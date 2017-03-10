Twitter reacts after Arsenal release statement on Arsene Wenger's future

Arsenal board to make a "mutual decision" on the club and Arsene Wenger's future.

Can Arsene Wenger convert the doubters into believers once again?

Arsenal Chairman Sir Chips Keswick confirmed today in a rather unusual step by saying that a ‘mutual decision’ will be taken on Arsene Wenger’s future, especially after the Frenchman’s latest results. Wenger and Arsenal succumbed to another Champions League exit in the last 16 stage, after being thrashed 5-1 by Bayern Munich which sealed a 10-2 aggregate defeat.

This was preceded by losses to Liverpool, again to Bayern at the Allianz, Chelsea and a 1-2 defeat to Watford. The Arsenal manager has been at the helm for over 20 years and is currently in his final few months of his contract with his future still up in the air.

Keswick in a statement that was hidden in the depths of Arsenal’s website said, “We are fully aware of the attention currently focused on the club and understand the debate. We respect that fans are entitled to their different individual opinions but we will always run this great football club with its best long-term interests at heart. Arsene has a contract until the end of the season. Any decisions will be made by us mutually and communicated at the right time in the right way.”

What all this diplomacy does, is back up the decision that the board had already made in the morning, when they said that they want Wenger to practically reinvent himself and show the club that he can achieve something more than a fourth place finish and a round of 16 stage in the Champions League.

And the atmosphere is torn up about it – when I say atmosphere, I say fans and they can never decide whether they want Arsene Wenger to stay or to go. Here are a few tweets that epitomise the reaction from the Arsenal faithful.

Arsene Wenger is not at Arsenal for the money, Stan Kroenke is



Arsene loves the club, Kroenke doesn't — Bergkamp & Bergkamp (@Orangeiceman10) March 9, 2017

Good to finally see something from #afc board but hard not to feel that statement is a little too "thank you for your interest" aka the AGM. — James Olley (@JamesOlley) March 9, 2017

Difficult to know what to make of Sir Chips being wheeled out like that. I guess it’s someone else for Stan & his Kroenies to hide behind. — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) March 9, 2017

Wenger is Arsenal's greatest ever manager and deserves to go out in a blaze of glory. Not in a stale mood of resentment and anger. — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) March 9, 2017

Even John Cross had something nice to say...

Henry on Wenger: "The last thing you want is to see someone suffer like this. We lived amazing moments together" #Arsenal pic.twitter.com/bhkwcqmS5T — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) March 9, 2017

Arsene Wenger says the opinion of fans WILL influence his decision over whether to remain as manager. pic.twitter.com/DKLNNdIgt6 — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 9, 2017

Just astonishing that Wenger is still trying to cling on.

It's over. Every day you now stay kills your legacy a little bit more. #afc — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 9, 2017

Arsenal’s greatest ever “fan” has his word put in the mix...

If Wenger really does consider the fans, I hope he considers the opinions of the many who are understanding and appreciative. — 2 MORE YEARS (@AlternativeArse) March 9, 2017

#Arsenal chairman Sir Chips Keswick: "Any decisions will be made by us mutually and communicated at the right time in the right way." #AFC pic.twitter.com/xA6fbxZiGl — ArsenalFanTV (@ArsenalFanTV) March 9, 2017

The board want Arsene to stay. More importantly I want him to stay. The board have to back him by paying top wages for top players — BM, KB King (@AFC_Bam) March 9, 2017

Only way I want Wenger to go is if we have a deal sorted for someone better. Otherwise he definitely should stay — Ever, Greatest (@FaithInWenger) March 9, 2017