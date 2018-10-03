Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter reacts as Antonio Valencia apologises for liking anti-Jose Mourinho post on Instagram

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
Humor
342   //    03 Oct 2018, 19:57 IST

Manchester United v Valencia - UEFA Champions League Group H
Manchester United v Valencia - UEFA Champions League Group H

After the draw with Valencia last night, Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia was reprimanded for liking a photo on Instagram which called for Jose Mourinho's sacking. The player has since apologised and claimed that he did not read the message of the post. At the same time, the defender mentioned that he was in full support of his manager and his team-mates.

Manchester United have been suffering from a poor run of results since the start of the new season. Nothing seems to be going quite right for the team. A few months ago, Mourinho bemoaned the lack of signings in the transfer window. However, even after bringing in Fred to the club, the Brazilian has been unable to make much of an impact. The world's most expensive midfielder in the world, Paul Pogba, is also having difficulties in impressing the fans. Things became worse for the club when Pogba and Mourinho got into a ''heated'' dispute.

At such a sensitive time, Valencia clearly did not think before acting. The club seems to be in a state of turmoil. Fans believe that either the manager or a couple of players would have to leave soon in order to see a change in the level of performance.

Currently, they are closer to Huddersfield who sits bottom of the table with 2 points than leaders, Manchester City. At 10th place, the Red Devils are nine points behind their arch-rivals from the first seven games of the EPL. Some have started to wonder why Mourinho has yet to be sacked after subpar performances and disagreements with the players all this while.

It seems like more drama is about to unfold in the club as it always does for the teams that Mourinho has managed in his career. Here is a look at what fans had to say about Valencia's mistake on Instagram.

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
I am an avid Arsenal fan who started watching football back in 2014. COYG
