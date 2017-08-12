Twitter reacts to Arsenal's thrilling 4-3 win over Leicester City in Premier League opener

The Gunners finally avoided an opening day defeat as they beat the Foxes at the Emirates

by Ed Ran Tweets 12 Aug 2017, 02:43 IST

Substitute Olivier Giroud scored the winner for Arsenal in the 85th minute

Premier League football is well and truly back! The opening fixture was a tense encounter that eventually saw Arsenal come from behind twice to beat Leicester City 4-3 at the Emirates Stadium on Friday night.

New signing Alexandre Lacazette opened the scoring for the Gunners with only his second touch (first from kickoff) in the second minute but Shinji Okazaki equalised minutes later. Jamie Vardy then made it 2-1 before Danny Welbeck equalised at the stroke of half-time.

Vardy made it 3-2 off a corner 11 minutes into the second half before Arsene Wenger made a few substitutions and had players in unorthodox roles. But it seemed to work as substitutes Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud scored within two minutes of each other to give Arsenal the 4-3 win.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the game.

6 - #ARSvLEI was only the 6th game to see seven goals scored on the opening matchday of a @PremierLeague season. Entertainment. pic.twitter.com/QhZ3CEaTyV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 11, 2017

Arsenal are top of the league. Enjoy those 18 hours or so, folks. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 11, 2017

FT Arsenal 4-3 Leicester. Think I could do with another summer break. — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) August 11, 2017

Granit Xhaka in the Premier League last season: 2 assists ????️



Granit Xhaka vs. Leicester: 2 assists ????️



Strong start. pic.twitter.com/HYNQQMPHYi — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 11, 2017

Arsenal's first game has already delivered a season's worth of drama. Love this club so much — FG (@FunnyGooner) August 11, 2017

Wenger on Giroud: "I love the man and the player. He does not want to leave and I am happy that he wants to stay." pic.twitter.com/oiPs461dNX — afcstuff (@afcstuff) August 11, 2017

2 - Alexandre Lacazette scored with his second touch in the @premierleague, with his first touch coming from kick-off. Impact. #ARSLEI pic.twitter.com/f7qhkYvbul — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 11, 2017

Lacazette has set the bar so high by scoring on his debut. Now Lukaku and Morata have no otherwise. Pressure is on and the banter is cooking — Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) August 11, 2017

Leicester scored from all three shots on target they had. — Orbinho (@Orbinho) August 11, 2017

We could spend half a billion on Mbappe & two clones of 24-year-old George Weah, & big Ollie G would still find a way of scoring the winner. — Gingers for Limpar (@Gingers4Limpar) August 11, 2017

The amount of crucial late winners Giroud scores for Arsenal is absolutely ridiculous. Saves them countless times every season. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) August 11, 2017

2' AFC 1-0 LCFC

5' AFC 1-1 LCFC

29' AFC 1-2 LCFC

45' AFC 2-2 LCFC

56' AFCl 2-3 LCFC

82' AFC 3-3 LCFC

85' AFC 4-3 LCFC



'The Premier League' — Zlatan Facts (@ZIatanFacts) August 11, 2017

It's like Arsene Wenger hokey cokey on Twitter tonight



Wenger In



Wenger Out



In Out In Out



Shake it all about — Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) August 11, 2017

Mood: pic.twitter.com/E9rTANtHun — Mike Sanz (@mikesanz19) August 11, 2017

Petr Cech on TV saying Arsenal were well organized. pic.twitter.com/o9qbNzp4MI — DoUHaveTheFever? (@sidin) August 11, 2017

Arsenal's lowest squad number on the pitch is 9. #gamesgone — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) August 11, 2017

Arsene Wenger had a nightmare today, eh? New signing scores first, new signing assists second, third and fourth scored by his substitutions. — JB™ (@gunnerpunner) August 11, 2017

No wonder the @premierleague TV rights deal is worth £5.6bn.#ARSLEI — FoMA Ramteke (@fomaramteke) August 11, 2017

Arsenal's now with a back four of Oxlade-Chamberlain, Monreal, Kolasinac, Bellerin. That's right to left, by the way. Ugh — Oliver Kay (@OliverKayTimes) August 11, 2017

Arsenal reshuffle means they now have a midfielder at right-back, a right-back at left-back and two left-backs at centre-back. — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) August 11, 2017

I've never seen a Premier League team play more players out of position at one time. Laughable — Frankie Hobbs (@Frankie_Hobbs) August 11, 2017

Arguably the entire back four, Welbeck and Lacazette are all playing out of position. That's 6 of 11. — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) August 11, 2017

A guy caught in bed with another woman defends better than Arsenal does — Damsel in This Dress (@secondofhername) August 11, 2017

*THEO WALCOTT GETTING BORN*



NURSE TO PAPA -



"MUBARAK HO OFFSIDE HUA HAI" — Arsenal Hindi (@ArsenalHindi) August 11, 2017

Sky's new player graphics look like the loading screen to a triple threat match on Smackdown vs Raw 2007 pic.twitter.com/yx9E8Ob8qf — Robbo (@RobV96) August 11, 2017