Twitter reacts as Arsenal fans welcome Lucas Torreira
It is finally official and Arsenal fans can now heave a sigh of relief that the club has signed Lucas Torreira. The Uruguay midfielder has been a target for the North London club before the start of the World Cup. Unai Emery's side initially offered a medical in Russia so that the club could announce the signing, but the 22-year-old reportedly rejected that decision.
When there was speculation that the deal between the two parties could be off, it left the Gunners extremely worried that they would be missing out on such a great player. The former Sampdoria player had impressed in Uruguay's World Cup campaign. Slightly more than a week ago, Gary Neville heaped praise on the player and it got many Arsenal fans excited.
''Torreira, the defensive midfielder, he gets back in every time. I don’t know how many times, but he’s always there to clear it.''
The player who has just joined Arsenal has a similar playing style to N'Golo Kante. The 27-year-old French defensive midfielder had been a target during Arsene Wenger's time but failed to sign the current Chelsea man. Now, the club seemed to have found a younger version of Kante who is equally capable.
There is little doubt that Torreira will have a huge role to play in Emery's first Premier League campaign as the new Arsenal manager. According to BBC reporter, David Ornstein, the player would be the last senior signing of the summer for the Gunners. The Uruguay international has proven to be exceptionally good in ball interception, taking set-pieces and accurate in his long shots.
Arsenal is in need of the player who is able to play alongside Granit Xhaka and concentrate on protecting the backline. Now, the Gunners have two players to do the job and both are capable of helping the team transition quickly from defending to attacking mode in a split second.
Arsenal fans are now in absolute delight with the player signing a four-year deal. Although he does not have any Premier League experience, they are already certain that he would be a great success in England. Here was how fans welcomed him to the new club.