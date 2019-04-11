Twitter reactions: Manchester United fans upbeat after narrow defeat to Barcelona in the first leg of Champions League Quarter-Finals
Manchester United succumbed to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Barcelona in the first leg of the Champions League Quarter Finals at Old Trafford. An own goal from Luke Shaw proved to be the difference between the two sides in a very tight match.
The first half of the match saw Barcelona dominate proceedings in terms of possession and they were passing the ball around with ease and creating opportunities.
One such opportunity was converted by the away side, as Sergio Busquets picked out Lionel Messi with a brilliant chip pass and the Argentine in turn picked out Luis Suarez who headed the ball into the back of the net via a Luke Shaw deflection.
Manchester United reacted very well to that first goal and quickly started pressing Barcelona and started dominating the proceedings in the middle of the park.
Manchester United were pressing Barcelona up field and they were causing some problems to the Blaugrana's back line but they just weren't able to find that decisive touch in front of goal in the first half.
The second half of the match saw Manchester United play with that same intensity with which they ended the first half and they were finding themselves in promising positions higher up field. Marcus Rashford missed one such opportunity when he blasted his half-volley off target from nearly 10 yards out.
United were keeping hold of the ball but their final third play wasn't that great and that inaccuracy was what cost them the game. Barcelona in the second half weren't really in the game, but they showed their composure and big match experience to see off the game.
Manchester United fans then took to Twitter to express their thoughts about the game and they were very upbeat as it wasn't a bad performance from the Red Devils by any means. Here are some of the reactions: