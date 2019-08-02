Here's how Arsenal fans reacted on Twitter after the Gunners announced Nicolas Pepe's signing

Netherlands v Ivory Coast - International Friendly

Arsenal announced the signing of Nicolas Pepe from Lille for a record fee of £72 million on Thursday.

The 24-year-old signed a five-year contract with the North London outfit after successfully completing his medical at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

The Ivory Coast international began his professional career with French fifth-tier club Poitiers before moving to Angers in 2013.

Pepe joined Lille in 2017, for whom he tallied 35 goals in 74 Ligue 1 appearances. Last season, he netted 22 goals and provided 11 assists while registering 61 shots on target for the club. Only Paris Saint-Germain sensation Kylian Mbappe tallied more combined goals and assists in Ligue 1 than him last term.

He becomes the fourth most expensive signing in the history of the Premier League after Manchester United pair Paul Pogba (£89 million) and Romelu Lukaku (£75 million), and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk (£75 million).

Gunners boss Unai Emery was all praise for his new signing saying, "Nicolas is a highly-rated and talented winger who was wanted by many of the top teams in Europe."

"Signing a top-class winger has been one of our key objectives in this transfer window and I'm delighted he's joining."

"He will add pace, power, and creativity, with the aim of bringing more goals to our team."

When asked about his decision to join Arsenal, Pepe told the club's official website, "Being here is very emotional because it has not been easy for me. I have come a long way and struggled a lot and so signing for this great club is a big reward."

"It was my family and my agents. We talked and thought a lot about it. It was at the time of the CAN [Africa Cup of Nations] as well, we thought a lot during, before and after the CAN. It was important to make the right decision and I am convinced that Arsenal is the right choice."

Fans have since taken to Twitter to react to the news:

Chapter One: How Arsenal spent £72m on Nicolas Pépé when their budget was £45m pic.twitter.com/aUlQx4rG0q — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 1, 2019

Goal involvements in 2018/19:



🇬🇦 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

- 31 goals

- 8 assists



🇫🇷 Alexandre Lacazette

- 19 goals

- 13 assists



🇨🇮 Nicolas Pepe

- 23 goals

- 12 assists #afc pic.twitter.com/BK0C7WWFjv — DailyAFC™ (@DailyAFC) August 1, 2019

Nicolas Pepe on Chelsea in 2017: "It's a club that makes me dream. It’s the only club in England that I would sign for."



Nicolas Pepe in 2019: Signs for Arsenal for a reported club-record fee of £72m. pic.twitter.com/p2Hzurtr8m — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) August 1, 2019

Chuffed, what a fantastic signing this is. #PepeIsHere



Exciting deal, exciting player, and it really helps build enthusiasm for the new season.



Fair play to Raul and crew! pic.twitter.com/6QEdSKbRq1 — arseblog (@arseblog) August 1, 2019

Sanllehi and Edu being told they only have £45m to spend. #PepeIsHere pic.twitter.com/SfNulUEz7l — Pat (@PatchAFC) August 1, 2019

Josh Kroenke after signing Pepe, ceballos, saliba, martinelli and possibly Tierney despite our £45m transfer budget pic.twitter.com/4TYVRedcNy — Maxence (@Vkmoys) August 1, 2019

Arsenal fans when they saw that Pepe had signed for the club. #PepeIsHere pic.twitter.com/ZepY2W1kpp — Matthew Jean-Pierre (@therealemjaypea) August 1, 2019

Arsenal boss Unai Emery to the rest of the Premier League when he fields a front three of Alexander Lacazette, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and club record signing Nicolas Pepe. #PepeIsHere pic.twitter.com/HAwA5NE3RP — Ediye (@iamOkon) August 1, 2019