseph (@JubinMJoseph) April 10, 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - 2019



“Mountains are there to be climbed, aren't they?"



We go again. #mufc pic.twitter.com/SbIqnjPztH — United Xtra (@utdxtra) April 10, 2019

Missed opportunity that, with a bit more quality Barca were vulnerable. Needed at least a goal in this leg. Mctominay and Fred very impressive, Young was atrocious. Another big away performance needed #MUNBAR #FullTimeDoc — Rohan (@Chops8592) April 10, 2019

Thought we’d get battered tonight. But we held our own and they beat us with an own goal. Bring on the Nou Camp 😎 — Scott Patterson (@R_o_M) April 10, 2019

FT 0-1. Score a minus obviously but some big pluses for @ManUtd. Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw, Fred, McTominay all excellent. An encouraging defeat if there is such a thing. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) April 10, 2019

Solskjaer wanted to be in the game going to the Nou Camp and, at the very least, he's got that. Punished for a slow start and a lack of composure in decent positions. Credit to McTominay and Smalling. Both did well. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) April 10, 2019

