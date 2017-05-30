Twitter reacts as Arsene Wenger reportedly signs new two-year deal at Arsenal

Fans expected Wenger to leave the club after the Gunners failed to qualify for the Champions League

by Ed Ran Tweets 30 May 2017, 22:17 IST

Arsene Wenger salvaged a disastrous season with an FA cup win

After winning his seventh FA Cup as Arsenal manager (a new record), Arsene Wenger looks set to stay at the Emirates for another two years with reports suggesting that he has verbally agreed to a new two-year deal. The French manager’s current contract ends this summer and fan protests this season suggested that his reign at the club was coming to an end after two decades.

But the FA Cup win seems to have emboldened the 67-year-old boss and the club’s board also seem to be in agreement over the fact that he is the right man for the job. After failing to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in years, fans have been at their wit’s end even though the FA Cup win seemed to see some optimism.

However, reports of a new deal have seen a number of Arsenal fans vent out their frustration on Twitter while some rivals fans couldn’t be happier. Here are some of the best tweets following the reports on social media.

Sky Sports News HQ understands Arsene Wenger has agreed a new contract at @Arsenal with announcement expected on Wednesday #SSNHQ pic.twitter.com/svr8RmqLhV — Sky Sports News HQ (@SkySportsNewsHQ) May 30, 2017

To all Arsenal fans who've enabled Wenger's new deal with your simpering acceptance of mediocrity.. don't blame me for next 2yrs of failure. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 30, 2017

Mourinho doesn't win PL for 7 months: FIRED

Ranieri doesn't win PL for 9 months: FIRED

Wenger doesn't win PL for 13yrs: NEW £20m CONTRACT — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 30, 2017

So many people on my TL looking to loan tickets for next season. — Darren (@DarrenArsenal1) May 30, 2017

Wenger contract was inevitable. Club in a shambles, not ready for change. Big part of next 2 years have to be about preparation for that. — arseblog (@arseblog) May 30, 2017

When he tells you his team hasn't won the league in 13 years, but he still has a job. pic.twitter.com/TV2naA2sLH — Mike Sanz (@mikesanz19) May 30, 2017

Arsenal board set to meet today and decide on Wenger's future. They are forced to decide whether he's going to STAY or STAY — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) May 30, 2017

Pleased for Wenger. All managers need to be given time — Max Rushden (@maxrushden) May 30, 2017

People actually paid real hard earned money to hire planes, projectors to project "Wenger Out" only for him to sign a new contract. Tears. — ali (@aliladiere) May 30, 2017

I can assure you, I am super ready for today's board meeting. I accept any structural changes, as long as I am still completely in charge. — Wenger Knows Best (@wengerknowsbest) May 30, 2017

BREAKING NEWS: @piersmorgan has just signed a two-year contract to continue whinging about Arsene Wenger — Peter Woodhouse (@FCWoodhouse) May 30, 2017

3 current longest serving PL bosses



1996 Wenger

1997

1998

1999

2000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012 Howe, Dyche — David Wall (@1DavidWall) May 30, 2017

SUMMARY: Arsenal fans when they hear Arsene Wenger has been handed another new contract. pic.twitter.com/aaxMF7LlSS — SPORF (@Sporf) May 30, 2017

How us non-Arsenal fans are reacting to news that Arsene Wenger has signed another 2yr contract pic.twitter.com/5jC4PCGPgu — Samira Sawlani (@samirasawlani) May 30, 2017

This may be Wenger's final contract, at Arsenal, in football. It would be great if we could all get behind him and the team one last time. — FK³ (@fkhanage) May 30, 2017

Wenger's going to keep extending his contract even if he has to manage as a head in a jar #WengerStays pic.twitter.com/tj4pTDlPPF — Rohan (@Chops8592) May 30, 2017