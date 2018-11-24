Twitter reacts as 10-man Liverpool beat Watford 3-0

Uday Jaria FOLLOW ANALYST Humor 499 // 24 Nov 2018, 23:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Trent Alexender-Arnold scored a brilliant free-kick against Watford.

The Premier League title race continues to provide action with 10-man Liverpool beating Watford 3-0 in their Premier League fixture at Vicarage Road.

Javi Gracia's team kept Liverpool frustrated for most of the match but Mohamed Salah stepped up to the occasion in the 67th minute to give Liverpool a 1-0 lead. The Reds doubled their margin in the 76th minute with a perfectly struck Trent Alexander-Arnold free-kick.

However, things became slightly problematic for the Reds during the 81st minute of the game when Jordan Henderson was sent off for his second yellow card of the game. However, Liverpool kept their nerve and scored their third goal of the game through Roberto Firmino to take home all three points.

Liverpool enjoyed 64% of the possession during the game and had ten shots on goal as compared to Watford's five.

The Reds are currently second on the Premier League table, just two points behind the leaders Manchester City.

The Merseyside-based team will play Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League group stage fixture midweek and then square off against Everton and Burnley in the Premier League.

Fans reacted to Liverpool's victory on Twitter, and here are some of the best tweets.

🔥Mo Salah is the WORST one-season wonder of all time - already has 9 goals and 4 assists this term! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5rGoyl7o8S — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) November 24, 2018

This man is not a one season wonder. He is a King and soon the rest of the world will realise this❤⚽👑 @MoSalah pic.twitter.com/g6h5W5iYES — Grace❤ (@graceee_270) November 24, 2018

Jordan Henderson suspended for the derby. Everton are appealing the decision #Henderson — Mike Davis (@rigsby913) November 24, 2018

Liverpool are still unbeaten in the Premier League 💪 #LFCpic.twitter.com/KkzCooMids — Roar Of The Kop (@_RoarOfTheKop_) November 24, 2018

Firmino: Liverpool runs through my veins pic.twitter.com/dqPARzmrxu — Gas (@officialGass) November 24, 2018

Mo Salah with a new ‘Wolverine’ celebration pic.twitter.com/G0l44DTI6h — Tariq Sattam (@tws83) November 24, 2018

Trent Alexander-Arnold. 19 years of age. Banging in free kicks in the premier league. pic.twitter.com/rU1gs68brK — ‎ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤً (@N0toriousNaby) November 24, 2018

"Mo Salah is a one season wonder"- 7 goals



"Eden Hazard is the best player in the Prem"- 7 goals



😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7HtZgEudaG — James Scouser Tommy (@BrilliantBrende) November 24, 2018

Jurgen klopp is all of us when this goal went in. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AJ37b1AZr0 — Saurav Stha (@LFCredSaurav) November 24, 2018

Terrible news for Everton as Jordan Henderson will miss the derby — SomeEvertonFan (@SomeEvertonFan) November 24, 2018