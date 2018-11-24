×
Twitter reacts as 10-man Liverpool beat Watford 3-0

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Humor
499   //    24 Nov 2018, 23:54 IST

Trent Alexender-Arnold scored a brilliant free-kick against Watford.
Trent Alexender-Arnold scored a brilliant free-kick against Watford.

The Premier League title race continues to provide action with 10-man Liverpool beating Watford 3-0 in their Premier League fixture at Vicarage Road.

Javi Gracia's team kept Liverpool frustrated for most of the match but Mohamed Salah stepped up to the occasion in the 67th minute to give Liverpool a 1-0 lead. The Reds doubled their margin in the 76th minute with a perfectly struck Trent Alexander-Arnold free-kick.

However, things became slightly problematic for the Reds during the 81st minute of the game when Jordan Henderson was sent off for his second yellow card of the game. However, Liverpool kept their nerve and scored their third goal of the game through Roberto Firmino to take home all three points.

Liverpool enjoyed 64% of the possession during the game and had ten shots on goal as compared to Watford's five.

The Reds are currently second on the Premier League table, just two points behind the leaders Manchester City.

The Merseyside-based team will play Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League group stage fixture midweek and then square off against Everton and Burnley in the Premier League.

Fans reacted to Liverpool's victory on Twitter, and here are some of the best tweets.

Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Watford FC Jordan Henderson Mohamed Salah Jurgen Klopp
Uday Jaria
ANALYST
