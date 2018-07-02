Twitter reacts as Arsenal announce the signing of Sokratis Papastathopoulos
After months of speculation, Arsenal have finally completed the signing of Sokratis Papastathopoulos from Borussia Dortmund for a reported fee worth around €19 million.
The 29-year-old, who also has vast experience on the international stage having made 79 appearances for Greece, will wear the No 5 shirt at his new club. In consequence, the center-back becomes Unai Emery’s third signing of the summer after the free transfer of experienced Switzerland captain Stephan Lichsteiner and goalkeeper Bernd Leno.
"It is a beautiful moment and I am very happy that for the next years I will be here. Arsenal are one of the three biggest teams in the Premier League," Papastathopoulos told Arsenal's website.
"I'm a normal defender. I like to defend. I like that my team doesn't take goals. I like a zero in the defence and I will do everything to help to achieve this goal."
