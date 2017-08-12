Twitter reacts to Arsenal's thrilling 4-3 win over Leicester City in Premier League opener
The Gunners finally avoided an opening day defeat as they beat the Foxes at the Emirates
Premier League football is well and truly back! The opening fixture was a tense encounter that eventually saw Arsenal come from behind twice to beat Leicester City 4-3 at the Emirates Stadium on Friday night.
New signing Alexandre Lacazette opened the scoring for the Gunners with only his second touch (first from kickoff) in the second minute but Shinji Okazaki equalised minutes later. Jamie Vardy then made it 2-1 before Danny Welbeck equalised at the stroke of half-time.
Vardy made it 3-2 off a corner 11 minutes into the second half before Arsene Wenger made a few substitutions and had players in unorthodox roles. But it seemed to work as substitutes Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud scored within two minutes of each other to give Arsenal the 4-3 win.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the game.