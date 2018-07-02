Twitter reacts as Arsenal announce the signing of Sokratis Papastathopoulos

Arsenal unveil their new signing

After months of speculation, Arsenal have finally completed the signing of Sokratis Papastathopoulos from Borussia Dortmund for a reported fee worth around €19 million.

The 29-year-old, who also has vast experience on the international stage having made 79 appearances for Greece, will wear the No 5 shirt at his new club. In consequence, the center-back becomes Unai Emery’s third signing of the summer after the free transfer of experienced Switzerland captain Stephan Lichsteiner and goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

"It is a beautiful moment and I am very happy that for the next years I will be here. Arsenal are one of the three biggest teams in the Premier League," Papastathopoulos told Arsenal's website.

"I'm a normal defender. I like to defend. I like that my team doesn't take goals. I like a zero in the defence and I will do everything to help to achieve this goal."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the sensational news.

All of us when we finally announced #SOKRATIS 😃 pic.twitter.com/Q7QCShJHA5 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) July 2, 2018

Konstantinos Mavropanos

Alexandre Lacazette

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Pierre Emerick Emiliano Aubameyang

Stephan Lichtsteiner

Sokratis Papastathopoulos



Guess Arsenal took the "BIG NAME SIGNING" concept a bit literally😂😂#arsenal — Saad Asif (@SaadAsif01) July 2, 2018

Wait i just realised i will have to deal with english commentators struggling to say Papastathopoulos week after week — Dαnαi✨🇮🇷🇬🇷 (@danaibalt) July 2, 2018

Think #SOKRATIS Papastathopoulos will be a somewhat good signing for Arsenal. His career at Dortmund has been decent overall and will add much needed experience with PM retired and LK out for a long time. A better defender than SM and can help tutor our younger defenders. #afc — John. (@ByJohnSmith) July 2, 2018

Arsenal sign Sokratis Papastathopoulos from Borussia Dortmund for £17.6m.



Can't wait for Paul Merson to pronounce his name next season 😂 pic.twitter.com/eHWhLHzZRt — UNILAD Football (@UNILADFooty) July 2, 2018

Papastathopoulos, Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang and Mavropanos in one team is a Paul Merson’s nightmare 😂 — 🇺🇾 (@JessOzil) July 2, 2018

Already waiting for Paul Merson to pronounce Sokratis Papastathopoulos next season. 😅 pic.twitter.com/U3ynzZP0SR — 90min (@90min_Football) July 2, 2018

New Arsenal signing Sokratis Papastathopoulos looks over the moon to have joined the club pic.twitter.com/axMr2kf6Ov — ⚽️ is a Country (@FutbolsaCountry) July 2, 2018

I’m looking forward to seeing Konstantinos Mavropanos and Sokratis Papastathopoulos playing together in defence with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette playing upfront for Arsenal next season. #SOKRATIS#Arsenal — 👑 DaddyMo PhD CEng 👑 (@officialdaddymo) July 2, 2018

can’t wait for the English media to try to their hand at pronouncing Sokratis Papastathopoulos — Jack Grimse (@JackGrimse) July 2, 2018

Good luck to the commentators when Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Konstantinos Mavropanos start as centrebacks! — Marius Jørgensen (@mariusjorg26) July 2, 2018

Glad I'm not an Arsenal fan, imagine the cost of trying to get "Papastathopoulos" on the back of your jersey😂😂 pic.twitter.com/leF7zCODXv — Mark McKee (@markmckee98) July 2, 2018

Sokratis Papastathopoulos



24 letters



Finally arsenal make a big name signing — 🔴🔴🔴 (@I22334455I) July 2, 2018

We’ve got Sokratis Papastathopoulos to join Konstantinos Mavropanos.



We need extra 5 mins a half if we are gonna chant their names #Arsenal — sidesey (@sidesey) July 2, 2018

Fun fact: Playing 'Sokratis Papastathopoulos' in scrabble will get you more points than Arsenal in 18/19. — olivé (@Ollibreh) July 2, 2018

Arsenal signings in 2018:



Konstantinos Mavropanos

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Stephan Lichtsteiner

Sokratis Papastathopoulos



Paul Merson on Soccer Saturday having to pronounce them 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qB8m8JK1Bz — Football Super Tips (@FootySuperTips) July 2, 2018

I hope Sokratis' tackles will be as hard as his name — Sokratis Papastathopoulos (@Ken_Murunga) July 2, 2018

Arsenal now have three former Borussia Dortmund players in their current first-team squad:



• Henrikh Mkhitaryan

• Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

• Sokratis Papastathopoulos



Ex-BVB Head of Recruitment Sven Mislintat with some *big-name* signings. pic.twitter.com/6gEJwlG9A8 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) July 2, 2018

The trio are back!



Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Sokratis Papastathopoulos



pic.twitter.com/S8RT8aELYA — Fan Antics (@FanAnticsFC) July 2, 2018

His name's alphabets are more than @SpursOfficial trophies😂😂😂 — kadfi kader (@KaderKadfi) July 2, 2018