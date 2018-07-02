Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter reacts as Arsenal announce the signing of Sokratis Papastathopoulos

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
News
3.01K   //    02 Jul 2018, 22:50 IST

Ars
Arsenal unveil their new signing

After months of speculation, Arsenal have finally completed the signing of Sokratis Papastathopoulos from Borussia Dortmund for a reported fee worth around €19 million.

The 29-year-old, who also has vast experience on the international stage having made 79 appearances for Greece, will wear the No 5 shirt at his new club. In consequence, the center-back becomes Unai Emery’s third signing of the summer after the free transfer of experienced Switzerland captain Stephan Lichsteiner and goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

"It is a beautiful moment and I am very happy that for the next years I will be here. Arsenal are one of the three biggest teams in the Premier League," Papastathopoulos told Arsenal's website.

"I'm a normal defender. I like to defend. I like that my team doesn't take goals. I like a zero in the defence and I will do everything to help to achieve this goal."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the sensational news.





Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Borussia Dortmund Football Sokratis Papastathopoulos Twitter Reactions Arsenal Transfer News Borussia Dortmund Transfer News
Reports: Arsenal close in on Dortmund star
RELATED STORY
Reports: Arsenal want Borussia Dortmund star
RELATED STORY
Arsenal transfer news: First signing arriving this week,...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Arsenal announce Sokratis signing
RELATED STORY
Arsenal transfer news: Unai Emery's three-man summer...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Arsenal announce Stephan Lichtsteiner
RELATED STORY
Who could be Arsenal's new signings this summer?
RELATED STORY
Arsenal transfer news: Star defender prefers Arsenal over...
RELATED STORY
Premier League Transfer News: Arsenal confirm first...
RELATED STORY
Sokratis has chosen Arsenal over Manchester United, says...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us