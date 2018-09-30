Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter reacts as Alex Iwobi emerges as game-changer in Arsenal's victory over Watford

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
Humor
643   //    30 Sep 2018, 07:56 IST

Arsenal FC v Watford FC - Premier League
Iwobi played a pivotal role in Arsenal's victory

As Aaron Ramsey walked off the pitch to be replaced by Alex Iwobi, he shook his head and looked away in disappointment. The captain's armband shifted into Mesut Ozil's hands after Ramsey had taken over the leadership role from Petr Cech for just a short period of time. Throughout the early stages of the game, Arsenal's attack had been disjointed. They came close to scoring, forced Ben Forster into making a few saves, but for the majority of the game, the Gunners were trying to prevent themselves from conceding the first goal.

After Alex Iwobi and Danny Welbeck came on as second-half substitutes, the duo suddenly changed the dynamic of the match. Arsenal looked slightly more threatening in their attack and there was more fluidity in their play. The team managed to move the ball faster just like what they had done in the beginning stages of the first half. The only difference this time was that the Gunners managed to get onto the scoresheet.

Multiple chances fell to Alexandre Lacazette, but it just did not seem like the Frenchman's day. He missed wonderful opportunities to help his side take the lead in the opening 45 minutes. In the end, the deadlock was broken by Craig Cathcart who scored an unfortunate own goal. In Lacazette's defense, his presence forced the error from the Watford defender and caused him to slide the ball into his own net.

The second goal from Arsenal involved almost all of the attackers. It was largely considered a team goal and Mesut Ozil was there at the right place at the right time to tap home.

Many Arsenal fans have commented that Iwobi has been a gamechanger throughout the season. Here was how Twitter reacted to Iwobi's performance against Watford.

Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Alex Iwobi Twiter reactions Unai Emery
Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
I am an avid Arsenal fan who started watching football back in 2014. COYG
