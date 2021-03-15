Twitter reacts as Arsenal come from behind to beat Tottenham Hotspur in explosive North London Derby

Arsenal came from behind to register a 2-1 win over rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium, which was their first North London Derby win since 2018.

The victory was Gunners boss Mikel Arteta's first-ever Premier League win over Jose Mourinho as a coach or as a player, and it was a well-deserved one given his side's superb performance. This was despite the absence of skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was relegated to the bench after a breach of the club's conduct.

After losing Heung-Min Son to an injury in the first half, Mourinho sent Erik Lamela on to replace him and the Argentine repaid the manager's faith in him just 15 minutes later. Lamela scored a showstopping goal as he found the bottom-right corner of Bernd Leno's goal with a stunning Rabona in the 33rd minute to fire Tottenham into the lead.

GOLAZO SPUR!!!



Así fue el gol que marcó Erik Lamela frente al Arsenal



Qué les pareció???



pic.twitter.com/tVsIyM85Y0 — Gustavo Mendoza (@GusMenFox) March 14, 2021

Arsenal would not stay quiet for too long, however, as their wave after wave of attacks paid off eleven minutes later. Fresh off scoring his debut goal for the club in midweek, Martin Odegaard leveled the scoreline after his deflected effort left Hugo Lloris no chance of maintaining his clean sheet.

The Gunners managed to stamp their authority on the game but their attempts to double their tally on the evening were constantly thwarted by their local rivals. This was until a spell midway through the second half that changed the course of the game entirely.

45 - Spurs have dropped 45 points from winning positions against Arsenal in the Premier League, the most of any team against a specific opponent in the competition. Spursy. pic.twitter.com/oox4iuErKx — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 14, 2021

Alexandre Lacazette found himself through on goal and was illegally brought down by Davinson Sanchez in the box, leading to a penalty which was then nonchalantly rolled in by the French striker past his compatriot Lloris.

Over the next 13 minutes, Lamela — after scoring one of the most remarkable goals in the lore of the North London Derby — went from being a hero to a villain as he picked up two yellow cards and left Tottenham a man short. Spurs upped the ante of both their intensity and the shot tally and came close to scoring via a superb Harry Kane free-kick which rattled the woodwork.

Their attempts were futile as in the end, Arsenal walked away with three points as well as the bragging rights for North London. The win takes Arsenal to 41 points from their 28 games while Spurs remain in seventh place with 45 points

Here are some of the best tweets from the game!

Since Tottenham beat Arsenal to go top of the league in December, they have played a top half Premier League team 8 times (7 in the league, 1 in FA Cup). They have lost all 8 of those games. Mourinho masterclass. — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) March 14, 2021

I love this photo. pic.twitter.com/urhL8UYnvR — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) March 14, 2021

Dropped points this afternoon means that Arsène Wenger still has more Premier League wins (476) than Tottenham Hotspur Football Club (475). — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) March 14, 2021

Arsenal (1.78) 2-1 (0.69) Spurs — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) March 14, 2021

In other news, 1992-93 is still the last time Spurs last did the double over The Arsenal... — Layth (@laythy29) March 14, 2021

⭐️ @LucasMoura7 | MotM - Arsenal 2⃣-1⃣ Tottenham



🔐 Key passes - 2

🅰️ Assists - 1

🤤 Dribbles - 4

🦶 Tackles - 2

🧠 Interceptions - 2

👥 Aerials won - 5

📈 Rating - 8.02 pic.twitter.com/bvc63B2AW8 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 14, 2021

Great performance in a big North London derby, this is the football we all want to see from Arsenal, congratulations #ARSTOT #COYG — Gilberto Silva (@GilbertoSilva) March 14, 2021

North London Derby Special:



NLDs since a Trophy - 3⃣0⃣



NLDs since an FA Cup - 7⃣1⃣



NLDs since a League Title - 1⃣4⃣3⃣#Spursy #NLD #ARSTOT — Days Since A Trophy (@_SpursTrophies) March 14, 2021

🗣 "My record with him on penalties is astonishing with Chelsea, United & Tottenham. I'm very unlucky with such a good referee."



Safe to say Jose Mourinho isn't the biggest fan of referee Michael Oliver 👀 pic.twitter.com/BeqZzYiVvw — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 14, 2021

I'm a big fan of Mikel Arteta's man-management and that's just my opinion. — Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17) March 14, 2021

Mikel Arteta has now won as many Premier League games against José Mourinho (1) as Arsène Wenger. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/hBulmcRpgs — William Hill (@WilliamHill) March 14, 2021

Goal of the season by Erik “Rabona-Nutmeg” Lamela. Arsenal’s best performance of the season. Tottenham not in the game apart from the last 10 minutes. Aubameyang drama. Bale’s frustration. Lamela’s red card. We pretty much had everything at the Emirates this afternoon. @RMCsport pic.twitter.com/gWpvSJSzk2 — Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) March 14, 2021

"Ole is smiling after a loss , where has the standards gone?" pic.twitter.com/LETUGjRpVZ — ' (@TheShowtimeReds) March 14, 2021

It’s ridiculous that with 10 men, and 3 of our best players not on the pitch, we made Arsenal look frail, simply by trying to play football. Urgh, Spurs, you’re so maddening! — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) March 14, 2021

José Mourinho did not lose any of his 11 Premier League games against Arsenal as Chelsea manager:



2016-17: Arsenal 2-0 Man Utd

2020-21: Arsenal 2-1 Spurs



Now he's lost two since. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/M882fPLUQH — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 14, 2021

Arsenal fans after beating Tottenham pic.twitter.com/bxYGQkbIdk — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) March 14, 2021

What a brilliant win that was for Arsenal. Huge again for us with Spurs dropping 3 points, have to take advantage and not lose tonight. If I was offered a draw tonight, have to admit that I would take it in the circumstances. #mufc — Hesham Bilal-Hafiz (@hesham786) March 14, 2021

3 - Mikel Arteta is the third consecutive Arsenal boss to win his first home league meeting with Spurs, following Arsène Wenger and Unai Emery. Tradition. pic.twitter.com/FW3eEo7Zt5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 14, 2021

'Mikel, great win, but what about Lamela's goal?'



'I didn't see it, I was too busy winning...'



'Still though, a rabona in a London derby?'



'Yeah, how'd he finish? Sent off... Yeah, he had a good game though.'#ARSTOT #Lamela pic.twitter.com/wOPidJNPmk — Gary Ferry (@thebiscuitg) March 14, 2021

Arsenal fully deserved that win for their positive approach - much the better side. Spurs only showed any urgency when they went down to 10 men. Far too negative - but almost got point when they finally woke up in the last few minutes. — Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) March 14, 2021

On Thursday Mourinho was asked about his plan for this game. "I look up, I don't look down. If Arsenal was 7 pts ahead of us, I'd look to them. But because we have seven points more than them, I don't look down."



And yet Spurs set up today like they were David facing Goliath. — Jack Pitt-Brooke (@JackPittBrooke) March 14, 2021

NORTH LONDON IS RED YOU F*CKING SHADOW DWELLING MUGS!!!!!!!!! — MR DT (@MrDtAFC) March 14, 2021

Arteta to Sky Sports: "Full credit for the way we have done it today after two days coming back from Europe. It was incredible. Going 1-0 down the way we were playing was disappointing and worst case scenario against a team like Spurs. But we kept playing and deserve the win." pic.twitter.com/o5dLdys4BV — Arsenal Watch (@Arsenal_Watch1) March 14, 2021

We flew back from Greece on Friday while Spurs have been in London all week. And we still slapped them up 😂😂😂😂😂 @Arsenal #ARSTOT — Pule🇦🇱 (@NdumisoPule) March 14, 2021

CEDRIC, anytime Spurs had a freeckick 😎 pic.twitter.com/4uUZZd8h9j — BENCOURAGE (@seer_ben) March 14, 2021

Michael Dawson (former Tottenham defender) disagrees with Arsenal’s penalty decision, unsurprisingly: “Because the ball’s high up, you think does Lacazette kick Sanchez? I’m thinking what else can Sanchez do?” [Sky]



😂😂 #afc pic.twitter.com/6kpovAXYPo — afcstuff (@afcstuff) March 14, 2021