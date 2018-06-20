Twitter reacts as Arsenal fans bid farewell to Jack Wilshere

Jack Wilshere will be leaving the club where he made his senior debut in 2008. Here was how the upset Arsenal fans reacted to the news.

Wilshere will leave the club this summer

Jack Wilshere has confirmed that he will be leaving the Gunners once his contract ends this summer. The midfielder posted a tribute video of his journey at the club and it was made known that he would be joining another team next season.

The English international was left out of Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad and has been posting cryptic messages with regards to his future. Throughout his Arsenal career, he battled with numerous injuries.

Since rising through the ranks to join the North London club in 2008, Wilshere accumulated just 198 appearances.

In Arsene Wenger's last season together with him, the French manager saw Wilshere's improvement in terms of fitness and consistently provided him with game-time.

Recent talks held with new manager Unai Emery have revealed that the 26-year-old is set to have less game-time next season. In a bid to play more frequently, Wilshere has decided to join another club.

As of now, Crystal Palace and Everton look keen on signing the Arsenal man on a free transfer. A number of English Premier League clubs will battle it out for his signature, but Wilshere's priority has always been being able to play every single week.

With his departure, Aaron Ramsey is set for a bigger role next season. The Welsh midfielder's contract expires a year later. However, he is now set to take on a bigger role on the pitch and in the club.

Rumors have pointed out that Ramsey could be given the captain armband if he stays at the club. Supporters are calling for the 27-year-old to be awarded the captaincy.

It was certainly a mixed day for the Gunners who welcomed Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen and now, they face the news that Wilshere will be departing the club.

The Arsenal fans are feeling low after hearing the news but this is what most have expected. Here was how they reacted on Twitter.

Disappointed to hear the news.I know exactly what Jack is going through & it is heartbreaking knowing that you have to leave Arsenal Football Club. I wish you all the best in the future and hope you find the happiness again in playing the game you love. @JackWilshere ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/kagGpP6ITS — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) June 19, 2018

We will always have 16 February 2011, the night Jack Wilshere owned Barcelona. It still remains one of the best performances I’ve seen by an Arsenal youngster. Thanks @JackWilshere. — FK ☕️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@fkhanage) June 19, 2018

28% of Jack Wilshere’s league goals for Arsenal won goal of the season. — #EmeryOut (@SmolManSyndrome) June 19, 2018

I have always admired Jack Wilshere, a different kind of midfielder, great lad with a left foot.

Injuries made him underrated. — ♚ Ugℓу Nαke∂ Gυу 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@t_riumphant) June 19, 2018

Jack man 😢😢😢 I wish you all the best in the future bro!!! Gonna miss you like MAD!!! @JackWilshere #SuperJack ❤️ — The Peoples Champion (@TroopzAFC) June 19, 2018

So sad to see Jack Wilshere's career at Arsenal come to an end. All the best for the future and thank you for everything @JackWilshere — DÖ (@khado1096) June 20, 2018

So sad to hear @JackWilshere will be leaving Arsenal. In my opinion, a true club legend. Someone who encapsulates the passion of the beautiful game like none other. Good luck to wherever your journey takes you, you'll be missed 💔 — matt warwick innit (@CalmStiege) June 20, 2018

Best of luck @JackWilshere you will always be a Gooner in my eyes #goonerforlife #upthearsenal — Alouicious Greenberg (@Alou_Green) June 20, 2018