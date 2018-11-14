Twitter reacts after Real Madrid announce Santiago Solari as permanent manager

RC Celta de Vigo v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

After four wins for Real Madrid on the trot since Julen Lopetegui's sack, the European Champions have confirmed that interim manager Santiago Solari will now take over the club as its permanent boss.

The Argentine has since led Real Madrid to its best start by a manager- a record four wins in four games against UD Melilla in the Copa del Rey, Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League, and Real Valladolid and Celta Vigo in LaLiga.

Real Madrid stood at ninth place in the LaLiga table when Solari took charge and are now in sixth place, only four points away from table-toppers Barcelona.

The European giants made the announcement in a brief statement on their official website on Tuesday. The statement read, "The board of directors of Real Madrid CF, which met today, 13 November 2018, has agreed to appoint Santiago Solari as first-team coach until 30 June 2021."

The 42-year-old manager expressed that he was hopeful of a permanent role when he started his interim position. Following the announcement, Solari said, "I’m going to go into things positively and do everything I can. It’s a great opportunity."

"In life in general and in this profession we are all just here passing through. Everything goes very quickly, the important thing is the day to day."

The Argentine manager made around 150 appearances for Real Madrid as a player, most notably in the 2002 Champions League final, before returning to the club in 2013 as a youth coach. He then moved on coach the reserves in 2016.

The players have also since voiced their support for Solari.

Twitter has since exploded with reaction to the news:

Santiago Solari signs a contract with Real Madrid until 2021. We have a free shot at Mauricio Pochettinho now. @ManUtd, you know what to do. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) November 13, 2018

Congrats Solari. Hope you will have the best years with Real Madrid. #Solari2021 — Real Madrid ♡ (@nancymadrisco) November 13, 2018

Official: Solari a Real Madrid coach till 2021.

3 more years of SolariBall. pic.twitter.com/uco8huuIQW — Sameh (@BigCasi14) November 13, 2018

"Young" Santiago Solari made permanent manager of Real Madrid. Brave decision. I wish him well. — Kgauza wa Lecowza (@KgaugeloSM) November 14, 2018

"Santiago Solari" it is not about the WHO but the HOW! #RealMadrid congrats Coach! pic.twitter.com/yDwurFljrf — Kb Molopyane (@KbMolopyane) November 14, 2018

Santiago Bernabeu's new master Santiago Solari..Hopefully he'll succeed at the greatest club in the world. pic.twitter.com/9XHH4BEdy1 — KroosT8 (@KroosT8) November 14, 2018

After the international break, the Los Blancos side will go head-to-head against Eibar in a LaLiga game on November 24.