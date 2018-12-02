Twitter reacts as Arsenal come from behind to thrash Tottenham 4-2

Arsenal thrashed Tottenham 4-2 on Sunday

Arsenal had to come back from 2-1 down at half-time to record a famous and emphatic 4-2 win over rivals Tottenham Hotspur on match-day 14 of the Premier League.

The North London derby has been one of the most exciting fixtures in the Premier League in recent times, and Sunday’s game was no different. There were goals, near-misses, mistakes and controversy in equal measure.

Just 10 minutes into the game, it was Arsenal who opened the scoring after Jan Vertonghen gave away an unnecessary penalty. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang subsequently stepped up and expertly converted to give the Gunners the lead.

However, Tottenham came back strongly into the game after conceding and deservedly drew level in the 30th minute, thanks to a deflected header from Eric Dier. Mauricio Pochettino's side went 2-1 up four minutes later, after Harry Kane scored following a controversial penalty decision by referee Mike Dean.

Back from the half-time break, Arsenal took the initiative and pulled level in the 56th minute – Aubameyang scoring his second of the day. From there, it was all Arsenal, as the Gunners added two more goals to seal a famous 4-2 win.

First, Alexandre Lacazette came off the bench to score a wicked goal, before summer signing Lucas Torreira put the icing on the cake with a smart finish to wrap up the result. For Tottenham, though, it went from bad to worse as Vertonghen was sent off in the dying minutes after receiving a second yellow card.

The win takes the Gunners above Tottenham into 4th position, although both teams remain level on 30 points. But for what it’s worth, this was a comprehensive performance from Unai Emery’s men, and the world of Twitter had been buzzing with Arsenal’s amazing comeback.

Here are some of the best tweets from football fans across the globe:

Dear Tottenham, Just because you beat Chelsea and Inter Milan doesn't mean you will beat Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/qXm34Ttdov — ARSENAL (@tomgunner14) December 2, 2018

🔴19 games unbeaten

🔴2nd top PL scorers

🔴Into the top four

🔴Above Tottenham

🔴Top of EL group

🔴Aubameyang top PL scorer



Arsenal are officially back 💪#AFC #ARSTOT pic.twitter.com/D5bApPdEu3 — bwin (@bwin) December 2, 2018

Chelsea 2-0 Fulham

Arsenal 4-2 Tottenham



...and we've still got the Merseyside derby to go! 😭👏 pic.twitter.com/7e2ezpXZwD — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) December 2, 2018

And it happened that on this day, the 2nd day of December 2018, a certain bulldog fell in love with the Derby. #LondonIsRed #Arsenal pic.twitter.com/hMg5RXpgeH — Anthony Labrador (@AnthonyLabrad11) December 2, 2018

Arsenal fans finally realising that the wenger hurt is over #ARSTOT pic.twitter.com/VNE8dreOez — captain (@HCAP__) December 2, 2018

10’ Arsenal 1-0 Tottenham

30’ Arsenal 1-1 Tottenham

34’ Arsenal 1-2 Tottenham

56’ Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham

74' Arsenal 3-2 Tottenham

77' Arsenal 4-2 Tottenham



Two knockout blows, but Arsenal make a comeback 🥊 pic.twitter.com/T5tR733of5 — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 2, 2018

You are joke bro, at least wait until the game is over. #ARSTOT #arsenal pic.twitter.com/MzgIh9LcvI — Ahmed Casayr (@CasayrGelle) December 2, 2018

Live scenes from Unai Emery as Arsenal's fourth goal went in...#ARSTOT https://t.co/2UIl67ETde pic.twitter.com/oJeM7X544F — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) December 2, 2018

Live look at Arsenal fans #ARSTOT pic.twitter.com/pI6YsLGbrQ — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 2, 2018