Twitter reacts as Arsenal come from behind to thrash Tottenham 4-2
Arsenal had to come back from 2-1 down at half-time to record a famous and emphatic 4-2 win over rivals Tottenham Hotspur on match-day 14 of the Premier League.
The North London derby has been one of the most exciting fixtures in the Premier League in recent times, and Sunday’s game was no different. There were goals, near-misses, mistakes and controversy in equal measure.
Just 10 minutes into the game, it was Arsenal who opened the scoring after Jan Vertonghen gave away an unnecessary penalty. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang subsequently stepped up and expertly converted to give the Gunners the lead.
However, Tottenham came back strongly into the game after conceding and deservedly drew level in the 30th minute, thanks to a deflected header from Eric Dier. Mauricio Pochettino's side went 2-1 up four minutes later, after Harry Kane scored following a controversial penalty decision by referee Mike Dean.
Back from the half-time break, Arsenal took the initiative and pulled level in the 56th minute – Aubameyang scoring his second of the day. From there, it was all Arsenal, as the Gunners added two more goals to seal a famous 4-2 win.
First, Alexandre Lacazette came off the bench to score a wicked goal, before summer signing Lucas Torreira put the icing on the cake with a smart finish to wrap up the result. For Tottenham, though, it went from bad to worse as Vertonghen was sent off in the dying minutes after receiving a second yellow card.
The win takes the Gunners above Tottenham into 4th position, although both teams remain level on 30 points. But for what it’s worth, this was a comprehensive performance from Unai Emery’s men, and the world of Twitter had been buzzing with Arsenal’s amazing comeback.
