Twitter reacts as 8-year-old fan bursts into tears after Mo Salah hands him his shirt

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Humor
1.23K   //    24 Sep 2018, 11:45 IST

Liverpool FC v Southampton FC - Premier League
Liverpool FC v Southampton FC - Premier League

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah ended his short goal drought in Liverpool's victory against Southampton on Saturday, in a game that saw the Merseyside club winning their opening seven competitive matches of a season for the first time in the club’s history.

All three goals came in the first half of the game to reduce the Saints to a deserved defeat.

The hosts opened the bank when Xherdan Shaqiri fired a shot in the tenth minute to have it deflected off Shane Long and then Wesley Hoedt into the goal.

The second goal came in from a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner which was headed by Joel Matip into the net, giving Jurgen Klopp's men a double advantage.

Mohamed Salah then broke his goal drought just before the break when he turned Shaqiri's free-kick in between the sticks, succumbing the Saints to a definite defeat.

Despite the goal, it was something else that caught the attention of fans. Following the game, Salah approached the fans and noticed that an eight-year-old boy named Lewis Dunlop was holding a sign and was screaming out to the Egyptian. Salah then handed his shirt to the little fan which resulted in the boy breaking down into tears.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, an elated Klopp said, " "I wasn't interested in the history before the game but now I like it. We will try to carry on that path but it's unbelievable what is coming up now. The boys are in good shape. That helps - let's see if we can carry on."

Speaking after the incident, Lewis' father Wayne Dunlop told SPORTbible, "It was surreal. Just such a pure moment that we will talk about for generations [to come]."

Twitter has since exploded with reaction to the gesture:


Last season, Mohamed Salah took home the Premier League Golden Boot after he scored 32 times for Liverpool.

Liverpool now sits at the top of the Premier League and has games against Chelsea, Napoli and Premier League champions Manchester City in the weeks to come.

Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Southampton Football Mohamed Salah
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
