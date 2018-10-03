Twitter reacts as Antonio Valencia apologises for liking anti-Jose Mourinho post on Instagram

Manchester United v Valencia - UEFA Champions League Group H

After the draw with Valencia last night, Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia was reprimanded for liking a photo on Instagram which called for Jose Mourinho's sacking. The player has since apologised and claimed that he did not read the message of the post. At the same time, the defender mentioned that he was in full support of his manager and his team-mates.

Manchester United have been suffering from a poor run of results since the start of the new season. Nothing seems to be going quite right for the team. A few months ago, Mourinho bemoaned the lack of signings in the transfer window. However, even after bringing in Fred to the club, the Brazilian has been unable to make much of an impact. The world's most expensive midfielder in the world, Paul Pogba, is also having difficulties in impressing the fans. Things became worse for the club when Pogba and Mourinho got into a ''heated'' dispute.

At such a sensitive time, Valencia clearly did not think before acting. The club seems to be in a state of turmoil. Fans believe that either the manager or a couple of players would have to leave soon in order to see a change in the level of performance.

Currently, they are closer to Huddersfield who sits bottom of the table with 2 points than leaders, Manchester City. At 10th place, the Red Devils are nine points behind their arch-rivals from the first seven games of the EPL. Some have started to wonder why Mourinho has yet to be sacked after subpar performances and disagreements with the players all this while.

It seems like more drama is about to unfold in the club as it always does for the teams that Mourinho has managed in his career. Here is a look at what fans had to say about Valencia's mistake on Instagram.

Antonio Valencia likes an Instagram post calling for Jose Mourinho to be sacked...and subsequently apologises. My club is bad soap opera right now #mufc pic.twitter.com/VknHKQ2Bio — The Peoples Person (@PeoplesPerson_) October 3, 2018

Antonio Valencia getting pelters for liking an anti Jose social media post....Despite living here for over a decade the lad's English is actually very poor so cut him some slack. Why he's United captain is another matter though. — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) October 3, 2018

Antonio Valencia has liked this post on Instagram. #mufc pic.twitter.com/PbxegHAEbN — utdhq (@utdhq) October 3, 2018

Yesterday, I liked a post on Instagram without reading the text that accompanied the picture. These are not my views and I apologise for this. I am fully supportive of the manager and my teammates. We are all giving our everything to improve the results. pic.twitter.com/bMEsrAwMkh — Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) October 3, 2018

Manchester United club captain Antonio Valencia liked this Instagram post calling for Mourinho to be sacked last night



More embarrassment for the club. 🔴🤦‍♂ pic.twitter.com/v3kZtFb9xg — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) October 3, 2018

I dare anyone to tell me one good thing about Antonio Valencia right about now. — Man Like Diogo (@Dalot_Era) October 2, 2018

So GMP dispute Mourinho's claims United were denied a police escort and insist the club knew they were not getting one for the match. And Antonio Valencia ends up apologising for liking an Instagram post calling for Mourinho to be sacked. It really is a shambles #mufc — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) October 3, 2018

Antonio Valencia attempts to clear up that Instagram ‘like’ 📱 Shame there’s no cameras at training this morning https://t.co/nw42hlBZ2h — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) October 3, 2018

Be careful what you post and like on social media, it can always affect your work life! 😜 https://t.co/eTx0mAV1gb — 90min (@90min_Football) October 3, 2018

Antonio Valencia liking a Mourinho Out post on Instagram. 👀 pic.twitter.com/CGSBlQrwHm — Arthur Kogan (@TheRealArturK) October 3, 2018

Antonio Valencia is not an English speaker. I'm guessing he saw his pic and liked it without having read the caption.

Still, he should know better than to do that. — Varun Venkatesh (@Varun_003) October 3, 2018

It's never ideal when your club captain likes a post calling for the manager's head...



But Antonio Valencia has attempted to explain himself 😬 pic.twitter.com/pKumF1K9jK — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) October 3, 2018

👀 An Antonio Valencia fan page on Instagram called for Jose Mourinho to leave Man Utd last night.



🙃 The real Antonio Valencia liked it pic.twitter.com/mZbjRadD4b — William Hill (@WilliamHill) October 3, 2018

Antonio Valencia going full Joleon Lescott here. Never go full Joleon Lescott.#MUFC pic.twitter.com/iPI1x6D5iR — FanChat (@_fanchat) October 3, 2018

Two things I'll never understand why:



1. Rashford taking corners for us.

2. Antonio Valencia playing for us. — Aakash Bhatt (@aakashbhatt97) October 2, 2018

#ManchesterUnited captain #AntonioValencia has apologised for liking an Instagram post which called for manager Jose Mourinho to be sacked.#MUFCVAL 😂😂😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/mwVqjM2Gz5 — (((Dr Zircon))) 🖤 (@Dr_Zircon) October 3, 2018

MORE DRAMA AT MAN. UTD



Antonio Valencia liked an Instagram post that said Jose Mourinho should leave the club.



Valencia has now apologised for liking the post. Wow!



We don’t know what to think anymore?🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/qmnJCO41G5 — WakaBet (@WakabetNG) October 3, 2018