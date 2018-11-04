×
Twitter reacts as Arsenal come from behind to hold Liverpool to a 1-1 draw

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
News
585   //    04 Nov 2018, 02:00 IST

Arsenal came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw against Liverpool

It was an entertaining game of football as Arsenal came from behind to hold Liverpool on a 1-1 draw at the Emirates.

The game started in a superb fashion and both teams had their chances to score in the opening half of the game. However, the deadlock broke in the second half when James Milner capitalized on Bernd Leno's mistake to give Liverpool the lead in the 61st minute of the game.

The Gunners responded well after going down and were all over Liverpool in search of the equalizer. Their pressure paid off in the 85th minute when Alexandre Lacazette scored a superb solo goal to level the scoreline for his team.

Arsenal enjoyed 62% of possession during the game and had 14 shots on goal as compared to Liverpool's 13. The Gunners are performing well under their new manager, Unai Emery and are currently fourth on the Premier League table, four points behind the leaders, Liverpool. They lost their opening two games of the Premier League this season but are unbeaten since then.

Unai Emery's men will play Sporting in their Europa League game during the midweek and will then play against the Wolves and Bournemouth respectively for their next Premier League fixtures.

On the other hand, Liverpool are currently at the top of Premier League and are the favorites to win the Premier League title. The Reds are among the only three unbeaten teams in the league this season and conceded just five goals in their opening 11 Premier League games. They will next play Red Star Belgrade this weekend for their Champions League game and then they have games against Fulham and Watford in the league.

Twitter reacted to the draw and here are some of the best tweets.



Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Liverpool Football Alexandre Lacazette Mohamed Salah Twitter Reactions
Uday Jaria
ANALYST
