Twitter reacts as Arsenal fans welcome Lucas Torreira

It is finally official and Arsenal fans can now heave a sigh of relief that the club has signed Lucas Torreira. The Uruguay midfielder has been a target for the North London club before the start of the World Cup. Unai Emery's side initially offered a medical in Russia so that the club could announce the signing, but the 22-year-old reportedly rejected that decision.

When there was speculation that the deal between the two parties could be off, it left the Gunners extremely worried that they would be missing out on such a great player. The former Sampdoria player had impressed in Uruguay's World Cup campaign. Slightly more than a week ago, Gary Neville heaped praise on the player and it got many Arsenal fans excited.

''Torreira, the defensive midfielder, he gets back in every time. I don’t know how many times, but he’s always there to clear it.''

The player who has just joined Arsenal has a similar playing style to N'Golo Kante. The 27-year-old French defensive midfielder had been a target during Arsene Wenger's time but failed to sign the current Chelsea man. Now, the club seemed to have found a younger version of Kante who is equally capable.

There is little doubt that Torreira will have a huge role to play in Emery's first Premier League campaign as the new Arsenal manager. According to BBC reporter, David Ornstein, the player would be the last senior signing of the summer for the Gunners. The Uruguay international has proven to be exceptionally good in ball interception, taking set-pieces and accurate in his long shots.

Arsenal is in need of the player who is able to play alongside Granit Xhaka and concentrate on protecting the backline. Now, the Gunners have two players to do the job and both are capable of helping the team transition quickly from defending to attacking mode in a split second.

Arsenal fans are now in absolute delight with the player signing a four-year deal. Although he does not have any Premier League experience, they are already certain that he would be a great success in England. Here was how fans welcomed him to the new club.

N'Golo Kanté (85) was the only Premier League top-six player to make more league interceptions than Lucas Torreira (72) in 2017/18.



Chelsea's No.7 vs. Arsenal's new No.11 🙃 pic.twitter.com/c2PKbpwWwx — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 10, 2018

The Lucas Torreira signing is absolutely what we have needed for a long time someone to do the dirty work honestly didn’t know anything about but having watched him closely in World Cup he is exactly what I have been saying we need 🔴⚪️ — Lee Judges (@leemarkjudges) July 10, 2018

Simply by virtue of his age and profile, Lucas Torreira is the most interesting and exciting signing we’ve made this summer so far.



Midfield has needed work for some time, so let’s hope he’s the man who can help knit things together. pic.twitter.com/BBBnJurG0t — arseblog (@arseblog) July 10, 2018

Really happy with Torreira. It feels like a fine piece of business and improves an area of the team that really needed strengthening.

His performances at the WC were enough to show what he can bring to this club. He’s young, cheap (in today’s market) and seems hungry to improve. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) July 10, 2018

Looks like Torreira is taking the number 11 shirt, if you have a problem with this, go and bang your head against the wall, he’s an Arsenal player, I don’t care what number he wears. — MR DT © (@MrDtAFC) July 10, 2018

Torreira’s on long distance freekicks when he arrives. pic.twitter.com/QOr4cjFGwx — GoonerViews (@GoonerViews) July 9, 2018

Lucas Torreira Serie A stats 2017/18:



•36 Appearances

•72 Interceptions

•101 Tackles

•87% Pass Accuracy

•36 Chances Created

•4 Goals



Bargain for £25m. Look forward to seeing him in the famous red and white this season pic.twitter.com/rozMmhazpD — P¹ (@RedLacazette) July 10, 2018

Ronaldo waited for Torreira to leave Serie A before joining Juventus.



Coincidence?



I think not. pic.twitter.com/Tnv4cb2hSo — Mike Sanz (@mikesanz19) July 10, 2018

Torreira is a Gooner ⚽️😉❤️ I love his toughness, tenacity and he’s good on the Ball too! Welcome to The Arsenal ⚽️⚽️⚽️ — Kevin Campbell (@1kevincampbell) July 10, 2018

Feel bad for Ronaldo. Torreira’s transfer to Arsenal has completely overshadowed his move to Juventus. Bad timing my friend. — FG (@FunnyGooner) July 10, 2018

Arsenal "defensive" issues for years



Arsenal signed defensive players



Leno

Lichtsteiner

Sokratis

Torreira



Emery knew 💪👍 — Craig 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@GoonerBhoys77) July 10, 2018

Torreira is for all the fans who had to endure Coquelin and Flamini in midfield the last few years. — Aido (@HandofEmery) July 10, 2018

Wow. The Torreira announcement video gave me CHILLS. He’s exactly the type of player that we’ve been missing for years. He’s young, fierce, not afraid of anyone and prepared to protect his team at all costs. Welcome to the Arsenal family Lucas! ❤️ #TimeForTorreira @LTorreira34 — Lucy ⚪️🔴 (@lacaubazette) July 10, 2018

The addition of Lucas Torreira is a welcome addition as Arsenal look to tighten up defensively in the middle of the park.



Proper DM pic.twitter.com/9mVKEVgbW5 — Merci Arsène 👏🏾 (@tomgunner14) July 10, 2018

I don’t have high expectations of Arsenal this season as it is Unai’s first season but man he’s making some huge statements in the transfer market. Torreira is the bulldog we have needed for more than a decade. #Arsenal — West Sydney Gunner (@wswilson17) July 10, 2018