Twitter reacts as Alex Iwobi emerges as game-changer in Arsenal's victory over Watford

Iwobi played a pivotal role in Arsenal's victory

As Aaron Ramsey walked off the pitch to be replaced by Alex Iwobi, he shook his head and looked away in disappointment. The captain's armband shifted into Mesut Ozil's hands after Ramsey had taken over the leadership role from Petr Cech for just a short period of time. Throughout the early stages of the game, Arsenal's attack had been disjointed. They came close to scoring, forced Ben Forster into making a few saves, but for the majority of the game, the Gunners were trying to prevent themselves from conceding the first goal.

After Alex Iwobi and Danny Welbeck came on as second-half substitutes, the duo suddenly changed the dynamic of the match. Arsenal looked slightly more threatening in their attack and there was more fluidity in their play. The team managed to move the ball faster just like what they had done in the beginning stages of the first half. The only difference this time was that the Gunners managed to get onto the scoresheet.

Multiple chances fell to Alexandre Lacazette, but it just did not seem like the Frenchman's day. He missed wonderful opportunities to help his side take the lead in the opening 45 minutes. In the end, the deadlock was broken by Craig Cathcart who scored an unfortunate own goal. In Lacazette's defense, his presence forced the error from the Watford defender and caused him to slide the ball into his own net.

The second goal from Arsenal involved almost all of the attackers. It was largely considered a team goal and Mesut Ozil was there at the right place at the right time to tap home.

Many Arsenal fans have commented that Iwobi has been a gamechanger throughout the season. Here was how Twitter reacted to Iwobi's performance against Watford.

Alex Iwobi last season and now pic.twitter.com/SVl01MspEO — мємz (@Durchiga) September 29, 2018

Can’t believe I’m saying this but Alex Iwobi is a different player this season. — ♛AÖ♕ (@AssistantOzil) September 29, 2018

Emery on Alex Iwobi: “He is working well every day. I am very happy with him because of his mentality. He can play right or left, maybe he can do more one-on-one. I want him to stay nearer the box to score & finding assists for his team-mates. That is the way for him.” #afc pic.twitter.com/YrpcwpKTI4 — afcstuff (@afcstuff) September 29, 2018

“OHHH ALEX IWOBI!!!” .@KelechiAFC says that he always knew that @alexiwobi had the talent to play for the Arsenal first team! Would you guys start him ahead of Ramsey?? #AFTV #AFC



Full Video - https://t.co/vz0U57dMX7 pic.twitter.com/GaGVRIs63r — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) September 29, 2018

Alex Iwobi and Danny Welbeck look like different players under the management of Emery. From being the butt of the jokes last year to coming on for Aubameyang/Ramsey and changing the game today. Rob Holding is another example, he’s also reminded us just how good he can be. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) September 29, 2018

Dear Alex Iwobi,



Pls accept my sincere apologies.



U truly are Jay Jay Okocha's nephew — Torreira Di Pascua (@Arsenal490304) September 29, 2018

Alex Iwobi looks a complete different player under Emery, changed the game today with his direct runs and pace and won us the 3 points. Deserves to start the next game ahead of Ramsey, who was poor again. 7 wins out of 7 👏🔴 #AFC #COYG pic.twitter.com/oQ7lQkQ0Ib — Gunners.com (@Gunnersc0m) September 29, 2018

I pay 13m for a guy who's playing like Alex iwobi. — fᏢᏞ fᏒᎪuᎠ (@FplFraud) September 29, 2018

Alex Iwobi. Looks a player with purpose. Great impact on the match. Much more of that please! — FK ☕️ (@fkhanage) September 29, 2018

Alex Iwobi looks like a completely different player this season!

He's direct, positive and effective!

Starting to live up to his promise! 👏#Arsenal — Carl Bövis ⚽ (@CarlBovis_AFC) September 29, 2018

Another 20 min spell to win the game today Holding impressive and Iwobi changed the game all credit to Watford who gave us tough game but our ressilence won the day man of the match me goes to Alex iwobi — goonerclaudeuncensored is back (@gunflashclaude) September 29, 2018

Alex Iwobi completely changed the game for AFC today & turned it in their favour. It’s so pleasing seeing him play like this, he hasn’t been this good since he broke into the 1st team. He’s running into channels, he looks confident & precise on the ball, & isn’t making mistakes. pic.twitter.com/WA4BRhzo1V — freeflow football (@freeflowblog) September 29, 2018

I shall be eating plenty of this after Alex Iwobi’s performances this season. Totally different player this term and looks transformed under Emery pic.twitter.com/OFpkweYGM0 — The Bald Gooner (@TheBaldGooner) September 29, 2018

Alex Iwobi the 9ja boy 🇳🇬 is a real game Changer. Unai Emery has really transformed him to a better player for Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/AFt80z6CNM — King 👑 Legacy 🇬🇧🇳🇬 ❁ (@ItsLegacyfied) September 29, 2018

Sorry to Alex Iwobi for saying so much shit about him he’s been absolutely brilliant so far this season, should replace Ramsey from now on.



No contract, no starting games imo. 🧐 — Rose 🥀 (@bbadgalroro) September 29, 2018

That wasn't pretty. Watford were actually really good and a unlucky to lose that. But another win and delighted at Alex Iwobi's cameo. Looks like a new player under new guidance — Gregor Vasconcelos (@greggyvp) September 29, 2018

I say this all the time, but I'm so proud of Alex Iwobi like he is my own baby. — Tara (@4jinxremoving) September 29, 2018

Man like Alex Iwobi, I’ve been critical of him over the last 4 years, not because I think he’s shit or because he’s Nigerian, because I say what I see.



This season I see huge improvement and impact, focus, power, speed & most of all end product.



Keep shutting me up big man — Woz ⚽️ (@wozthegooner) September 29, 2018

I feel bad for Alex Iwobi, he's probably been one of our best players so far this season yet he's still not starting games for the club. Makes even less sense considering Aubameyang and Ramsey are consistently played out of position. — John. (@ByJohnSmith) September 29, 2018

Alex Iwobi is having a breakthrough season — 1Özil Appreciator (@SageGunner47) September 29, 2018

Home from the arsenal. Wasn't pretty but we move onto 7 W in a row. Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding absolutely tremendous from start to finish. Alex Iwobi also very good. He's gotta be knocking on the door to start soon — Johnny Short (@JohnnyShort2) September 29, 2018