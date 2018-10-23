Twitter reacts as Arsenal keep their winning run going with 10th consecutive victory

Aubameyang scored 2 goals after coming on

Arsenal did not start off on the right note. Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac both missed the match due to a tight hamstring and Stephan Lichtsteiner had to play in his less preferred role of a left-back. Things became worse when Leicester City pressed so high up on the pitch and restricted Arsenal's creativity. To the credit of the Foxes, they took the lead through an own goal from Hector Bellerin. The full-back certainly failed to impress in the first half and so did the rest of his team-mates until the 45th minute when Mesut Ozil scored the equaliser.

Once again, because of the speed that many of the players on the Arsenal team have, they manage to break quickly on a counterattack, which allowed the captain to level just before the break. After the interval, the Gunners came out stronger and dominates the game. The turning point came when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang came on for Lichtsteiner.

Within minutes of coming on, the Gabonese helped his side take the lead for the first time in the game. Not long later, he doubled his goal tally for the night. The two goals from him were sufficient to see his side get all three points before they travel to Portugal for their UEFA Europa League clash against Sporting Lisbon.

The result meant that the North London club now has the same number of points as Tottenham and Chelsea. The three clubs are separated only by marginal goal differences. Since losing the opening two games to Manchester City and Chelsea, Unai Emery seemed to have gotten the hang of the demands of the English Premier League. The manager has been able to find some sort of momentum along with his players and motivate them to press harder in the second-half. Essentially, Arsenal is now a second-half team rather than finishing it off early in the match.

Even though the club's defensive frailties remain a huge concern, it is time to celebrate 10 consecutive victories. It is the first time since 2007 that the team has managed to achieve such a feat. Here was how fans celebrated online.

Arsenal 10 consecutive wins in all competitions... pic.twitter.com/8qoWOq9ymr — Ugly Professor 🤒 (@triumphantOG) October 22, 2018

THE ARSENAL ARE BACK AND WE WANT 10 IN A ROW! LETS SHOW THE PREMIER LEAGUE WE AIN’T NO JOKE OUT HERE! 🔴⚪️ #AFC #COYG #ARSLEI #FrimponTeamTalk pic.twitter.com/CNVrAABOdf — Frimpon (@FrimponOnline) October 22, 2018

Like Chelsea during the 2016/2017 season, a loss or two in Arsenal's case has spurred a winning run games. 10/10.

Massive. — FunmI (@fvnmI) October 22, 2018

Be afraid Premier League, be very afraid. Arsenal are playing like champions. 10 straight wins and a lot more to come. — ⓞ ⓑ ⓖ (@OldBaldGooner) October 22, 2018

W W W W W W W W W W



First time since 2007 Arsenal win 10 games in a row ✅ pic.twitter.com/RgmpxJPhb7 — Ahmed (@Ahmed91Gooner) October 22, 2018

Emery’s ability to make efficient changes is something we’ve missed for many a year. @Arsenal about to make it 10 wins in a row.. #ARSLEI #PremierLeague — Chris Clarke (@thechrisclarke_) October 22, 2018

The last time #Arsenal recorded 10 consecutive wins, Emile Smith-Rowe was just 6 years old! Tonight they face Leicester at The Emirates on the back of 9 straight wins. pic.twitter.com/rVBySVYMLo — Arsenal Quiz Machine (@ArsenalQuizz) October 22, 2018

10 straight wins for Arsenal soon. they're staying low and buildin — DK (@khatinthekar) October 22, 2018

10 wins in a row... Keep counting 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🖤🖤🖤🖤🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃#Arsenal — Cinnamon. (@Alstroemeria__1) October 22, 2018

7 Premier League wins in a row. 10 wins in a row altogether. @OptaJoe when was the last time Arsenal pulled these numbers off? — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) October 22, 2018

Emery has got the old Arsenal back, look at the passion❤ 10 wins in a row. pic.twitter.com/8NvjAydARN — CD (@CONNOR_DIEY) October 22, 2018

10 Wins Out Of 10 For Arsenal..........



Ozil at his spectacular best......



Aubameyang scoring 2 goals in 3 minutes.......



Arsene who? 😂😂 — Simon Clare (@SiClare) October 22, 2018

⏱ Full-time!



Arsenal 3-1 Leicester.



🔟 wins in a row in all competitions for Unai Emery's side. pic.twitter.com/fsASyGYMGB — Arsenal FC News (@ArsenalFC_fl) October 22, 2018

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|



10 IN A ROW



|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

(\__/) ||

(•ㅅ•) ||

/ づ pic.twitter.com/gWS1Gy6Qhy — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) October 22, 2018

Arsenal have won 10 consecutive games across all competitions for the first time since 2007:



WWWWWWWWWW



Goals: 30

Conceded: 9

Clean sheets: 3



The new era starting well. pic.twitter.com/5Q4LxyOnBU — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 22, 2018