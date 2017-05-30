Twitter reacts as Arsene Wenger reportedly signs new two-year deal at Arsenal
Fans expected Wenger to leave the club after the Gunners failed to qualify for the Champions League
After winning his seventh FA Cup as Arsenal manager (a new record), Arsene Wenger looks set to stay at the Emirates for another two years with reports suggesting that he has verbally agreed to a new two-year deal. The French manager’s current contract ends this summer and fan protests this season suggested that his reign at the club was coming to an end after two decades.
But the FA Cup win seems to have emboldened the 67-year-old boss and the club’s board also seem to be in agreement over the fact that he is the right man for the job. After failing to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in years, fans have been at their wit’s end even though the FA Cup win seemed to see some optimism.
However, reports of a new deal have seen a number of Arsenal fans vent out their frustration on Twitter while some rivals fans couldn’t be happier. Here are some of the best tweets following the reports on social media.